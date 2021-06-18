There's definitely been a shift there over the years. Unless they are super cheap we don't seem to take risks and we can't really argue it's worked well for us, so why change. But then again Daka at £17m isn't exactly much of a risk, whereas 2 other forwards we've been linked to Isak and Vlahovic for £45m+ would be a much higher risk.



I take your point, but I think the club would argue that spending double Daka's fee on a Isak or Vlahovic is actually less risky, because they'll have more confidence in their analysis since both are performing in much stronger leagues than Daka.Not risk free though, obviously. Vlahovic only done it for one season in Serie A, so you'd question whether it's a flash in the pan or the start of something. Isak feels the more sure thing to me, since he's got a few good seasons under his belt, but he'd also cost the most so you need to weigh these things up.The basic transfer policy at the club seems to be that we really can't afford to make dud signings. So eliminate risk as much as you can, and then go from there. I think that feeling will have been reinforced over the last couple of years, where we've gone for the likes of Minamino and Tsimikas, who are from weaker leagues. And both can only be classed as failures now, although Tsimikas still has time to come good, and we may make a profit on Minamino.