So Barca are skint but have signed, Aguero, Garcia, Emerson, Depay and maybe Gini.Not bad for a Club without a pot to piss in.
To be fair, four of those five transfers are free transfers with Emerson only costing £8 million. Understand there will be agent fees/bonuses/high wages that come with a "free" transfer, but it's not exactly been a typical Barca window. In fact if anything, it signals to me they are quite skint/nervous to make huge outlays in transfer fees right now.
Some more rumours around Mbappe moving to Madrid this summer.
Oh, what wouldnt you do for Sancho, KH, including spreading rumors about Mbappe...
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]