Romelu Lukaku confirms hes not leaving this summer: I am staying at Inter. I've already had contact with new manager Inzaghi. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... but it was a very positive conversation. I feel good at Inter, he told VTM.This is interesting. If Lukaku is staying at Inter, is it possible that Lautaro could be available? He still hasn't signed that new contract with Inter that was suoposed to be done in January ...