Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3240 on: Today at 10:22:53 am
One fella has an opinion and a load of other fellas pile on and the one with the opinion is the "troll"? Reminds me of  "football twitter".

Its one thing scoring 4 goals in a season against absolute shite like Paderborn in a game where you win 6 nil then it is playing in the Premier League. Doesn't get many goals against the top four and i dont believe hes ever performed against Munich. He had an excellent season stat wise in 19/20 but when youre scoring a goal when your team has won 5 nil its not exactly world shattering stuff. He's an excellent player, no doubt about it, but he isnt world class yet.

Fully expecting to be called a troll because it doesnt go with the narrative but hey.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3241 on: Today at 10:26:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:35 am
Titles are won by defences and midfields. We have learned that lesson the hard way during the 2013/14 season. It is not a coincidence that we became CL and PL winners after we signed Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson, and sold one of the best and most creative attacking midfielders in the league ...
We invested fairly big in attack to help us win trophies. We didn't just leave Klopp with Ibe, Lallana and Benteke and then invest in improving our defence and midfield. Again, they don't need just midfield and defenders, their attack isn't showing itself to be at the required level
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3242 on: Today at 10:38:24 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:26:16 am
We invested fairly big in attack to help us win trophies. We didn't just leave Klopp with Ibe, Lallana and Benteke and then invest in improving our defence and midfield. Again, they don't need just midfield and defenders, their attack isn't showing itself to be at the required level

Their attack is already better than their defence and midfield. I don't know why is this so difficult to understand. An even better attack won't solve their defensive and midfield problems. That is exactly why we've sold Coutinho (who was an awesome player for us), and used the money on Van Dijk, Fabinho and Allisson, who have all arrived in the following 6 months. Title winning teams are about quality all over the pitch, not only about one area of the team ...
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3243 on: Today at 11:07:26 am
Because they still need to improve it because it's not good enough. Like my example of us in 15/16 where we scored around the same non-penalty goals as them last season. We needed improvements across the pitch to get as good as we are. We spent big in attack as part of that. If they can get a player as good as Sancho they should. It improves them.

I'm not saying buy just Sancho and it makes them title winners. They need him as part of improving various areas. I doubt buying Sancho stops them buying other players this or next summer. Sorry, I should have added this in my fist post on it as can see how it could read like I mean only buy Sancho
Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3244 on: Today at 11:42:18 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:45:57 am
If Manchester United want to win the league or Champions League they need a new forward/attacker.

Let's be honest here, if Manchester United want to want the league or Champions League they need a new manager above everything else. 
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3245 on: Today at 11:45:26 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:42:18 am
Let's be honest here, if Manchester United want to want the league or Champions League they need a new manager above everything else.
Yeah I mean that would probably be the cheapest fix as well but thankfully they seem to not want to do this despite a bunch of good managers being available over the last 2 years
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3246 on: Today at 11:46:02 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:42:18 am
Let's be honest here, if Manchester United want to want the league or Champions League they need a new manager above everything else.

Yep. Ive kinda made peace with sancho going to UTD but doesnt really frighten me so long as they have Ole in charge. Still be really bloody annoying though.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3247 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:46:02 am
Yep. Ive kinda made peace with sancho going to UTD but doesnt really frighten me so long as they have Ole in charge. Still be really bloody annoying though.

Yeah they get him for maybe 10 years and Ole will be in charge for another one is the problem
Craig 🤔

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3248 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:49:58 pm
Yeah they get him for maybe 10 years and Ole will be in charge for another one is the problem

I mean their recent manager picking history is hardly an indication they'll get it right the next time though.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3249 on: Today at 03:35:50 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:39:35 pm
I mean their recent manager picking history is hardly an indication they'll get it right the next time though.

I mean maybe.... ultimately this is a talent driven business. The team with the best players generally wins the shiny stuff and their budget means just by making an average hire (within the group of coaches that would be up for a top 6 in the world budgeted club) they'll have a top level team. Solskjear clearly a below average higher in terms of the decisions they couldve made and they're still comfortably top 4 and in a european final
It's sort of wishful thinking to hand wave off their next 5 years if they're putting Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford and the rest out as a start point with a decent coach and the ability to add over the next couple of years

PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3250 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:35:50 pm
I mean maybe.... ultimately this is a talent driven business. The team with the best players generally wins the shiny stuff and their budget means just by making an average hire (within the group of coaches that would be up for a top 6 in the world budgeted club) they'll have a top level team. Solskjear clearly a below average higher in terms of the decisions they couldve made and they're still comfortably top 4 and in a european final
It's sort of wishful thinking to hand wave off their next 5 years if they're putting Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford and the rest out as a start point with a decent coach and the ability to add over the next couple of years

Man Utd are an average team, with an average manager. They have finished the last 3 seasons on 66, 66 and 74 points, despite spending a fortune. They are nowhere near a serious title challenge, any time soon ...
Americano12345

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3251 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm
Aston Villa look to be ahead of Arsenal to the signing of Emiliano Buendia
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3252 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Aston Villa look to be ahead of Arsenal to the signing of Emiliano Buendia

Thats a great signing for them.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3253 on: Today at 04:41:06 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Aston Villa look to be ahead of Arsenal to the signing of Emiliano Buendia
That's pretty bad for Arsenal if they're failing to attract players over Villa.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3254 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Aston Villa look to be ahead of Arsenal to the signing of Emiliano Buendia

Says a lot when Arsenal are potentially going to be pipped by Aston Villa to sign Buendia.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3255 on: Today at 04:49:34 pm
No idea if it came down to a choice for player or if Aston Villa are just a better run outfit with their ducks in a row. Arsenals transfers have been a shambles for a while now.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3256 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:41:06 pm
That's pretty bad for Arsenal if they're failing to attract players over Villa.

Buendia is a very solid player, but to be honest, I don't see where he fits in Arsenal's setup ...
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3257 on: Today at 05:11:58 pm
Argentine press saying it's around 35m and Arsenal haven't even made an official offer
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3258 on: Today at 05:41:31 pm
Is that Grealish gone then? Would not be surprised at all given the price they've forked over and his position. If they move Grealish on for a ridiculous fee they'll still have a decent chunk to bring some new men in too, interesting to see if they can build.
TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3259 on: Today at 05:41:46 pm
Thats a heck of a lot of money for him in this climate

Best player in the championship I suppose .
Americano12345

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3260 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Aston Villa look to be ahead of Arsenal to the signing of Emiliano Buendia
Looking more and more likely as several reputable sources coming out to confirm.

what has happened to arsenal now?
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3261 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:41:31 pm
Is that Grealish gone then? Would not be surprised at all given the price they've forked over and his position. If they move Grealish on for a ridiculous fee they'll still have a decent chunk to bring some new men in too, interesting to see if they can build.

I think it was The Athletic's Villa correspondent who said the other week that Villa are under less pressure to sell Grealish than last summer.
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3262 on: Today at 05:43:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:41:31 pm
Is that Grealish gone then? Would not be surprised at all given the price they've forked over and his position. If they move Grealish on for a ridiculous fee they'll still have a decent chunk to bring some new men in too, interesting to see if they can build.

Villa dont need the money. The only way they sell Grealish is if he desperately wants to go.
Tuco Ramírez

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3263 on: Today at 05:55:30 pm
That would take Dean Smith's spending to over £300m in less than 3 years... ( with only about £8m in sales ) a different sort of pressure for him next season, then?
TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3264 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:43:30 pm
Villa dont need the money. The only way they sell Grealish is if he desperately wants to go.
They lost £100m last year

And £69m the year before ..

The reckoning must come at some point
John C

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3265 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm
rocco

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3266 on: Today at 06:46:41 pm
Listing to the radio in the car , seems Levy has slapped a £200m price tag on Kane
