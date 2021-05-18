« previous next »
So Barca are skint but have signed, Aguero, Garcia, Emerson, Depay and maybe Gini.

Not bad for a Club without a pot to piss in.
To be fair, four of those five transfers are free transfers with Emerson only costing £8 million.

Understand there will be agent fees/bonuses/high wages that come with a "free" transfer, but it's not exactly been a typical Barca window. In fact if anything, it signals to me they are quite skint/nervous to make huge outlays in transfer fees right now.
https://www.marca.com/en/football/barcelona/2021/05/18/60a3fc7b46163fa8798b459f.html
Very good signings all the same. Can see some forwards leave now.
Romelu Lukaku confirms hes not leaving this summer: I am staying at Inter. I've already had contact with new manager Inzaghi. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... but it was a very positive conversation. I feel good at Inter, he told VTM.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1400177251547848706?

This is interesting. If Lukaku is staying at Inter, is it possible that Lautaro could be available? He still hasn't signed that new contract with Inter that was suoposed to be done in January ...
Some more rumours around Mbappe moving to Madrid this summer.
The allure of Don Carlo. If not for the Madrid bastards Moshiri's millions would have got Mbappe playing at the Bramley Moore Bitterdome.

If you think about it, it's like Everton got Mbappe - worrying times for the redshite
Oh, what wouldnt you do for Sancho, KH, including spreading rumors about Mbappe...

;D
Im not greedy, i would happily have either of them at LFC.
