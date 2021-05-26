Amazing how they've suddenly found a spare £300m. Sancho probably the likeliest as they'll know his terms from last summer's saga



Yeah, think they'll get him this summer which would be a little annoying but hey ho, we can't stop other clubs signing good players.Rice is a funny one, he's highly rated in the press (I know that doesn't mean all that much) and I haven't watched him that closely but my immediate thought is that he's not much of an upgrade on Fred.Either way, I do expect they'll make some big signings this summer, mainly to placate their fans who are more angry that they haven't spent enough (nonsense) rather than the state of modern football.