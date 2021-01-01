« previous next »
Quote from: Henry Gale
Since Klopp took over. The man is a miracle worker  ;D

Rivals and the media in general don't realise how special Klopp is. No other manager in the world does what he's been able to do on such a low budget. People will say wages are high blah blah. They are only high because of his success. He's been working on such a small buget compared to other sides in this league.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Thuram looks to me like someone wholl explode in the right set up and start to post really strong numbers. Good dribbling stats, decent if streaky production, tall, strong, rapid. Didnt play in stretches due to suspension for spitting, reoccurring knee issues and a change in set up by BMG where they started to use wing backs, with Stindl as a 10 behind Plea and Hofmann.

He split a lot of minutes with Hannes Wolf and was subbed a lot, not completing many 90s.

I still think he comes and does well in a transition-heavy team. Not sure how well hed do for someone like us against constant bus parking. I like him as a player though.

Pretty much this. It's what puts me a bit off Daka... when you see his goals, he's pretty much always in an ocean of space.

I like Thuram as a player, reminds me a bit of Muller in his physicality and ability to come alive in the box... but I think we need someone better in 1v1 situations for the front 3.
Quote from: Henry Gale
Since Klopp took over. The man is a miracle worker  ;D

Yep, he is an absolute genius.
According to the BBC Gossip, the Daily Heil reporting that Harrison Reed could be off to Leeds.

1) Are we not interested?
2) I wish I knew the holiday plans this summer for the Reed family

Interesting to see how this coming 2022 FIFA loan rule change affects clubs like Chelsea and their loan army.
Propably a loophole in there somewhere like they start to recruit promising infants to circumvent it.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/51665904

https://atfield.be/latest/imminent-additional-reforms-to-fifa-s-transfer-system
Just read a piece on Arsenal's transfer plans in the Athletic. Sounds like they have a lot to do, and doesn't particularly sound like they know how to do it...

Anyway, it says they're interested in Leipzig's Tyler Adams as a RB, and like that he can also play in midfield. Wonder if we would be similarly interested - he's really highly rated, and maybe we could use him the opposite of how Arsenal seemingly plan to i.e. primarily a CM who can step in to cover Trent at RB when needed? It does say Leipzig are reluctant to let him leave though.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Just read a piece on Arsenal's transfer plans in the Athletic. Sounds like they have a lot to do, and doesn't particularly sound like they know how to do it...

Anyway, it says they're interested in Leipzig's Tyler Adams as a RB, and like that he can also play in midfield. Wonder if we would be similarly interested - he's really highly rated, and maybe we could use him the opposite of how Arsenal seemingly plan to i.e. primarily a CM who can step in to cover Trent at RB when needed? It does say Leipzig are reluctant to let him leave though.

Us, Spurs and Arsenal are in same boat in terms of limited resource. The difference is we actually have a good team right now. Spurs and Arsenal will be midtable next season.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Just read a piece on Arsenal's transfer plans in the Athletic. Sounds like they have a lot to do, and doesn't particularly sound like they know how to do it...

Anyway, it says they're interested in Leipzig's Tyler Adams as a RB, and like that he can also play in midfield. Wonder if we would be similarly interested - he's really highly rated, and maybe we could use him the opposite of how Arsenal seemingly plan to i.e. primarily a CM who can step in to cover Trent at RB when needed? It does say Leipzig are reluctant to let him leave though.
I like him, he has an incredible engine. There's similarities in his game to Weston McKennie's but he's probably more technically adept. Bizarre that Arsenal see him as a RB - he's played less than 10 games in his entire career as a full back, a handful more as a wing back and then a few as a right-sided DM.

The way you see it is the way it is Doc - he's a holding midfielder who can step in competently at Right Back. He's never been a specialist full back and I'm not sure he ever will be - he doesn't produce outstanding or even average attacking stats as a full back or wing back, he just does more of what he does in midfield - tackling, blocking passing lanes, pressing - but from a different position. Again, symptomatic of Arsenal's confused approach, like you say. If they want someone who can do the full back stuff to a high standard and cover in midfield, Baku of Wolfsburg is a quality footballer.
Quote from: clinical
Us, Spurs and Arsenal are in same boat in terms of limited resource. The difference is we actually have a good team right now. Spurs and Arsenal will be midtable next season.
We have just spent 35m on Konate.

I don't think we are on the same level as Arsenal & Spurs despite what he is put there.
We have a far bigger wage bill & have been in the CL for the last 4 seasons.

We will sign a player for over 40m imo.
Quote from: clinical
He's been working on such a small buget compared to other sides in this league.

Firstly, what Klopp has done is amazing. Given the context of how some clubs are funded in this country and abroad. Theres 6 clubs with bigger funds than us over Klopps time, 3 within our league. 2 x CL finals and 2x 90+ PL clubs is absolutely outstanding. Hes directly impacted the funds the club has through success.

However you cant just discount the impact of wages and how weve utilised resources on wages versus transfers. Even Klopp has made decisions to keep experienced players on board as squad players despite being on high wages. Lallana and Milner are 2 examples. Lallana previously and recently Milner are 2 experienced players weve kept onboard at high wages despite being squad players at best. I completely agree with this type of decision but putting more money towards wages must directly impact transfer funds when the pot of money we have is finite.

Again, Ill reiterate that Klopp has done wonders with the resources available and how theyve been applied. Thats a given. What Im concerned about is that some people cant see how having a high wage bill may effect your ability to spend heavily in the transfer market. Im no financial expert but if theres a finite amount of money available surely the 2 things are linked. We go another step further with incentivised contracts linked to success and indirectly to how it effects club revenue.

Ive looked at the club accounts and not sure theres any real evidence of FSG taking funds. In essence its a spend what we earn strategy. Weve choose to increase our wage bill significantly, and proportionally greater than other big clubs in last 3 seasons.

I know Im reiterating what Ive said previously but why do you think wages are inconsequential? Do you have a similar view to Killerheels in that transfer wise we are punching below our weight? If so, can you explain firstly how do you dissociate wage bill ( plus other costs) from transfer spend, and secondly what would be punching our weight with our current financial strategy?

This isnt a defence of FSG. Far from it. Its more trying to understand people thought processes in the constraints of our financial strategy (a strategy that most clubs without a benefactor follow by the way).
Quote from: Henry Gale
Since Klopp took over. The man is a miracle worker  ;D

it would be great to have the salary bill in the this table to see how that is also reflected  in salaries (aprox per season) over the same time.

Klopp/Edwards/FSG  challenge is to freshen up the squad, get some talent into attack, AM, and now goal keeper if Adrian moves on while also extending some of better players that are all getting  closer to 2 years left, while around 30 years. Plus sell some of our squad players and youth players that are not short term Liverpool players to free up money for contract extensions and squad players to freshen up a tired and injury prone squad. Plus replace Gini in our squad with a player with potential    - while also keep our squad players happy.

I am sure we are following a lot of the players mentioned in this and other transfer thread

State of Man Utd again with their bidding for Sancho  ::)

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1402936499218391041?s=20
Someone tell Manchester United that Borussia Dortmund isnt a market stall for tourists. Bartering at 20m below an already dropped value isnt really a business negotiation.
Quote from: Samie
Gini to PSG confirmed.

https://twitter.com/PSG_inside/status/1402973860513918976

Gini was fantastic until I saw a video of him playing a bunch of kids and overpowering them with his pace. Evil bastard.
Andre Onana's doping ban reduced to nine months, which means it now ends at the start of November, and he can train from the start of September.

Presumably Arsenal will pull the trigger on the deal now, considering he'll only miss a few months of the season.
Quote from: a treeless whopper
Gini was fantastic until I saw a video of him playing a bunch of kids and overpowering them with his pace. Evil bastard.
We've got rid of the other sadist who was complicit in that horror show too, so we can start afresh more morally clean now.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Andre Onana's doping ban reduced to nine months, which means it now ends at the start of November, and he can train from the start of September.

Presumably Arsenal will pull the trigger on the deal now, considering he'll only miss a few months of the season.
Cracking signing at the price's suggested. Seemingly suggests faith in Leno isn't high.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Andre Onana's doping ban reduced to nine months,

Presumably Arsenal will pull the trigger on the deal now,
I thought they'd pulled-out...
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Cracking signing at the price's suggested. Seemingly suggests faith in Leno isn't high.

Most of the talk is Leno wants to move to a Champions League club so clever of Arsenal (for once) to bring in Onana for what should be about 9m and resolve the Leno situation afterwards.

Adams as well would be a terrific signing, but cant see him leaving this summer unless he has a release clause redeemable.
Quote from: Red Cactii
Most of the talk is Leno wants to move to a Champions League club so clever of Arsenal (for once) to bring in Onana for what should be about 9m and resolve the Leno situation afterwards.

Adams as well would be a terrific signing, but cant see him leaving this summer unless he has a release clause redeemable.

I think everyone at Leipzig has a release clause - certainly seems that way - but question would be whether it's active yet as they seem to kick in after a certain period with the club. Only signed a contract extension last March and still has four year left, so I think it'll either be a high value clause, or it won't be active for another year or two.
Quote from: Red Cactii
Most of the talk is Leno wants to move to a Champions League club so clever of Arsenal (for once) to bring in Onana for what should be about 9m and resolve the Leno situation afterwards.

Adams as well would be a terrific signing, but cant see him leaving this summer unless he has a release clause redeemable.
It should've done, but it didn't really compute with me that players at Arsenal might have higher aspirations at present  ;D Leno is a good keeper. He has his moments and has mistakes in his game but he's done a lot of good since he's joined. I've watched plenty of games where he's kept the score down.

I'm not sure who comes knocking though? I guess he only has two years left on his deal, but he's reportedly on £100k a week and if Arsenal want to at least recoup the £22.5m they paid for him, they might have a wait on their hands. Who will have the money and be looking for a first-choice keeper this summer, who is also in a better position than the Gunners? Maybe Milan? Can't think of any in Germany now that Dortmund have replaced Burki.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
It should've done, but it didn't really compute with me that players at Arsenal might have higher aspirations at present  ;D Leno is a good keeper. He has his moments and has mistakes in his game but he's done a lot of good since he's joined. I've watched plenty of games where he's kept the score down.

I'm not sure who comes knocking though? I guess he only has two years left on his deal, but he's reportedly on £100k a week and if Arsenal want to at least recoup the £22.5m they paid for him, they might have a wait on their hands. Who will have the money and be looking for a first-choice keeper this summer, who is also in a better position than the Gunners? Maybe Milan? Can't think of any in Germany now that Dortmund have replaced Burki.

Milan just signed the keeper from Lille, so I don't think that's an option either.  Seems like most of the teams are set.  Handanovic is 36 so maybe Inter would like a younger option?  Maybe Juve if they're not happy with Szczęsny (don't know if he's been good for them or not)?
Quote from: skipper757
Milan just signed the keeper from Lille, so I don't think that's an option either.  Seems like most of the teams are set.  Handanovic is 36 so maybe Inter would like a younger option?  Maybe Juve if they're not happy with Szczęsny (don't know if he's been good for them or not)?
Completely forgot Maignan had already come in. I did think of Juve but it's still being mooted as Donnarumma's potential landing spot and they love a free transfer.

Inter perhaps yeah, though they're a bit hard up for money and will sell heavily this season. Definitely tough to see if Leno actually has any options at present, as much as he'd like to leave.
Quote from: clinical
Us, Spurs and Arsenal are in same boat in terms of limited resource. The difference is we actually have a good team right now. Spurs and Arsenal will be midtable next season.

If you think we're in the same boat, then it's important that we distinguish that we're in different oceans.

Not remotely comparable resources or financial health
