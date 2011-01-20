Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.



The Athletic report mentioned previously says they've also done extensive groundwork on Emi Buendia, which IMO would be a good step in replacing Grealish.I just don't see them being in trouble next season, although obviously surprises can happen. They'll be stronger than any of Norwich, Watford or Swansea/Brentford, probably better than Newcastle, Burnley or Brighton, and Palace look a cert to me to be fighting relegation - losing half their squad, including Zaha, and bedding in a new manager.