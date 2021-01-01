« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 302104 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 07:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
Is there any reason why Dortmund have lowered their asking price so much? They should have at least kept it above £100 million.

Considering how much we got for Coutinho (different times I know), they have every right to demand that much.

Because when youre a club that relies heavily on developing and flipping players for profit it is not smart to price a player out of a move 2 seasons in a row. Even more so when he stayed when he couldve kicked off last summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:51:35 pm
State of Man Utd again with their bidding for Sancho  ::)

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1402936499218391041?s=20
Someone tell Manchester United that Borussia Dortmund isnt a market stall for tourists. Bartering at 20m below an already dropped value isnt really a business negotiation.

If only we had the money to get that deal done, would be the funniest thing ever
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
£80m is good value. Thought it was £80m plus £20m in extras.
If Dortmund want £80m, United should stick to a maximum of £79,999,999 and not a pound more! Take it or leave it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:49:47 am
Since Klopp took over. The man is a miracle worker  ;D

E3-UK8-Yt-XIAMJNX" border="0
I was surprised how high Inter were on that list. And how Real Madrid don't even feature.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm
I was surprised how high Inter were on that list. And how Real Madrid don't even feature.

Real Madrid went a few seasons with barely making a signing of note. When they were winning Champions Leagues galore. Part of the reason theyre fucked now because they let them get old. Its why clubs always have to be looking to turn players over before they lose value and youve got half a new team. Its probably blasphemy but its why Id be considering Mane or Firmino being sold for somebody like Sancho.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:51:35 pm
State of Man Utd again with their bidding for Sancho  ::)

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1402936499218391041?s=20
Someone tell Manchester United that Borussia Dortmund isnt a market stall for tourists. Bartering at 20m below an already dropped value isnt really a business negotiation.

They've known what the price is for over 12 months now. What a joke.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm
Its still incredible that United are the only club in for him

Most European Clubs are up a creek, ex-City so I doubt he goes there, Chelsea spent a huge wedge on Havertz last summer and want Haaland instead, we probably dont want to pay that much and everyone else in England is probably beneath him. United are basically his only option as things stand.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm »
Was he born to live
Like he's a mercenary?
Not Man U, Sancho!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 01:41:27 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm
Most European Clubs are up a creek, ex-City so I doubt he goes there, Chelsea spent a huge wedge on Havertz last summer and want Haaland instead, we probably dont want to pay that much and everyone else in England is probably beneath him. United are basically his only option as things stand.

If Real had any sense, they'd go after him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 09:20:21 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Real Madrid went a few seasons with barely making a signing of note. When they were winning Champions Leagues galore. Part of the reason theyre fucked now because they let them get old. Its why clubs always have to be looking to turn players over before they lose value and youve got half a new team. Its probably blasphemy but its why Id be considering Mane or Firmino being sold for somebody like Sancho.

I really don't think United would sell Sancho to us
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Real Madrid went a few seasons with barely making a signing of note. When they were winning Champions Leagues galore. Part of the reason theyre fucked now because they let them get old. Its why clubs always have to be looking to turn players over before they lose value and youve got half a new team. Its probably blasphemy but its why Id be considering Mane or Firmino being sold for somebody like Sancho.

not blasphemy - but good footballing squad management sense. I would seriously consider selling Firmino this summer. It is his replacement that is a challenge. Mane will come good again. We need to freshen up our squad and address the issue that our front 4 apart from Salah are vulnerable to dips in form & certain defensive tactics since 2020.  we need to evolve

I do not think we are in the 80M for Sancho market.

Does anyone think  any of the following Kane 150M to City, Haaland 180m to CHelsea and Mbappe 190M to Real will happen this summer?
and if we get 30M for Firmino = who would you sign for 60M as replacement?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:02:47 am
not blasphemy - but good footballing squad management sense. I would seriously consider selling Firmino this summer. It is his replacement that is a challenge. Mane will come good again. We need to freshen up our squad and address the issue that our front 4 apart from Salah are vulnerable to dips in form & certain defensive tactics since 2020.  we need to evolve

I do not think we are in the 80M for Sancho market.

Does anyone think  any of the following Kane 150M to City, Haaland 180m to CHelsea and Mbappe 190M to Real will happen this summer?
and if we get 30M for Firmino = who would you sign for 60M as replacement?

Why on earth would we sell Firmino for £30 million?  ???
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
The worst thing about the transfer window, people gleefully, droolingly wanting to sell off our players so they can have new bling
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:07:30 am
Why on earth would we sell Firmino for £30 million?  ???

I actually don't think there would be many takers for that fee and his wages anyway.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:07:30 am
Why on earth would we sell Firmino for £30 million?  ???

Mayeb 30M is far too low - I had initially put in 40M
How much would we get for Finmino in this transfer window & this market?  maybe closer to 40M? But is that realistic and the other issue is Firmino the player to move on - he is one of our top 5 earners.
The question is of the front 4 who would we sell and then what is a fair price for that player.

We cannot afford to extend all our top players that are near 30 or with 2 years left on contracts this summer, with 3-4 year contracts with more salary than their last contracts.
Mane, Salah, VVD, Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson, Ox, Keita, Milner    - these are some of our biggest earners
there are a number of less profile players also near the end - Shaqiri, Adrian, Kelleher, Karius, Woodburn, Laroucci.
this summer could be one of the more critical transfer dealings as we negotiate with our squad players and still try and keep the team and squad fresh after one of more difficult seasons.



Interesting to see how we sort out the keepers do we extend Kelleher and which other top keeper can we attract as a number 2 or 3?


annual and weekly salaries of our squad 2020/21

Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento   M   30       £10,400,000   £200,000
Mohamed Salah   F   28       £10,400,000   £200,000
Roberto Firmino   F   29       £9,360,000   £180,000
Virgil Van Dijk   D   29       £9,360,000   £180,000
Alisson Becker   GK   28       £7,800,000   £150,000
Jordan Henderson   M   30       £7,280,000   £140,000
James Milner   M   35       £7,280,000   £140,000
Naby Keita   M   26       £6,240,000   £120,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain   M   27       £6,240,000   £120,000
Sadio Mane   F   29       £5,200,000   £100,000
Joel Matip   D   29       £5,200,000   £100,000
Fabinho Tavares   M   27       £5,200,000   £100,000
Diogo Jota   F   24       £4,700,000   £90,385
Xherdan Shaqiri   M   29       £4,160,000   £80,000
Tren Alexander-Arnold   D   22       £3,900,000   £75,000
Joe Gomez   D   24       £3,900,000   £75,000
Takumi Minamino   F   26       £3,900,000   £75,000
Ben Davies   D   25       £3,120,000   £60,000
Divock Origi   F   26       £3,120,000   £60,000
Konstantinos Tsimikas   D   25       £3,120,000   £60,000
Andrew Robertson   D   27       £2,600,000   £50,000
Adrian San Miguel del Castillo   GK   34       £2,600,000   £50,000
Neco Williams   D   20       £1,300,000   £25,000
Caoimhin Kelleher   GK   22       £800,000   £15,385
Ben Woodburn   M   21       £624,000   £12,000
Curtis Jones   M   20       £390,000   £7,500
Kamil Grabara   GK   22       £260,000   £5,000
Taiwo Awoniyi   F   23       -   -
Marko Grujic   M   25       -   -
Ibrahima Konate   D   0       -   -
Sheyi Ojo   M   23       -   -
Harry Wilson   M   24       -
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 11:45:19 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:25:34 am
I actually don't think there would be many takers for that fee and his wages anyway.

I think he is rated quite a bit abroad but yeah £30m, considering he has 2 years left on his contract and is 30, sounds about right.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:25:34 am
I actually don't think there would be many takers for that fee and his wages anyway.
agreed - his salary was my consideration for  a fair price for him.
we cannot afford to keep all our top players and give them all increases in Thiago Salah Virgil vD range.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 11:47:02 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:45:23 am
agreed - his salary was my consideration for  a fair price for him.
we cannot afford to keep all our top players and give them all increases in Thiago Salah Virgil vD range.

Don't think we will. I think we may very well let Firmino run down his contract and maybe give small, year long extensions when his bargaining power will be reduced even more.

If we sign him on a big contract now then we pay a lot for what will be some less productive years. Rather not increase that cost.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
Wait wait, are we suggesting that a good fee for Roberto Firmino is £30 million, the same money we sold Benteke for?

Like I know a lot of us are in to self flagellation and saying our team is actually made up of shite held together by some class players and Klopp but come on that's just silly.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 11:54:40 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:07 am
Wait wait, are we suggesting that a good fee for Roberto Firmino is £30 million, the same money we sold Benteke for?

Like I know a lot of us are in to self flagellation and saying our team is actually made up of shite held together by some class players and Klopp but come on that's just silly.

The issue is Benteke had the attributes to be good at a shite side due to his size, strength and pace. So it's easy to dupe a shitty PL side, who have decent money to spend, into spending big money.

Bobby is very much a specialist type player, and you're not getting a Palace looking at him as the answer to their issues. We may have got a foreign side throwing money at him pre-covid, but most foreign teams have been hit much harder by covid than PL clubs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:07 am
Wait wait, are we suggesting that a good fee for Roberto Firmino is £30 million, the same money we sold Benteke for?

Like I know a lot of us are in to self flagellation and saying our team is actually made up of shite held together by some class players and Klopp but come on that's just silly.

They are.

£10 million less than Nathan Ake, and £15 million less than Thomas Partey.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:54:40 am
The issue is Benteke had the attributes to be good at a shite side due to his size, strength and pace. So it's easy to dupe a shitty PL side, who have decent money to spend, into spending big money.

Bobby is very much a specialist type player, and you're not getting a Palace looking at him as the answer to their issues. We may have got a foreign side throwing money at him pre-covid, but most foreign teams have been hit much harder by covid than PL clubs.

There are loads of teams who would love to have a Bobby Firmino and would spend money on him, particularly on the continent. The argument of them not having money due to Covid is a different issue. I don't suspect anyone would come in for him because of that, or at the very least would not meet our valuation.

From what I read, the argument was without the Covid context Firmino is worth 30 million which I feel is utterly mad. Or the argument of selling him for 30 million now to buy someone else for 60 is mad cause that's mad too because that's willfully selling a play under market value, just to throw even more money at another player cause they are new.

I honestly find baseline valuing him at 30 million, or the idea of selling him for as much, is crazy. I mean we are looking to sell Grujic to Porto for 17 million in this market, is Firmino honestly worth just under twice as much as a Grujic?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 12:09:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:55:39 am
They are.

£10 million less than Nathan Ake, and £15 million less than Thomas Partey.

The same value as Ayoze Perez

Like again I know he didn't have the best season, and I know we like to undervalue our own players, but come on now 30 million?!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 12:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:14 pm
There are loads of teams who would love to have a Bobby Firmino and would spend money on him, particularly on the continent. The argument of them not having money due to Covid is a different issue. I don't suspect anyone would come in for him because of that, or at the very least would not meet our valuation.

From what I read, the argument was without the Covid context Firmino is worth 30 million which I feel is utterly mad. Or the argument of selling him for 30 million now to buy someone else for 60 is mad cause that's mad too because that's willfully selling a play under market value, just to throw even more money at another player cause they are new.

I honestly find baseline valuing him at 30 million, or the idea of selling him for as much, is crazy. I mean we are looking to sell Grujic to Porto for 17 million in this market, is Firmino honestly worth just under twice as much as a Grujic?

I'm not sure where you read it, as it wasn't in the posts above.

The comment was it's possibly good squad management to move on players before they have little to no value and someone put a £30m tag on Bobby this summer. I then said I doubt many (not any, but not many) would be willing to pay that and his likely wage demands this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 12:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:14 pm
There are loads of teams who would love to have a Bobby Firmino and would spend money on him, particularly on the continent. The argument of them not having money due to Covid is a different issue. I don't suspect anyone would come in for him because of that, or at the very least would not meet our valuation.

From what I read, the argument was without the Covid context Firmino is worth 30 million which I feel is utterly mad. Or the argument of selling him for 30 million now to buy someone else for 60 is mad cause that's mad too because that's willfully selling a play under market value, just to throw even more money at another player cause they are new.

I honestly find baseline valuing him at 30 million, or the idea of selling him for as much, is crazy. I mean we are looking to sell Grujic to Porto for 17 million in this market, is Firmino honestly worth just under twice as much as a Grujic?


He's 30 in October, so whatever club would buy him would have little by way of a selling-on fee, and he's coming off a pretty poor season.

I think £30m would be round about the market value.

Question then is, what is worth more to us? £30m or Firmino.
