Because they still need to improve it because it's not good enough. Like my example of us in 15/16 where we scored around the same non-penalty goals as them last season. We needed improvements across the pitch to get as good as we are. We spent big in attack as part of that. If they can get a player as good as Sancho they should. It improves them.



I'm not saying buy just Sancho and it makes them title winners. They need him as part of improving various areas. I doubt buying Sancho stops them buying other players this or next summer. Sorry, I should have added this in my fist post on it as can see how it could read like I mean only buy Sancho