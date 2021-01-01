« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3160 on: Today at 08:28:30 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:24:18 am
Thought he'd already signed for Chelsea?

It seems that Tuchel has a bit more influence now, after winning the CL, and it looks like he prefers a striker. It is actually the smarter choice for them ...
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3161 on: Today at 08:31:03 am
#MUFC pressing ahead with talks to sign Jadon Sancho. Hope rising a deal can finally be done with Borussia Dortmund.

But there is a gap on valuation, of around £20m as Dortmund stick closer to last summers price than expected. Add-ons discussed.

https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1400712168954343425?
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3162 on: Today at 09:03:58 am
Anyone get the feeling the only club Dortmund will screw over with the price is UTD? :D
HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3163 on: Today at 09:30:29 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:03:58 am
Anyone get the feeling the only club Dortmund will screw over with the price is UTD? :D

lol. Same dance as last summer. Reading the article, it doesn't suggest a deal is close by any stretch of the imagination. Dortmund are bonkers for asking for £80m plus £20m in add ons. No one is paying that for Sancho in the current climate imo.
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3164 on: Today at 09:38:03 am
Would be shit if Utd get Sancho and City get Grealish.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3165 on: Today at 09:59:11 am
United conceded more than us last season despite our problems, them spending about half a million a week on goalkeeper wages and having the worlds most expensive defender. Theyve got two bollards playing in centre midfield. Would be so typical of them to spend the summer chasing Sancho. I know youre buying him for a long time but he doesnt feel like the most pressing area they need to fix.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3166 on: Today at 10:05:39 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:59:11 am
United conceded more than us last season despite our problems, them spending about half a million a week on goalkeeper wages and having the worlds most expensive defender. Theyve got two bollards playing in centre midfield. Would be so typical of them to spend the summer chasing Sancho. I know youre buying him for a long time but he doesnt feel like the most pressing area they need to fix.
Without penalties they only scored one more than us and that was with us going through an all time bad run of not scoring at home and bad finishing in general They don't really have any creativity from the right as Wan Bissaka can't do anything going forward and Greenwood isn't that type of player. They need upgrades elsewhere as you say  (midfield, need to sort out their goal keeper situation, centre back) but going out and getting the best player you can in a position of need isn't a bad plan.

I think if we swapped keepers there'd be a big swing in their favour in goals conceded, Alisson was brilliant in the final few games to help the defence out (and himself sometimes!)
Last Edit: Today at 10:17:45 am by Chris~
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3167 on: Today at 10:09:29 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:30:29 am
lol. Same dance as last summer. Reading the article, it doesn't suggest a deal is close by any stretch of the imagination. Dortmund are bonkers for asking for £80m plus £20m in add ons. No one is paying that for Sancho in the current climate imo.

have you seen how united operate? they announce their every move, and literally even use the phrase 'marquee signing' in the media they push out.

Dortmund have a good player, of course they are going to try and maximise their returns. And when the buyer is someone bragging about being able to afford a 'marquee' signing, on top of other signings, during a period of unrest at the club driven by (perceived) lack of investment, they'd really be idiots not to try and rinse United for every penny they can get. And if it doesn't work out, sell him at the £80mil to us
HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3168 on: Today at 10:16:51 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:09:29 am
have you seen how united operate? they announce their every move, and literally even use the phrase 'marquee signing' in the media they push out.

Dortmund have a good player, of course they are going to try and maximise their returns. And when the buyer is someone bragging about being able to afford a 'marquee' signing, on top of other signings, during a period of unrest at the club driven by (perceived) lack of investment, they'd really be idiots not to try and rinse United for every penny they can get. And if it doesn't work out, sell him at the £80mil to us

I like this  ;D
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3169 on: Today at 10:18:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:16:51 am
I like this  ;D
Fingers crossed!

If you're the player, you'd surely want to work with Klopp for the next three years and not Ole.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3170 on: Today at 10:24:16 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:18:22 am
Fingers crossed!

If you're the player, you'd surely want to work with Klopp for the next three years and not Ole.

Its annoying how things seem to have fallen into place for United with Sancho
Dortmund sort of have to sell this summer - he's got two years left and you'd doubt he'll sign another deal. Their model is based on exactly this kind of sale...
And yet only United seem to have the money and the will to go get him.
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3171 on: Today at 10:27:52 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:24:16 am
Its annoying how things seem to have fallen into place for United with Sancho
Dortmund sort of have to sell this summer - he's got two years left and you'd doubt he'll sign another deal. Their model is based on exactly this kind of sale...
And yet only United seem to have the money and the will to go get him.

Indeed. Very annoying.

Get the sense the only thing with potential for stopping it (in the absence of a comparable big bid from us or someone else) is if Sancho really has no interest in playing for United, and the huge payday and exposure that would provide him so runs his contract down another year - which seems... unlikely.

The opportunity cost of not pursuing him and him going to a league rival would be pretty high
BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3172 on: Today at 10:28:25 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:24:16 am
Its annoying how things seem to have fallen into place for United with Sancho
Dortmund sort of have to sell this summer - he's got two years left and you'd doubt he'll sign another deal. Their model is based on exactly this kind of sale...
And yet only United seem to have the money and the will to go get him.

It is annoying but its not like Id rather see him at City or Chelsea.
HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3173 on: Today at 10:33:43 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:18:22 am
Fingers crossed!

If you're the player, you'd surely want to work with Klopp for the next three years and not Ole.

I completely agree with you.
Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3174 on: Today at 10:34:19 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:24:16 am
Its annoying how things seem to have fallen into place for United with Sancho
Dortmund sort of have to sell this summer - he's got two years left and you'd doubt he'll sign another deal. Their model is based on exactly this kind of sale...
And yet only United seem to have the money and the will to go get him.

To be fair though City and Chelsea could quite easily afford him but their priority's lie elsewhere. Even Liverpool can afford him as he doesn't have a buyout so the money won't need to be paid upfront and could be negotiated over a few years but rightly or wrongly FSG don't like to use their own money for transfers.
