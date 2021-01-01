Why on earth would we sell Firmino for £30 million?
Mayeb 30M is far too low - I had initially put in 40M
How much would we get for Finmino in this transfer window & this market? maybe closer to 40M? But is that realistic and the other issue is Firmino the player to move on - he is one of our top 5 earners.
The question is of the front 4 who would we sell and then what is a fair price for that player.
We cannot afford to extend all our top players that are near 30 or with 2 years left on contracts this summer, with 3-4 year contracts with more salary than their last contracts.
Mane, Salah, VVD, Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson, Ox, Keita, Milner - these are some of our biggest earners
there are a number of less profile players also near the end - Shaqiri, Adrian, Kelleher, Karius, Woodburn, Laroucci.
this summer could be one of the more critical transfer dealings as we negotiate with our squad players and still try and keep the team and squad fresh after one of more difficult seasons.
Interesting to see how we sort out the keepers do we extend Kelleher and which other top keeper can we attract as a number 2 or 3?
annual and weekly salaries of our squad 2020/21
Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento M 30 £10,400,000 £200,000Mohamed Salah F 28 £10,400,000 £200,000
Roberto Firmino F 29 £9,360,000 £180,000
Virgil Van Dijk D 29 £9,360,000 £180,000
Alisson Becker GK 28 £7,800,000 £150,000
Jordan Henderson M 30 £7,280,000 £140,000
James Milner M 35 £7,280,000 £140,000
Naby Keita M 26 £6,240,000 £120,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain M 27 £6,240,000 £120,000
Sadio Mane F 29 £5,200,000 £100,000
Joel Matip D 29 £5,200,000 £100,000
Fabinho Tavares M 27 £5,200,000 £100,000
Diogo Jota F 24 £4,700,000 £90,385
Xherdan Shaqiri M 29 £4,160,000 £80,000
Tren Alexander-Arnold D 22 £3,900,000 £75,000
Joe Gomez D 24 £3,900,000 £75,000
Takumi Minamino F 26 £3,900,000 £75,000
Ben Davies D 25 £3,120,000 £60,000
Divock Origi F 26 £3,120,000 £60,000
Konstantinos Tsimikas D 25 £3,120,000 £60,000
Andrew Robertson D 27 £2,600,000 £50,000
Adrian San Miguel del Castillo GK 34 £2,600,000 £50,000
Neco Williams D 20 £1,300,000 £25,000
Caoimhin Kelleher GK 22 £800,000 £15,385
Ben Woodburn M 21 £624,000 £12,000
Curtis Jones M 20 £390,000 £7,500
Kamil Grabara GK 22 £260,000 £5,000
Taiwo Awoniyi F 23 - -
Marko Grujic M 25 - -
Ibrahima Konate D 0 - -
Sheyi Ojo M 23 - -
Harry Wilson M 24 -