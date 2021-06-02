Makes sense

I do think they'll try for Kane but its a really difficult deal to do so having a fall back seems likely



Its Grealish that's the one I desperately hope they don't get... but maybe I'm higher on him than others are dunno



He's a fantastic player who doesn't offer City much more than what they already have. It gives them crazy depth but after a point that brings diminishing returns; individual quality could save the day, and having so many options with so much individual quality helps you. But sometimes their function being somewhat similar to 5 other players you have means their presence may not change tactics - if you can't unlock a defence with one amazingly skillful Attacking Midfielder, another one playing a similar style may still not unlock the defenceThat's basically all to say Grealish would be an amazing signing for them but I am not too worried about him joining them; they go from having a cheating front line to still a cheating front lineTake the CL final, if they could bring Grealish on off the bench for that, it's not necessarily looking to change things up tactically to beat Chelsea, it is bringing an amazing player on hoping he can do something amazing to beat them - grinding them down with quality until it works rather than out-menouvering them. I would be more worried by someone like Kane who would bring a genuine new avenue for how City plays