Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm
Yeah I read the champions league run galvanised him a bit and theyll really push boat out this summer (even more so than last, though to be honest they did get a decent amount of sales in for hazard and morata).

With FFP gone can see them two making big strides this summer.
FFP wouldn't be an issue anyway, as much as many don't like to admit it Chelsea are now brilliantly run. Their squad players regularly bring in big profits (even without ever playing for the club) and this summer they'll easily pick up £25m for Tomori, £40m for Tammy, £15m for Batshuayi - that's already paid for Hakimi with a chunk left over.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm
Spurs in talks for Marcus Thuran, says Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Would be a very good signing for them.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm
Would be a very good signing for them.

Hes someone Id have been really interested to see here. Consistent goal scorer, but maybe not quite at the level wed want for our front line. Presumably decent if hes made the French squad for the Euros.

Pretty sure hes a Raiola client too.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 06:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:47:46 pm
Hes someone Id have been really interested to see here. Consistent goal scorer, but maybe not quite at the level wed want for our front line. Presumably decent if hes made the French squad for the Euros.

Pretty sure hes a Raiola client too.

His record in Bundesliga is 1 in 3, rather a streaky goal scorer too.  Decent player though.

And yeah, Raiola client!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

jonnypb

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 06:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
If they don't get him this summer, because they'll be the only ones willing to pay the fee if he does, then I can't see him picking them next summer when the world and his dog are all going for him.

There will still only be two or three clubs who could sign him next summer. Very few clubs would pay the salary that he would command. With the transfer fee being a lot less next summer, his signing on and agent fee will be a lot more.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 07:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:02:48 pm

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm

Some great posts over the past few pages from the likes of Jookie, Ghost Town and Stockholm Syndrome among others. Nice one all.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 07:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm
Agreed. Wealthy clubs will always buy the big expensive players; and wealthy clubs will always spend more money than Liverpool FC. Far from being something to moan about that should be a point of pride - that we manage to stay in contact with and even beat the lavish spenders despite a much more modest outlay.

Our transfer startegy is different to Chelsea or United. Our plan is to find great players before they hit the big time or pluck hidden greats out of obscurity. And it has worked and will continue to work.

So why do so many LFC fans make themselves miserable by mooning after players we cannot afford and probably wouldn't go for anyway? What's the point in it?

And anyway apart from the occasional rare expection, the biggest names and most media-annointed and expensive players are rarely that much better than more cleverly sourced players. They might be better on an individual basis, but it is always possible to match and exceed the clubs they are at with careful team curation and clever coaching.

There's more than one way to skin a cat.

And remember..whatever happens with the Current Most Desireable Player, no matter where they end up and no matter which players we 'miss out on', there'll always be more players; always be other options. New stars are born every day. Thus is the nature of the universe, and of football.

Of course all that makes sense, but also it has to be acknowledged that competing with those sorts of clubs is very hard and actually we dont do it very often.

We have an amazing manager that has helped us do that, but its something that may very well be something that we struggle with post Klopp.

Whilst I agree with a lot of what you say, I still question whether we really punch our weight.
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:28:49 pm
Whilst I agree with a lot of what you say, I still question whether we really punch our weight.

What do you mean by 'punch our weight'?

Do you mean specifically on transfers or expenditure as whole? As a club in terms of how e perform both on and off the pitch?
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm
What do you mean by 'punch our weight'?

Do you mean specifically on transfers or expenditure as whole? As a club in terms of how e perform both on and off the pitch?

Transfers.
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
Transfers.

Do Bayern or Juventus 'punch their weight' with regards to transfers?

They are a similar sized, or slightly bigger in Bayren's case, clubs to ourselves who don't have a benefactor owner (I know Juve sort of do!).

I don't think our spending over the last 5 years can be compared to Chelsea, PSG or City for obvious reasons. United, Real and Barce have all had much bigger revenues (thought we are closing the gap on United) and been willing to run up massive debts.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 07:58:14 pm »
Apparently Thuram had a 30m clause earlier this year but its now expired so Spurs will have to pay more  ;D
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
Do Bayern or Juventus 'punch their weight' with regards to transfers?

They are a similar sized, or slightly bigger in Bayren's case, clubs to ourselves who don't have a benefactor owner.

I don't think our spending over the last 5 years can be compared to Chelsea, PSG or City for obvious reasons. United, Real and Barce have all had much bigger revenues (thought we are closing the gap on United) and been willing to run up massive debts.

No idea about Bayern or less so with Juventus. Bayern probably have a level of advantage we dont have though. I dont really watch their spending to care enough.

Obviously we will see what we do this summer. I think a club of our size can do more, our spending has been relatively modest since summer 2018 (which itself was massively funded by a big sale). Also we had the debacle of this winter when the manager made it clear what one of the issues was.

Anyway, thats my opinion and again its the wrong thread for it.
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 08:13:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm
No idea about Bayern or less so with Juventus. Bayern probably have a level of advantage we dont have though. I dont really watch their spending to care enough.


How can you have any idea about whether we are 'punching our weight' or not in the transfer market if you don't know what other similar sized clubs are doing?

Last summer we spent about 35M net. That's slightly above with average net spend the last 5 years. We obviously won't always have a net spend of 25-30M every season. I suspect it'll be cyclical and we'll go big some summers when team building needs it (i.e. summer 2018). Other season it'll be a lot less when we believe we don't need major additions (i.e. summer 2019). Other times it'll be about 30M net spend (like summer 2021).

I took a look at the last 5 years (from summer 2016) and our net spend is ~120M. For comparison Juve's is ~170M net spend and Bayern's is ~145M. Both those 2 clubs have had CL every season, we didn't in 2016/17. We've also grown our wage bill by a greater % over that 5 year period than either club.

What do you view as punching our weight with regards to transfers? What would you like to see? Because similar sized clubs with a similar stature and without an owner drip feeding in 100's millions are roughly spending what we do. That's the definition of 'punching your weight' in my opinion.
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3533 on: Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:13:03 pm
How can you have any idea about whether we are 'punching our weight' or not in the transfer market if you don't know what other similar sized clubs are doing?

Last summer we spent about 35M net. That's slightly above with average net spend the last 5 years. We obviously won't always have a net spend of 25-30M every season. I suspect it'll be cyclical and we'll go big some summers when team building needs it (i.e. summer 2018). Other season it'll be a lot less when we believe we don't need major additions (i.e. summer 2019). Other times it'll be about 30M net spend (like summer 2021).

I took a look at the last 5 years (from summer 2016) and our net spend is ~120M. For comparison Juve's is ~170M net spend and Bayern's is ~145M. Both those 2 clubs have had CL every season, we didn't in 2016/17. We've also grown our wage bill by a greater % over that 5 year period than either club.

What do you view as punching our weight with regards to transfers? What would you like to see? Because similar sized clubs with a similar stature and without an owner drip feeding in 100's millions are roughly spending what we do. That's the definition of 'punching your weight' in my opinion.


Because I dont watch them and they for the most part dont compete with us. Can you compare us to Bayern, who have a number of advantages other clubs dont and probably dwarf other clubs in Germany when it comes to spending?

What is our net spend record with other clubs in our own league? I know we dont come anywhere near the spending of City or Utd, but do we dwarf the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Everton etc? Now some of it is good selling by us to be fair, but we have gone two seasons with fairly modest spending.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 08:33:27 pm »
Our wages are only bettered by two or three clubs in the world.
.adam

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 08:41:08 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:33:27 pm
Our wages are only bettered by two or three clubs in the world.

As I understand it, our wage structure is heavily incentivised so the reason it was so high recently is because of winning the League and Champions League in the past two seasons. Next year it'll be lower.
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm
Because I dont watch them and they for the most part dont compete with us. Can you compare us to Bayern, who have a number of advantages other clubs dont and probably dwarf other clubs in Germany when it comes to spending?

What is our net spend record with other clubs in our own league? I know we dont come anywhere near the spending of City or Utd, but do we dwarf the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Everton etc? Now some of it is good selling by us to be fair, but we have gone two seasons with fairly modest spending.

Comparing across leagues is relevant even if the challenges with winning trophies associated within a league are different. I'd guess Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern have very similar considerations when allocating funds to day-to-day running of their clubs, wages, infrastructure improvements and transfers. That doesn't change because of the different competitive challenges they face in their leagues. They still have roughly the same sized pot of money to spend each season and have to split it accordingly. Because the challenge to win in you league is harder doesn;t necessarily mean you have more to spend.

I don't think you can't talk about transfers in isolation. It's how you allocate funds as a whole. We've sunk significant funds into wages to retain players, and as such our wage bill has grown much more than most clubs in the last 2 -3 seasons. That has a detrimental effect on transfers but is a consequence of having a relatively young squad mature into a World class squad and then retaining them. If you believe the current figures our wage bill is nearly 100M more than Arsenal's, not far off double Everton's and more than double West Ham's.

We can talk about West Ham, Everton and Arsenal potentially spending more in the transfer market than us (I haven't looked if they do) but they don't spend as much on wages. We utilise our funds currently to retain rather than drive extensive recruitment. In general, those clubs are utilising their funds in a different manner as they look to catch up. How we divide funds might change as our squad ages and high wage earners leave. We may then see bigger spend in the transfer market.

By the way for comparison, Juventus and Bayern have comparatively similar wage bills to us currently. Maybe slightly less, hence why their net spend is slightly higher over the last 5 years.
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 08:50:07 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 08:41:08 pm
As I understand it, our wage structure is heavily incentivised so the reason it was so high recently is because of winning the League and Champions League in the past two seasons. Next year it'll be lower.

The players will still have got some bonuses for finishing in a CL place and for getting to the QF of the CL. From what I've heard it's incentivised not just for winning but for progression in tournaments. In essence bonuses are linked to the money the club know there'll earn for prize/TV money in a competition for qualifying and/or progression. Wages will go down a bit this year but that'll be linked to potentially lower income due to less prize/TV money.

Players will also get individual bonuses. I'd imagine someone like Salah might be still getting some of them from last season. Some other players too.
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:33:27 pm
Our wages are only bettered by two or three clubs in the world.

When wages increase as part of contract renewals there's a significant associated cost in agents fees. Something that you can see in our spend despite lower value transfers in the main over the last few years.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Liverpool not a wealthy club.  I guess people will convince themselves of anything.
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3540 on: Yesterday at 10:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
Liverpool not a wealthy club.  I guess people will convince themselves of anything.
As you are demonstrating...
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3541 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:07:24 pm
As you are demonstrating...

Our revenue exceeds ManC and is almost on par with ManU.  What are we then?  Top 6 in the world is what?  What is Arsenal and Spurs then?  Gypsys? 

Not having owners that dont put in their own money doesnt mean we arent wealthy and its a total joke to suggest otherwise.
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3542 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
Our revenue exceeds ManC and is almost on par with ManU.  What are we then?  Top 6 in the world is what?  What is Arsenal and Spurs then?  Gypsys?
*shrugs*

All that matters is what is available to spend. That won't be changed by going on and on and on about it on forums. We're not big net spenders, and we're not likely to suddenly become so.

Better to understand that and maybe feel some pride as to what the manager and players have managed to achieve inspite of it, and have hopes that there is much more to come from them. 

Quote
Not having owners that dont put in their own money doesnt mean we arent wealthy and its a total joke to suggest otherwise.

Sorry, couldn't resist ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm by Ghost Town »
scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3543 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm »
Of course we are a wealthy club. It's ridiculous to think otherwise, whether we spend or not, there's 4/5 clubs possibly more wealthier in world football. There's probably a million football clubs that are poorer.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3544 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm »
I don't think anyone's said we're not wealthy. We just have different policy to those we're competing with, some don't seem to like it, others are fine with it.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3545 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm
I don't think anyone's said we're not wealthy. We just have different policy to those we're competing with, some don't seem to like it, others are fine with it.

Its not a policy at almost any other club, its the way shit works.  Just because were saddled with 2 clubs where what they spend has no relation to what they earn (and Everton) doesnt mean thats a policy decision.  Its a regulatory issue that the UK in particular has failed miserably in my mind.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3546 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
*shrugs*

All that matters is what is available to spend. That won't be changed by going on and on and on about it on forums. We're not big net spenders, and we're not likely to suddenly become so.

Better to understand that and maybe feel some pride as to what the manager and players have managed to achieve inspite of it, and have hopes that there is much more to come from them. 

Sorry, couldn't resist ;D

And what we have available to spend is more than 99% of teams in world football.  No idea how you dont get that. 
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3547 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
Its not a policy at almost any other club, its the way shit works.  Just because were saddled with 2 clubs where what they spend has no relation to what they earn (and Everton) doesnt mean thats a policy decision.  Its a regulatory issue that the UK in particular has failed miserably in my mind.

I don't know what that means.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3548 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm
Spurs in talks for Marcus Thuran, says Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Good Kane replacement. Maybe Gladbach only sell one key player this summer and Neuhaus stays
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3549 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm »
If Thuran is really available for 30 million Id be amazed if we werent interested .. . And if Spurs get a free run at him generally at that price itll be pretty nuts
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3550 on: Yesterday at 11:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
And what we have available to spend is more than 99% of teams in world football.  No idea how you dont get that.
Then what's yer beef?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3551 on:
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
If Thuran is really available for 30 million Id be amazed if we werent interested .. . And if Spurs get a free run at him generally at that price itll be pretty nuts

Something better lined up, hopefully.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3552 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm »
Maybe I just imagined this cause Gladbach had a poor season, but I thought Thuran had a good 19/20 season, but his form this last season has been pretty poor
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
Maybe I just imagined this cause Gladbach had a poor season, but I thought Thuran had a good 19/20 season, but his form this last season has been pretty poor

Yeah he had a tough season, as did Gladbach generally.  Had a good spell later on, but all told, a tough run.

He got suspended for spitting too. So all in all, not his best year!

He has been a 1 in 3 scorer in Bundesliga so at the moment he isnt replacing Kanes goals put it that way! Hed be a nice complimentary player though for sure.
