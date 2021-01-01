« previous next »
I know Chelsea are happy to launch money about and Arsenal seem to have no fucking clue what to do with the money they have, but it stinks of Maddison wanting out and Leicester wanting to sell and trying to flush out any sort of interest.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:50:57 am
Doesn't he play in the exact same position as Smith-Rowe? Seems strange to me, surely there are other parts of the team that need strengthening more urgently.

Smith Rowe plays mostly on the left. Need a number 10 if Odegaard is leaving. Need a lot more but hed be a welcome addition

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:03:29 am
Show pony.

One that is often crocked.

In fact, if he was a pony hed likely be glue by now.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:18:50 am
Smith Rowe plays mostly on the left. Need a number 10 if Odegaard is leaving. Need a lot more but hed be a welcome addition

Do you though? And a player who can only play 10? Does Arteta play a 4-2-3-1?
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:11:42 am
The problem with the Arsenal team is it needs strengthening almost everywhere. Where do you begin? Maddison is a good player but I suspect he's also less positionally/ tactically flexible than he needs to be. Can't play as an 8 and can't really play as a wide forward. That's an issue.

They seem to need a lot of work.

You look at their squad and every part of the pitch either needs significant improvement or has a young talented player occupying it but who doesn't have huge amounts of experience for those dig deep and use your tactical nous type of moments/games
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:25:09 am
Do you though? And a player who can only play 10? Does Arteta play a 4-2-3-1?

He's basically played a 4231 since Xmas, & with the introduction of Smith-Rowe & then Odegaard results improved with it.

While I think the likes of Ben White & Maddison will be massively overpriced, it seems he's wanting premiership ready players at a good age. Bit surprised we're willing to pay the English tax mind you.

Although they wouldn't be my first choice, they fit a profile of what we need where we are weak, so can't really complain, it's not my money they are spending.
The headline is that Leicester said no
Doesnt feel like theres been any dips in valuations within the premier league at all so far this window
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:04:48 am
The headline is that Leicester said no
Doesnt feel like theres been any dips in valuations within the premier league at all so far this window

Nope! Not a surprise really though.

I expect a massive summer of spending in the Premier League again.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:04:48 am
The headline is that Leicester said no
Doesnt feel like theres been any dips in valuations within the premier league at all so far this window

Same with Brighton and Ben White.

Clearly PL sides dont need the money.
Honestly if they get £70 million plus for Maddison after getting £80 million plus for the Easter Island head and £50 million plus for Ben Chilwell, we might need to start considering whether there's actually an even better Michael Edwards working for them.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:20:54 am
Same with Brighton and Ben White.

Clearly PL sides dont need the money.

Yeah, Ben White will cost £50M I reckon.

Maddison at least £60M, perhaps a bit more.

Will be shocked if we in particular agree to pay that & we complete those deals.
White might be worth it, Maddison wouldnt be and I do like him. This is what happens when you try to buy English though, you get rinsed. Konate cost less and hes played in the Champions League for a good outfit.
