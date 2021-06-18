« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3840 on: June 18, 2021, 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 17, 2021, 03:29:32 pm
Fair. Personally glad that Daka is moving somewhere that isnt a traditional top six club, means if he explodes at Leicester he could still be a target for us in a couple of years.

Buying from Leicester isn't easy. They got £80m for a fridge.

But Daka and Soumare for less than £40m is ridiculously good if they settle in this league. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3841 on: June 18, 2021, 10:06:24 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:01:09 am
Buying from Leicester isn't easy. They got £80m for a fridge.

Yep, if Daka is amazing then it will be very difficult to sign from Leicester because they would demand an astronomical fee.

That said though, that shouldn't affect our decision making. Clearly one of the reasons we have been so good at signing players is that we eliminate risk as much as possible. Whilst that means we may have to pay a bit more, such as for Van Dijk, it means we have more chances of buying a sure thing.

No doubt we will keep an eye on Daka and see how he gets on at Leicester.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3842 on: June 18, 2021, 10:09:37 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:01:09 am
Buying from Leicester isn't easy. They got £80m for a fridge.

But Daka and Soumare for less than £40m is ridiculously good if they settle in this league. 

They have also made signings that look good on paper but then dont settle like Adrien Silva, Iborra, Slimani etc
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3843 on: June 18, 2021, 10:09:59 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 18, 2021, 10:06:24 am
Yep, if Daka is amazing then it will be very difficult to sign from Leicester because they would demand an astronomical fee.

That said though, that shouldn't affect our decision making. Clearly one of the reasons we have been so good at signing players is that we eliminate risk as much as possible. Whilst that means we may have to pay a bit more, such as for Van Dijk, it means we have more chances of buying a sure thing.

No doubt we will keep an eye on Daka and see how he gets on at Leicester.

There's definitely been a shift there over the years. Unless they are super cheap we don't seem to take risks and we can't really argue it's worked well for us, so why change. But then again Daka at £17m isn't exactly much of a risk, whereas 2 other forwards we've been linked to Isak and Vlahovic for £45m+ would be a much higher risk. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3844 on: June 18, 2021, 10:13:51 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:09:59 am
There's definitely been a shift there over the years. Unless they are super cheap we don't seem to take risks and we can't really argue it's worked well for us, so why change. But then again Daka at £17m isn't exactly much of a risk, whereas 2 other forwards we've been linked to Isak and Vlahovic for £45m+ would be a much higher risk. 

I don't know anything about those two players and our interest (or not) in them apart from the fact that they have performed in much better leagues than what Daka has, so I would say that puts them at less risk. Of course there are still questions around style of play, but they are probably worth more because of where they have performed.

£17m may not seem like a risk but too many of these low risk signings can quickly add up. We already have a massive squad and need to shift players so we don't need many more punts. Add to that a tight budget, you can see why we would not go after someone like Daka.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3845 on: June 18, 2021, 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:09:59 am
But then again Daka at £17m isn't exactly much of a risk, whereas 2 other forwards we've been linked to Isak and Vlahovic for £45m+ would be a much higher risk.

Would they? Isak has proven to be able to do it in La Liga; Vlahovic in Serie A. If either came to Liverpool and failed, there would still be a multitude of interest from those leagues and teams in those leagues have money to spend. Conversely, if Daka flopped, I can't imagine there being much interest in him from the top leagues as the presumption will be that he isn't good enough for that level and that he could only do it in Austria. So straight away the market for him becomes only clubs with very, very little to spend.

I personally like Daka, but at the same time, I don't think he'd be spoken about at all if it wasn't for the success of Haaland. And Daka is most definitely not at his level.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3846 on: June 18, 2021, 10:14:29 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:01:09 am
Buying from Leicester isn't easy. They got £80m for a fridge.
 
In fairness though, the freezer section of that is huge! Must have been a good investment for the buyer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3847 on: June 18, 2021, 10:16:34 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:09:59 am
There's definitely been a shift there over the years. Unless they are super cheap we don't seem to take risks and we can't really argue it's worked well for us, so why change. But then again Daka at £17m isn't exactly much of a risk, whereas 2 other forwards we've been linked to Isak and Vlahovic for £45m+ would be a much higher risk.

I take your point, but I think the club would argue that spending double Daka's fee on a Isak or Vlahovic is actually less risky, because they'll have more confidence in their analysis since both are performing in much stronger leagues than Daka.

Not risk free though, obviously. Vlahovic only done it for one season in Serie A, so you'd question whether it's a flash in the pan or the start of something. Isak feels the more sure thing to me, since he's got a few good seasons under his belt, but he'd also cost the most so you need to weigh these things up.

The basic transfer policy at the club seems to be that we really can't afford to make dud signings. So eliminate risk as much as you can, and then go from there. I think that feeling will have been reinforced over the last couple of years, where we've gone for the likes of Minamino and Tsimikas, who are from weaker leagues. And both can only be classed as failures now, although Tsimikas still has time to come good, and we may make a profit on Minamino.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3848 on: June 18, 2021, 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: farawayred on June 18, 2021, 10:14:29 am
In fairness though, the freezer section of that is huge! Must have been a good investment for the buyer

Surely only a good investment when people were panic buying last year and freezer prices shot up?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3849 on: June 18, 2021, 10:21:08 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2021, 10:16:34 am
I take your point, but I think the club would argue that spending double Daka's fee on a Isak or Vlahovic is actually less risky, because they'll have more confidence in their analysis since both are performing in much stronger leagues than Daka.

Not risk free though, obviously. Vlahovic only done it for one season in Serie A, so you'd question whether it's a flash in the pan or the start of something. Isak feels the more sure thing to me, since he's got a few good seasons under his belt, but he'd also cost the most so you need to weigh these things up.

The basic transfer policy at the club seems to be that we really can't afford to make dud signings. So eliminate risk as much as you can, and then go from there. I think that feeling will have been reinforced over the last couple of years, where we've gone for the likes of Minamino and Tsimikas, who are from weaker leagues. And both can only be classed as failures now, although Tsimikas still has time to come good, and we may make a profit on Minamino.

If we do decide to go after Isak i wonder if Dortmund would do us a favour and make a quick profit as well. They could easily trigger the clause and sell him onto us for a bit more.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3850 on: June 18, 2021, 10:24:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2021, 10:16:34 am
I take your point, but I think the club would argue that spending double Daka's fee on a Isak or Vlahovic is actually less risky, because they'll have more confidence in their analysis since both are performing in much stronger leagues than Daka.

Not risk free though, obviously. Vlahovic only done it for one season in Serie A, so you'd question whether it's a flash in the pan or the start of something. Isak feels the more sure thing to me, since he's got a few good seasons under his belt, but he'd also cost the most so you need to weigh these things up.

The basic transfer policy at the club seems to be that we really can't afford to make dud signings. So eliminate risk as much as you can, and then go from there. I think that feeling will have been reinforced over the last couple of years, where we've gone for the likes of Minamino and Tsimikas, who are from weaker leagues. And both can only be classed as failures now, although Tsimikas still has time to come good, and we may make a profit on Minamino.

I agree with your logic but could you take that one step further and say that if a player like Martinez at Inter is available for say £60m that's even less of a risk?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3851 on: June 18, 2021, 10:26:19 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on June 18, 2021, 10:24:38 am
I agree with your logic but could you take that one step further and say that if a player like Martinez at Inter is available for say £60m that's even less of a risk?

The whole package will be a lot more expensive then though, as I'd imagine Martinez's wage and signing on demands would far exceed Isak's and Vlahovic's.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3852 on: June 18, 2021, 10:27:36 am »
I know it was only used as an example, but Martinez has said he is unequivocally staying put. Hakimi or Lukaku will be the ones sold to keep their heads above water, if needs be. Chelsea would probably take both for £140m. Good job that's roughly what they've left out of the Hazard money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3853 on: June 18, 2021, 10:32:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on June 18, 2021, 10:21:08 am
If we do decide to go after Isak i wonder if Dortmund would do us a favour and make a quick profit as well. They could easily trigger the clause and sell him onto us for a bit more.

It seems such an obvious solution that I assume it must somehow not be allowed? Would be very, very funny though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3854 on: June 18, 2021, 10:33:07 am »
Thik Martinez will end up at City

Daka is costing 23m. It seems a decent fee for Salzburg cant ask for much more .
Soumare Im not sure how much Leicester are paying for him. Seen 15-25m mentioned.

Would be very surprised if Leicester dont have a big sale. Either Tielemans or Maddison is my guess
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3855 on: June 18, 2021, 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on June 18, 2021, 10:33:07 am
Thik Martinez will end up at City

Daka is costing 23m. It seems a decent fee for Salzburg cant ask for much more .
Soumare Im not sure how much Leicester are paying for him. Seen 15-25m mentioned.

Would be very surprised if Leicester dont have a big sale. Either Tielemans or Maddison is my guess

They're pushing Maddison out the door and are still going to get £50m+ for him, which is hugely impressive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3856 on: June 18, 2021, 10:41:57 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2021, 10:34:44 am
They're pushing Maddison out the door and are still going to get £50m+ for him, which is hugely impressive.
Dont think Maddison is that big of a loss for them . Overated player.

Tielemans has only 2 years left on his deal. Wonder if he will sign a new deal

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3857 on: June 18, 2021, 11:42:24 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2021, 10:32:10 am
It seems such an obvious solution that I assume it must somehow not be allowed? Would be very, very funny though.

Real Madrid used to do it all the time
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3858 on: June 18, 2021, 02:20:17 pm »
Trippier and Varane not happening according to ESPN

Quote
Manchester United are being deterred in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier and Raphael Varane because of high prices being quoted by their clubs, sources have told ESPN.

[...]

Trippier is keen to return to the Premier League after two seasons at Atletico Madrid to be closer to his family but the price being quoted by intermediaries is more than £30 million, which United consider to be too much for a 30-year-old with very little sell-on value.

Solskjaer already has a regular right-back in Aaron Wan-Bissaka -- who cost £50m from Crystal Palace in 2019 -- and when Alex Telles was signed last summer as competition for Luke Shaw at left-back, the Brazilian cost around £15m from Porto.

Sources have told ESPN that Atletico are not willing to listen to any offers for Trippier as coach Diego Simeone considers him to be a key member of the squad, and doesn't have enough faith in backup option Sime Vrsaljko.

Varane has been a long-term target for United but interest this summer is being driven by his contract situation at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has one year left on his existing deal and there is a feeling in Spain that he is keen for a new challenge, although sources have told ESPN he has not informed Madrid he has already decided against agreeing fresh terms.

United have been made aware that even a year away from becoming a free agent, Madrid still value Varane at more than £70m. Sources have told ESPN that, as things stand, United do not hold an interest in Ramos.

[...]

If United do not land Trippier and Varane, Norwich full-back Max Aarons and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres are among other options.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4412910/manchester-united-unwilling-to-meet-kieran-trippier-raphael-varane-asking-prices-sources
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3859 on: June 18, 2021, 03:16:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 17, 2021, 03:23:51 pm
Makes sense from their perspective I think. Daka and Edouard for £40 odd million is good considering they need to replace Vardy.

I swear Edouard pursuit smacks of the situation we had when Rodgers was here; well buy Benteke (Eduoard) for you but were also buying Firmino (Daka). Looking like another good summer for Leicester, especially if they can rinse Arsenal or some other sucker for Maddison.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3860 on: June 18, 2021, 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 18, 2021, 10:27:36 am
I know it was only used as an example, but Martinez has said he is unequivocally staying put. Hakimi or Lukaku will be the ones sold to keep their heads above water, if needs be. Chelsea would probably take both for £140m. Good job that's roughly what they've left out of the Hazard money.
Has he? His agent said earlier in the week that he was available for a lot less than £75m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3861 on: June 18, 2021, 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 18, 2021, 10:26:19 am
The whole package will be a lot more expensive then though, as I'd imagine Martinez's wage and signing on demands would far exceed Isak's and Vlahovic's.
Yes possibly. But if Isak has a good Euros you may be looking at say £55-70m. Martinez agent is saying he is available for a lot less than the £75m previously mentioned.
The wages argument I understand but if we sell 6 players to raise £60m, we must be saving over £300k a week and surely we can make an offer that means we can afford Martinez and one other's wages. Say £200-250k per week.
If the player doesn't want to join because he wants more money than we are prepared to offer that's finee, we don't want players like that at our club.
I would just rather see us sign a 23yr old that we are really convinced can make a difference to our first team who costs a bit more than spend similar money on a player that we are not as sure about.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3862 on: June 18, 2021, 05:14:03 pm »
Wolves have signed some Colombian defender named Yerson Mosquera  for £4.5m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3863 on: June 18, 2021, 05:18:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 18, 2021, 05:14:03 pm
Wolves have signed some Colombian defender named Yerson Mosquera  for £4.5m

let me be the first here to be surprised that he is not Portuguese.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3864 on: June 18, 2021, 05:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 18, 2021, 05:18:23 pm
let me be the first here to be surprised that he is not Portuguese.
There's Portuguese, and then there's PortuMendeguese...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 09:00:20 am »
I know he's capable of knocking in 25-30 goals, but anyone less bothered at the prospect of Kane going to City watching this tournament? I'd rather he was up front for them for the next 4 years than Haaland or Mbappe for the next 10.

He doesn't seem to help to help team cohesion.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:00:20 am
I know he's capable of knocking in 25-30 goals, but anyone less bothered at the prospect of Kane going to City watching this tournament? I'd rather he was up front for them for the next 4 years than Haaland or Mbappe for the next 10.

He doesn't seem to help to help team cohesion.
No one will pay the money Spurs want.

I think City get Martinez or Joao Felix
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3867 on: Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:00:20 am
I know he's capable of knocking in 25-30 goals, but anyone less bothered at the prospect of Kane going to City watching this tournament? I'd rather he was up front for them for the next 4 years than Haaland or Mbappe for the next 10.

He doesn't seem to help to help team cohesion.

Id be more worried if they went for Haaland frankly.

I wish we casually had 80m spare. Sancho would be amazing under Klopp.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 02:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:00:20 am
I know he's capable of knocking in 25-30 goals, but anyone less bothered at the prospect of Kane going to City watching this tournament? I'd rather he was up front for them for the next 4 years than Haaland or Mbappe for the next 10.

He doesn't seem to help to help team cohesion.

Im not fussed about him going to city or Utd to be honest, as you say far less than if Utd get Sancho (still think Chelsea will sneak in there) or city get haaland etc.

He rarely plays against a low block for Spurs and this reinvention of himself dropping deep would stifle other, more creative players they have.

Id be more concerned with city signing Grealish than Kane.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 02:59:30 pm »
Levy should actually sell him, hes a great finisher but those ankles are pretty dodgy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm »
Depay to Barcelona confirmed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 07:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm
Depay to Barcelona confirmed.

Good signing on a free. Gives them depth while the likes of Fati and Pedri develop.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3872 on: Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm »
According to The Guardian Villa made a bid for Tierney. However Tierney is set to agree a new contract at Arsenal.
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 12:01:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm
According to The Guardian Villa made a bid for Tierney. However Tierney is set to agree a new contract at Arsenal.

Theyre surely just winding arsenal up at this point?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3874 on: Today at 12:03:55 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm
According to The Guardian Villa made a bid for Tierney. However Tierney is set to agree a new contract at Arsenal.

A sad day a player sees Villa a better option than Arzenal. How far the mighty have fallen.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3875 on: Today at 12:11:30 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm
According to The Guardian Villa made a bid for Tierney. However Tierney is set to agree a new contract at Arsenal.

Villa playing games.

Look, we are after these player oh but we have sold your beloved Jack.

Not a chance they were getting Tierney.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3876 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
What a manager. How does he do it?

