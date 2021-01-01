Why on earth would we sell Firmino for £30 million?



Mayeb 30M is far too low - I had initially put in 40MHow much would we get for Finmino in this transfer window & this market? maybe closer to 40M? But is that realistic and the other issue is Firmino the player to move on - he is one of our top 5 earners.The question is of the front 4 who would we sell and then what is a fair price for that player.We cannot afford to extend all our top players that are near 30 or with 2 years left on contracts this summer, with 3-4 year contracts with more salary than their last contracts.Mane, Salah, VVD, Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson, Ox, Keita, Milner - these are some of our biggest earnersthere are a number of less profile players also near the end - Shaqiri, Adrian, Kelleher, Karius, Woodburn, Laroucci.this summer could be one of the more critical transfer dealings as we negotiate with our squad players and still try and keep the team and squad fresh after one of more difficult seasons.Interesting to see how we sort out the keepers do we extend Kelleher and which other top keeper can we attract as a number 2 or 3?annual and weekly salaries of our squad 2020/21Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento M 30 £10,400,000 £200,000Diogo Jota F 24 £4,700,000 £90,385Xherdan Shaqiri M 29 £4,160,000 £80,000Tren Alexander-Arnold D 22 £3,900,000 £75,000Joe Gomez D 24 £3,900,000 £75,000Takumi Minamino F 26 £3,900,000 £75,000Ben Davies D 25 £3,120,000 £60,000Divock Origi F 26 £3,120,000 £60,000Konstantinos Tsimikas D 25 £3,120,000 £60,000Andrew Robertson D 27 £2,600,000 £50,000Adrian San Miguel del Castillo GK 34 £2,600,000 £50,000Neco Williams D 20 £1,300,000 £25,000Caoimhin Kelleher GK 22 £800,000 £15,385Ben Woodburn M 21 £624,000 £12,000Curtis Jones M 20 £390,000 £7,500Kamil Grabara GK 22 £260,000 £5,000Taiwo Awoniyi F 23 - -Marko Grujic M 25 - -Ibrahima Konate D 0 - -Sheyi Ojo M 23 - -Harry Wilson M 24 -