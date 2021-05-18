« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 279472 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,917
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm »
So Barca are skint but have signed, Aguero, Garcia, Emerson, Depay and maybe Gini.

Not bad for a Club without a pot to piss in.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm
So Barca are skint but have signed, Aguero, Garcia, Emerson, Depay and maybe Gini.

Not bad for a Club without a pot to piss in.

To be fair, four of those five transfers are free transfers with Emerson only costing £8 million.

Understand there will be agent fees/bonuses/high wages that come with a "free" transfer, but it's not exactly been a typical Barca window. In fact if anything, it signals to me they are quite skint/nervous to make huge outlays in transfer fees right now.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm
So Barca are skint but have signed, Aguero, Garcia, Emerson, Depay and maybe Gini.

Not bad for a Club without a pot to piss in.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/barcelona/2021/05/18/60a3fc7b46163fa8798b459f.html
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,917
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 10:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
To be fair, four of those five transfers are free transfers with Emerson only costing £8 million.

Understand there will be agent fees/bonuses/high wages that come with a "free" transfer, but it's not exactly been a typical Barca window. In fact if anything, it signals to me they are quite skint/nervous to make huge outlays in transfer fees right now.

Very good signings all the same. Can see some forwards leave now.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
Romelu Lukaku confirms hes not leaving this summer: I am staying at Inter. I've already had contact with new manager Inzaghi. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... but it was a very positive conversation. I feel good at Inter, he told VTM.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1400177251547848706?

This is interesting. If Lukaku is staying at Inter, is it possible that Lautaro could be available? He still hasn't signed that new contract with Inter that was suoposed to be done in January ...
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,788
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm »
Some more rumours around Mbappe moving to Madrid this summer.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 12:06:55 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
Some more rumours around Mbappe moving to Madrid this summer.

The allure of Don Carlo. If not for the Madrid bastards Moshiri's millions would have got Mbappe playing at the Bramley Moore Bitterdome.

If you think about it, it's like Everton got Mbappe - worrying times for the redshite
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,070
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 12:47:45 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
Some more rumours around Mbappe moving to Madrid this summer.
Oh, what wouldnt you do for Sancho, KH, including spreading rumors about Mbappe...

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,788
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 12:49:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:47:45 am
Oh, what wouldnt you do for Sancho, KH, including spreading rumors about Mbappe...

Im not greedy, i would happily have either of them at LFC.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
Benteke has signed a two-year contract extension at Palace, his deal was up this summer. They'll need to retain a fair few of their out of contract lads if their new manager is to stand a chance of keeping them up.

On a related note, reports today that Zaha wants out (not surprising) and wants his future sorted before pre-season starts.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:40 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,718
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:10:05 pm

On a related note, reports today that Zaha wants out (not surprising) and wants his future sorted before pre-season starts.

Shouldn't have signed a 5 year contract then - nuts these players who obviously will want to leave who sign multi years deals with no get out
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,047
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
Spurs or Arsenal are his only get outs in England surely? Nobody else would want him or be able to afford him.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 01:14:33 pm »
SportBild are reporting that Man City want Andre Silva.

According to Sport Bild, Silva has been outlined as someone who could help fill the void. His form with Frankfurt makes him appealing and he would be cheaper than someone like Haaland or Harry Kane.

Precisely, it is claimed that his asking price is around 40m. While not a cheap investment, that is certainly within Citys grasp.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,206
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:33 pm
SportBild are reporting that Man City want Andre Silva.

According to Sport Bild, Silva has been outlined as someone who could help fill the void. His form with Frankfurt makes him appealing and he would be cheaper than someone like Haaland or Harry Kane.

Precisely, it is claimed that his asking price is around 40m. While not a cheap investment, that is certainly within Citys grasp.

'within their grasp. Like poor old Abu Dhabi can just about afford 40m  ::) 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:33 pm
SportBild are reporting that Man City want Andre Silva.

According to Sport Bild, Silva has been outlined as someone who could help fill the void. His form with Frankfurt makes him appealing and he would be cheaper than someone like Haaland or Harry Kane.

Precisely, it is claimed that his asking price is around 40m. While not a cheap investment, that is certainly within Citys grasp.

Would be disappointing as I really like him as a player, but in one sense it is good that they aren't getting a Kane or a Haaland. They are getting a great top 4 level striker rather than a best in the world class striker
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • RedOrDead
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:20:35 pm
'within their grasp. Like poor old Abu Dhabi can just about afford 40m  ::)

Buy him this year and if he flops no problem activate Haaland's release clause next summer. Must be a hard job being the city manager with unlimited resources. Like playing FM in cheat mode.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,581
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:33 pm
SportBild are reporting that Man City want Andre Silva.

This would presumably indicate Kane and Haaland are staying put. A cheap price for a player of his ilk. Milan really fucked up that transfer. Unsurprisingly, Man City fans are having a giant sulk about being linked with him
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,718
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:33 pm
SportBild are reporting that Man City want Andre Silva.

According to Sport Bild, Silva has been outlined as someone who could help fill the void. His form with Frankfurt makes him appealing and he would be cheaper than someone like Haaland or Harry Kane.

Precisely, it is claimed that his asking price is around 40m. While not a cheap investment, that is certainly within Citys grasp.

Makes sense
I do think they'll try for Kane but its a really difficult deal to do so having a fall back seems likely

Its Grealish that's the one I desperately hope they don't get... but maybe I'm higher on him than others are dunno
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Makes sense
I do think they'll try for Kane but its a really difficult deal to do so having a fall back seems likely

Its Grealish that's the one I desperately hope they don't get... but maybe I'm higher on him than others are dunno
Do you think he significantly improves Dr Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden and Silva as forward options?

If Grealish was to leave I think him going to City is better than Chelsea or Manchester United where I think he improves their attacking options.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 03:24:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:33 pm
SportBild are reporting that Man City want Andre Silva.

According to Sport Bild, Silva has been outlined as someone who could help fill the void. His form with Frankfurt makes him appealing and he would be cheaper than someone like Haaland or Harry Kane.

Precisely, it is claimed that his asking price is around 40m. While not a cheap investment, that is certainly within Citys grasp.

That was to be expected. Kane will end up at Man Utd ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Makes sense
I do think they'll try for Kane but its a really difficult deal to do so having a fall back seems likely

Its Grealish that's the one I desperately hope they don't get... but maybe I'm higher on him than others are dunno

He's a fantastic player who doesn't offer City much more than what they already have. It gives them crazy depth but after a point that brings diminishing returns; individual quality could save the day, and having so many options with so much individual quality helps you. But sometimes their function being somewhat similar to 5 other players you have means their presence may not change tactics - if you can't unlock a defence with one amazingly skillful Attacking Midfielder, another one playing a similar style may still not unlock the defence

That's basically all to say Grealish would be an amazing signing for them but I am not too worried about him joining them; they go from having a cheating front line to still a cheating front line

Take the CL final, if they could bring Grealish on off the bench for that, it's not necessarily looking to change things up tactically to beat Chelsea, it is bringing an amazing player on hoping he can do something amazing to beat them - grinding them down with quality until it works rather than out-menouvering them. I would be more worried by someone like Kane who would bring a genuine new avenue for how City plays
« Last Edit: Today at 03:36:16 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Makes sense
I do think they'll try for Kane but its a really difficult deal to do so having a fall back seems likely

Its Grealish that's the one I desperately hope they don't get... but maybe I'm higher on him than others are dunno

I'm the same. Think he's brilliant and would love him here.

And by here, I mean Liverpool obviously. Not in my home.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 