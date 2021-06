We could spend 250m.

Utd could spend 250m.

Chelsea could spend 250m.



It's not a simple as that though. Unless City are expecting offers for say Sterling then they won't be just splashing 250m. Villa's statement is huge because they are basically saying our transfer plans are based around Jack. I will be shocked if they sell now.



Villa need to look like reluctant sellers - Grealish is by far their best player and a local lad to boot. They'll want to tell their fans they did what they could to keep him there, but when he turned down the contract offer they had to consider offers for him and the City money gives them the chance to reinvest in the squad.Narrative matters in football. We're experts at it - take this week for example, when we're getting our journos to talk about how we'd 'reluctantly' sell Phillips and Williams while ensuring their price is made very clear. Much better than saying we're trying to raise funds for two players we don't have much use for.