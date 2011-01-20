The Athletic had an interesting piece talking to agents and players re: the current lack of transfer activity. Essentially, the current lack of movement is down to1. The managerial merry-go-round and some clubs not having managers in place. This has surprisingly perhaps had the biggest impact. Clubs have vastly underestimated the amount of time it will take to secure replacement managers. This has produced a logjam of frozen deals with many players feeling messed around2. Deals sanctioned before a new manager arrives are being paused or iced. At clubs without a strong DoF in place, six months of planning can go out the window when a manager leaves. This also impacts fringe and young players who may have been told by the manager how they fit for the following season, but now are in limbo until they can speak to the new managerInterestingly, the article claims that Rui Patricio was supposed to leave Wolves for Roma. That might not happen now, but any move is complicated by the fact one player earmarked to replace him (Sam Johnstone) plays for a club still without a manager/DoF (WBA).Similarly, the situation at Palace sounds like a recipe for disaster with loads of players on expired contracts being told that a decision would be made on any renewal offers once Hodgson was replaced. The players were told that would happen in 2 weeks. It took about six weeks for Hodgson to be replaced. Palace made an exception by offering Benteke a new deal which sounds like it was driven by the panic of needing to splurge on a replacement at short notice3. COVID has killed off the mid-tier market this summer.