Because I dont watch them and they for the most part dont compete with us. Can you compare us to Bayern, who have a number of advantages other clubs dont and probably dwarf other clubs in Germany when it comes to spending?



What is our net spend record with other clubs in our own league? I know we dont come anywhere near the spending of City or Utd, but do we dwarf the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Everton etc? Now some of it is good selling by us to be fair, but we have gone two seasons with fairly modest spending.



Comparing across leagues is relevant even if the challenges with winning trophies associated within a league are different. I'd guess Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern have very similar considerations when allocating funds to day-to-day running of their clubs, wages, infrastructure improvements and transfers. That doesn't change because of the different competitive challenges they face in their leagues. They still have roughly the same sized pot of money to spend each season and have to split it accordingly. Because the challenge to win in you league is harder doesn;t necessarily mean you have more to spend.I don't think you can't talk about transfers in isolation. It's how you allocate funds as a whole. We've sunk significant funds into wages to retain players, and as such our wage bill has grown much more than most clubs in the last 2 -3 seasons. That has a detrimental effect on transfers but is a consequence of having a relatively young squad mature into a World class squad and then retaining them. If you believe the current figures our wage bill is nearly 100M more than Arsenal's, not far off double Everton's and more than double West Ham's.We can talk about West Ham, Everton and Arsenal potentially spending more in the transfer market than us (I haven't looked if they do) but they don't spend as much on wages. We utilise our funds currently to retain rather than drive extensive recruitment. In general, those clubs are utilising their funds in a different manner as they look to catch up. How we divide funds might change as our squad ages and high wage earners leave. We may then see bigger spend in the transfer market.By the way for comparison, Juventus and Bayern have comparatively similar wage bills to us currently. Maybe slightly less, hence why their net spend is slightly higher over the last 5 years.