Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 271187 times)

Offline KissThisGuy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:40:49 am
Makes sense. Survived the season before by the skin of their teeth (not to mention an incredibly dodgy decision). They've improved drastically now, and will be looking upwards rather than downwards even with Grealish leaving.
Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:14:38 pm
Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.

The Athletic report mentioned previously says they've also done extensive groundwork on Emi Buendia, which IMO would be a good step in replacing Grealish.

I just don't see them being in trouble next season, although obviously surprises can happen. They'll be stronger than any of Norwich, Watford or Swansea/Brentford, probably better than Newcastle, Burnley or Brighton, and Palace look a cert to me to be fighting relegation - losing half their squad, including Zaha, and bedding in a new manager.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm »
If they sell him they'll have crazy amount of money to spend. Using it well won't be easy. But if they do they could improve.
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:24:24 am
Where the fuck are city planning on playing grealish. Theyve already got Foden,mahrez,Sterling,Bernardo silva, Torres and Jesus for their front 3. So theyre looking to add another striker and grealish to that? Fuck me they might as well start lining up with 2 teams in the league  :wanker
It's the reason they always do well in the domestic cups. Cheating twats.
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm »
Chelsea Are 'Willing To Sell FIVE Players' In Potential Bid To Fund Sensational Move For Romelu Lukaku

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-chelsea-willing-to-sell-five-players-to-fund-romelu-lukaku-transfer-20210527

Quote
The Irish newspaper claimed that players on the chopping block at Chelsea include Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

The Blues are hoping to recover as much as £80m through the transfers of the five aforementioned players ahead of a sensational move for Lukaku.

I bet Chelsea would be willing to sell those five for 80m to fund the signing of a non league utility midfielder who will never play.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 01:35:16 pm »
Is Kepa just suffering from a lack of confidence and form or is he really just shit? He's still young and could be a decent signing for someone, and Chelsea rejecting that massive fee from Bayern for Hudson Odoi looks a bit daft now
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 01:35:16 pm
Is Kepa just suffering from a lack of confidence and form or is he really just shit? He's still young and could be a decent signing for someone, and Chelsea rejecting that massive fee from Bayern for Hudson Odoi looks a bit daft now

Not selling Hudson-Odoi or Loftus-Cheek when they could have got sizeable fees looks silly now. Hudson-Odoi should have held out more for that Bayern move. Tomori will probably end up at Milan too.

Re: Kepa. He seems to still have a bit of reputation left in Spain. Then again Zidane famously didn't want him and backed Navas to the hilt.
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm »
DONNA SUMMER SWITCH TO BLUES?

https://www.newscabal.co.uk/chelsea-want-donnarumma-free-transfer-boris-johnson-backs-england-world-cup-bid-man-utd-arsenal-and-liverpool-news/

Quote
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a stunning free transfer for AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The highly-rated goalkeeper, 22, is out of contract this summer.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.

Offline Garlicbread

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 02:14:49 pm »
Offline JasonF

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 02:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:13:03 pm
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.



I think we can put a fork in any Mbappe hopes if that's what they're willing to pay a defender who'll be 33 by the end of his contact.

Unless the money just isn't a factor and he only has eyes for us, I just don't see how it could possibly happen.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 02:58:42 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:43:14 pm
I think we can put a fork in any Mbappe hopes if that's what they're willing to pay a defender who'll be 33 by the end of his contact.

Unless the money just isn't a factor and he only has eyes for us, I just don't see how it could possibly happen.

Nah #Mbappe2022 is happening! he will turn down a £500k a week wage and play for a club he's dreamt about playing for as a kid and join us for £250k instead!

I'm confident it's gonna happen! I've changed my mind now  8)
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:43:14 pm
I think we can put a fork in any Mbappe hopes if that's what they're willing to pay a defender who'll be 33 by the end of his contact.

Unless the money just isn't a factor and he only has eyes for us, I just don't see how it could possibly happen.

Don't tell Mac Red, he had Mbappe budgeted in as picking up less than Nat Phillips.
Online Zee_26

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 03:34:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:00:51 pm
Don't tell Mac Red, he had Mbappe budgeted in as picking up less than Nat Phillips.

Just waiting for that Ojo money to come through before we close out the deal.
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm »
I thought the Space Jam 2 profits were paying Mbappes wages?
Online sinnermichael

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 05:34:26 pm »
Amazing how Real Madrid are "skint", yet they're able to pay David Alaba £400k a week.

Spanish government for you.
Online Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 05:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:13:03 pm
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.

How can they afford wages like this ?
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:57:40 pm
How can they afford wages like this ?

They're in the lucrative European Super League.
