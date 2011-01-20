He's been working on such a small buget compared to other sides in this league.



Firstly, what Klopp has done is amazing. Given the context of how some clubs are funded in this country and abroad. Theres 6 clubs with bigger funds than us over Klopps time, 3 within our league. 2 x CL finals and 2x 90+ PL clubs is absolutely outstanding. Hes directly impacted the funds the club has through success.However you cant just discount the impact of wages and how weve utilised resources on wages versus transfers. Even Klopp has made decisions to keep experienced players on board as squad players despite being on high wages. Lallana and Milner are 2 examples. Lallana previously and recently Milner are 2 experienced players weve kept onboard at high wages despite being squad players at best. I completely agree with this type of decision but putting more money towards wages must directly impact transfer funds when the pot of money we have is finite.Again, Ill reiterate that Klopp has done wonders with the resources available and how theyve been applied. Thats a given. What Im concerned about is that some people cant see how having a high wage bill may effect your ability to spend heavily in the transfer market. Im no financial expert but if theres a finite amount of money available surely the 2 things are linked. We go another step further with incentivised contracts linked to success and indirectly to how it effects club revenue.Ive looked at the club accounts and not sure theres any real evidence of FSG taking funds. In essence its a spend what we earn strategy. Weve choose to increase our wage bill significantly, and proportionally greater than other big clubs in last 3 seasons.I know Im reiterating what Ive said previously but why do you think wages are inconsequential? Do you have a similar view to Killerheels in that transfer wise we are punching below our weight? If so, can you explain firstly how do you dissociate wage bill ( plus other costs) from transfer spend, and secondly what would be punching our weight with our current financial strategy?This isnt a defence of FSG. Far from it. Its more trying to understand people thought processes in the constraints of our financial strategy (a strategy that most clubs without a benefactor follow by the way).