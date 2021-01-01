Not because I think we will get him, but Chelsea suddenly attracting all the top talent around Europe despite being mostly shit for the past two years is irritating. The CL win out of nowhere has helped.



Not particularly sudden though is it? I mean Chelsea are one of the richest and most recently successful clubs in the world. They are THE club for London. They've always attracted top players, just for a time they went after shite players (and even now their approach is somewhat scattergun).I don't know if they get Haaland now, but I don't think it should be a massive shock they are interested.I also don't think people should be crying their eyes out yet over other clubs versus us as has been the tale of a fair few today (and honestly the tale for the past few years), since we still have a world class team, and still attract world class talent