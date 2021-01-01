« previous next »
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm
Is he a bellend? I mean he looks like one but is he?

When he signs for Chelsea we should all agree he's a massive bellend.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 06:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm
Im not sure but you feel that hed have quickly found himself playing for us anyway given his level.

Dont get me wrong its not a moan, you cant get them all right and we get more than most right, just a bit of a shame we didnt pick him up as hed be perfect as the next generation of forward for us.

Possibly flouts the no bellend rule though which perhaps explains why we avoided him.

Who knows what teams went for him though, we may have? So could any number of teams.

He wanted Dortmund though, as it was seen as a perfect step for his career, plus they wanted a clause in his contract, something a lot of teams wont give, before he could move to get the next massive payout for his agent.

His career is mapped out by Raiola.   
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm
Im not sure but you feel that hed have quickly found himself playing for us anyway given his level.

Dont get me wrong its not a moan, you cant get them all right and we get more than most right, just a bit of a shame we didnt pick him up as hed be perfect as the next generation of forward for us.

Possibly flouts the no bellend rule though which perhaps explains why we avoided him.

He seems the complete package of a striker and i've wanted us to try to sign him for a while but Raiola recently walking him around Europe's richest clubs like his newest prize bull added with their pretty outrageous demands has put me off.

Yeah looks like he's a true mercenary and a bit of a knob.
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 07:10:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:51:55 pm
When he signs for Chelsea we should all agree he's a massive bellend.

That's a given for every player (Kante aside).
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Why? We certainly can't afford the 150 million fee Dortmund are requesting, plus the 20 million for Raiola, plus the 20 million for Haaland's father, plus his 500,000 per week wage request ...
Not because I think we will get him, but Chelsea suddenly attracting all the top talent around Europe despite being mostly shit for the past two years is irritating. The CL win out of nowhere has helped.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm
Not because I think we will get him, but Chelsea suddenly attracting all the top talent around Europe despite being mostly shit for the past two years is irritating. The CL win out of nowhere has helped.

they where shit for their time under Lampard. Theyve been winning trophies on a regular basis most seasons for goodness knows how long, every single manager they have apart from Lampard, they win trophies with.  He was the anomaly. Now they are just back to normal. Spending a shit ton on good players and winning trophies.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm
Not because I think we will get him, but Chelsea suddenly attracting all the top talent around Europe despite being mostly shit for the past two years is irritating. The CL win out of nowhere has helped.

Its the norm since 2005 isn't it? They regularly win trophies and compete and has been a constant for 15 years. Until Abramovich goes, they will always be a top side.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm
Not because I think we will get him, but Chelsea suddenly attracting all the top talent around Europe despite being mostly shit for the past two years is irritating. The CL win out of nowhere has helped.

To be honest, Chelsea spending shitload of money on players is hardly a novelty ...
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 08:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm
Not because I think we will get him, but Chelsea suddenly attracting all the top talent around Europe despite being mostly shit for the past two years is irritating. The CL win out of nowhere has helped.

Not particularly sudden though is it? I mean Chelsea are one of the richest and most recently successful clubs in the world. They are THE club for London. They've always attracted top players, just for a time they went after shite players (and even now their approach is somewhat scattergun).

I don't know if they get Haaland now, but I don't think it should be a massive shock they are interested.

I also don't think people should be crying their eyes out yet over other clubs versus us as has been the tale of a fair few today (and honestly the tale for the past few years), since we still have a world class team, and still attract world class talent
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm
Is he a bellend? I mean he looks like one but is he?
He really has got a hugely punchable face.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm »
Times saying that Dortmund want £80m plus £20m add ons for Sancho.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
Times saying that Dortmund want £80m plus £20m add ons for Sancho.

Good for them ...
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 09:36:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
Times saying that Dortmund want £80m plus £20m add ons for Sancho.

so only 20 mill less than last summer.

What odds that Man Utd will piss about for ages till they relent.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:15:39 pm
I don't know why this comment keeps getting thrown around.  Getting a loan requires repayment, it's not free money, and that's precisely why Madrid and Barca are screwed right now.  So the solution is to borrow more?  They aren't the United States government unfortunately for them.

The amount of money they bring in on an annual basis means theyre a relatively risk free organization to lend money to.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
Times saying that Dortmund want £80m plus £20m add ons for Sancho.

Other outlets have been saying similar. Can't see Dortmund wavering

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:36:28 pm
so only 20 mill less than last summer.

But their SAVING £20m according to the tabloids
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 10:17:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
Times saying that Dortmund want £80m plus £20m add ons for Sancho.

They're just repeating what the telegraph mentioned over the weekend in regards the fee
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3456 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Other outlets have been saying similar. Can't see Dortmund wavering

But their SAVING £20m according to the tabloids

 ;D

If Dortmund get near this fee, theyll be made up with how it all worked out. They ended up winning the cup, of which he played a big part in, reached CL again, and will still get a very good fee, and can re-invest.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3457 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
;D

If Dortmund get near this fee, theyll be made up with how it all worked out. They ended up winning the cup, of which he played a big part in, reached CL again, and will still get a very good fee, and can re-invest.

Yeah Dortmund didn't lose anything by keeping him. He was key in getting Pokal and CL
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3458 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm »
PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is imminent - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp.

Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1402009422654689283?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3459 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm
The amount of money they bring in on an annual basis means theyre a relatively risk free organization to lend money to.

I don't think you have any idea what you're talking about as it relates to the real world.  But suffice to say if Perez could just borrower more billions with no risk he would.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 07:51:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is imminent - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp.

Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1402009422654689283?

wonder how much donna will be on weekly. after the bumper gini deal. seems like only the oil clubs getting richer since covid hits

love how fifa and UEFA are cracking down on FFP on mid table albanian clubs.
Offline Persephone

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 09:23:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is imminent - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp.

Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1402009422654689283?
That must be gutting for AC Milan, all those years invested into a player and there is no compensation for the club. I hate this new wave of players running down their contracts only to claim huge signing on fees and massive wages.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:23:53 am
That must be gutting for AC Milan, all those years invested into a player and there is no compensation for the club. I hate this new wave of players running down their contracts only to claim huge signing on fees and massive wages.

Isn't Donnarumma known as being quite undisciplined away from the pitch/known to associate with some unsavory people? If that's there case there may be some relief to have him gone, or at least some expectation that he'd pull a stunt like this
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 09:44:35 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:23:53 am
That must be gutting for AC Milan, all those years invested into a player and there is no compensation for the club. I hate this new wave of players running down their contracts only to claim huge signing on fees and massive wages.

No different to any other employer - they had the benefit of his services while he was there in return for a wage
Id get used to seeing players running out their contracts. Posted this before but were going to see the length of contracts slowly come down, a lot more players running out their contracts and more player churn between clubs over the next few years
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:44:35 am
No different to any other employer - they had the benefit of his services while he was there in return for a wage
Id get used to seeing players running out their contracts. Posted this before but were going to see the length of contracts slowly come down, a lot more players running out their contracts and more player churn between clubs over the next few years
If this does happen I wonder if transfer fees continue to rise. Would a club be willing to pay £50m+ for a player they'd only be guaranteed say 3 years of (and assuming the player is in the middle of another short contract)if shorter contracts become common place for players in their 20's.

I guess for the super rich teams it won't matter, maybe for the clubs below that

Online bird_lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:23:53 am
That must be gutting for AC Milan, all those years invested into a player and there is no compensation for the club. I hate this new wave of players running down their contracts only to claim huge signing on fees and massive wages.

Not really anything wrong with it to be honest. Weve lost Can and Gini on free transfers. Both of them kept quiet and didnt disrespect the club at all and talk up a move away and simply left when the contract expired

It sucks but its on the club more than the player
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 10:44:50
Castles claiming in The Times that Atletico have offered Man City a Saul for Bernardo Silva swap
Online fredfrop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
City already have plenty of a Sauls.





I'm here all week, try the veal
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 12:24:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:44:50 am
Castles claiming in The Times that Atletico have offered Man City a Saul for Bernardo Silva swap

That's a terrible swap for Atletico.
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 12:51:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:44:35 am
No different to any other employer - they had the benefit of his services while he was there in return for a wage
Id get used to seeing players running out their contracts. Posted this before but were going to see the length of contracts slowly come down, a lot more players running out their contracts and more player churn between clubs over the next few years
I'm not too sure we'll see more running down their contracts. Shorter contracts are a massive risk to a player in his mid to early twenties. Longer contracts offer far more security. If you get injured in the final year of a contract, you are fucked. The Bosman ruling was in the 90s, why all of a sudden would it change now?
Online Greg86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 01:37:11 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:51:33 pm
I'm not too sure we'll see more running down their contracts. Shorter contracts are a massive risk to a player in his mid to early twenties. Longer contracts offer far more security. If you get injured in the final year of a contract, you are fucked. The Bosman ruling was in the 90s, why all of a sudden would it change now?

At the very top end I can see it happening, the big reason being the fees spent on players.

As a player you have to think that if you can run your contract down and negotiate a 40 or 50 million signing bonus it's the same for the buying club as them paying a transfer fee to some extent.
