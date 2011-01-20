« previous next »
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm
I don't have a problem selling a player who wants to leave, but I am not seeing any of our star players pushing for a move. Why would any club in our position sell a star player who wants to stay?

You keep ignoring my point that not all our players want to stay. Real and Barca aren't always going to be as financially anaemic as they are now. When they have money, they will have glamour.
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
You keep ignoring my point that not all our players want to stay. Real and Barca aren't always going to be as financially anaemic as they are now. When they have money, they will have glamour.

I must have missed something. What star player on our current team has expressed a desire to join Real Madrid or Barcelona? Anyway ...

Quote
Inter are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to send the improved official bid around 70m [add ons included] to complete and sign Achraf Hakimi deal. Just a matter of time then hes expected to join PSG.

Personal terms agreed until 2026, confirmed. Hakimi wants PSG.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1407824993740800006?
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm »
According to ESPN, PSG have agreed a fee with Inter for Hakimi.
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
I must have missed something. What star player on our current team has expressed a desire to join Real Madrid or Barcelona? Anyway ...

Bloody hell. Is concrete evidence necessary now for discussing future plans? Can I hold you to your own standard of discussion?
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
Thats not how we operate. We sign players who have some proven ability behind them. That reduces the risk, but increases the price.
We have to adapt. We haven't been in this situation before. Mane replaced a player whereas now we are not necessarily looking for a player to start ahead of Mane from 1st game of the season. We are looking for someone to replace him gradually over a season or two.
If Doku's father is to be believed we saw that player being Doku. The best way to do it is slowly, like Utd did with Ronaldo. It is also cheaper.
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm
Bloody hell. Is concrete evidence necessary now for discussing future plans? Can I hold you to your own standard of discussion?

Oh, I get it now. You are saying that we should sell our star players, even though they don't want to leave, so we can afford players who might be stars in the future. To be honest, I don't like the idea. Too much risk involved ...
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 12:07:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm
Oh, I get it now. You are saying that we should sell our star players, even though they don't want to leave, so we can afford players who might be stars in the future. To be honest, I don't like the idea. Too much risk involved ...

Ok. So your preferred MO is to ask for exact evidence, and then to deliberately misread the point in order to support your own argument, before coming to a disingenuous conclusion. I think I will hold you to your own standards in the future.
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
We don't cook our books, and most of our ready money goes into wages.
How about gifting the stadium money for the main stand and Anfield Road end. Not having £160m to payback would help somewhat I would imagine or is that not possible either?
I think what you are basically trying to say that it isn't that City and Chelsea have more committed owners, it's just that they cook the books to invest as there is no legit way our owners can put in more money as it needs to come from commercial revenues?
In that case, we are in a circular situation.
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
We don't cook our books, and most of our ready money goes into wages.
Also, in that case, how were FSG able to lend us £100m during the pandemic?
How has the money from the Redbird investment been (according to the Echo) used to wipe out our debts so we can go back to pretty much business as usual". If the owners basically cannot pump money in to affect transfers etc then how can they be doing that? Because its debt related?
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 12:21:21 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 12:12:20 am
How about gifting the stadium money for the main stand and Anfield Road end. Not having £160m to payback would help somewhat I would imagine or is that not possible either?
I think what you are basically trying to say that it isn't that City and Chelsea have more committed owners, it's just that they cook the books to invest as there is no legit way our owners can put in more money as it needs to come from commercial revenues?
In that case, we are in a circular situation.

Infrastructure does not count towards FFP.
