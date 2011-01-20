Its a tricky balance.

We regularly make fun of the contracts handed out to Rooney, Alexis Sanchez, DeGea towards the later parts of their career.



Its not a given that performances will drop off of course. But giving out a bumper contract to a top performing star in the 29/30+ age bracket is not without its perils!



Those are terrible examples though. Rooney only seemed to play his best football around contract renewal time and wasn't getting a new one until Moyes showed up, Sanchez was running his contract down and his form wasn't great and de Gea wanted out for a long time but was clung onto until the interested clubs moved on and again his form had dropped.Mo is playing the best football of his career with us and has shown no hint of wanting to move, Virgil is the best defender in the world and as a centre back could be playing for another 5 years at a high level.