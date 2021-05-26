« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 269833 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 am »
Bayern throw up on of these transfers every so often, Omar Richards on a free transfer from Reading.
AHA!

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 12:25:40 pm »
Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.

Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:25:40 pm
Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.

Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?

Think they keep Mbappe for this season anyway and he moves to Real next summer on a free.

Juve taking Allegri back too... grass isn't always greener. Do we reckon this mad experiment top clubs had with giving unproven ex-players some of the biggest jobs in world football is over? I hope not.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 05:06:49 pm »


Maignan to Milan is done. Good signing for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm »
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.

They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.

Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.

They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.

Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

It would be great if they spend a fortune on Kane and Sancho ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm »
Amazing how they've suddenly found a spare £300m. Sancho probably the likeliest as they'll know his terms from last summer's saga
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm
Amazing how they've suddenly found a spare £300m. Sancho probably the likeliest as they'll know his terms from last summer's saga

Yeah, think they'll get him this summer which would be a little annoying but hey ho, we can't stop other clubs signing good players.

Rice is a funny one, he's highly rated in the press (I know that doesn't mean all that much) and I haven't watched him that closely but my immediate thought is that he's not much of an upgrade on Fred.

Either way, I do expect they'll make some big signings this summer, mainly to placate their fans who are more angry that they haven't spent enough (nonsense) rather than the state of modern football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 07:35:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm
So, Sancho's transfer fee won't be £70 million, after all ...

https://m.sportbild.bild.de/bundesliga/vereine/borussia-dortmund/begehrter-bvb-star-das-ist-dortmunds-schmerzgrenze-fuer-jadon-sancho-76513084.sportMobile.html

£81m according to that. Which means theyd likely take lower. Its hardly a massive amount more.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:35:42 pm
£81m according to that. Which means theyd likely take lower. Its hardly a massive amount more.

Why would they take lower? Chelsea and Man Utd would easilly pay that ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 07:56:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm
Why would they take lower? Chelsea and Man Utd would easilly pay that ...

Klopp appreciation discount for us.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 08:00:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:56:11 pm
Klopp appreciation discount for us.

Well, so far Sancho has only expressed his appreciation for the club he supports since childhood ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm
So, Sancho's transfer fee won't be £70 million, after all ...

https://m.sportbild.bild.de/bundesliga/vereine/borussia-dortmund/begehrter-bvb-star-das-ist-dortmunds-schmerzgrenze-fuer-jadon-sancho-76513084.sportMobile.html

so a difference of 11 millions, somewhat smaller than your hilariously divergent figures you plucked out of the sky in one of your daily 'ooh i wouldn't like english sancho' posts.

I hope he signs now, aside from his talent, just for the schaudenfreude of your post hoc rationalisation that you've always rated him always wanted him and that you agree with klopp that it's the right time to sign him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3014 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm
Why would they take lower? Chelsea and Man Utd would easilly pay that ...

Because, ultimately, what clubs want and what clubs get tend to be different.

Sure, if there is a bidding war it may go up, but also clubs may not get into a bidding war.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3015 on: Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm
so a difference of 11 millions, somewhat smaller than your hilariously divergent figures you plucked out of the sky in one of your daily 'ooh i wouldn't like english sancho' posts.

I hope he signs now, aside from his talent, just for the schaudenfreude of your post hoc rationalisation that you've always rated him always wanted him and that you agree with klopp that it's the right time to sign him

Well, we are yet to see what his wage demands would be. Last September he demanded £350,000 per week from Man United, and his agent also wasn't very modest ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3016 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
Because, ultimately, what clubs want and what clubs get tend to be different.

Sure, if there is a bidding war it may go up, but also clubs may not get into a bidding war.

With Chelsea and Man Utd after the player? That would be the first ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3017 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm »
Gregor Kobel (Stuttgart) will join Borussia Dortmund on a 4-year contract for a 15m fee.

https://twitter.com/GGFN_/status/1398024861012930566?s=20

Looks like the end of the line for Roman Bürki at BVB, apparently Monaco are one of the teams interested in signing him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3018 on: Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm
Gregor Kobel (Stuttgart) will join Borussia Dortmund on a 4-year contract for a 15m fee.

https://twitter.com/GGFN_/status/1398024861012930566?s=20

Looks like the end of the line for Roman Bürki at BVB, apparently Monaco are one of the teams interested in signing him.
Good signing. Young, good amount of appearances for his age and comes from a good coaching set up. Burki has some incredible saves in his back catalogue but has always been error prone and unreliable. No surprise theyre deciding to move him on when hes not even been able to hold onto the starting spot.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3019 on: Yesterday at 11:50:24 pm »
can we ban Peter from talking about Sancho, its obvious he hates the kid
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3020 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:50:24 pm
can we ban Peter from talking about Sancho, its obvious he hates the kid

he just craves the attention, just try and ignore him, as hard as that is when he posts about 293 posts a day about Sancho  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 12:30:50 am »
Rumours about Grealish to Man City.

If they get him and Kane then it's a fucking joke.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 01:04:37 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:30:50 am
Rumours about Grealish to Man City.

If they get him and Kane then it's a fucking joke.


Sounds a bit far fetched to me, nothing like being able to spend £200m in a pandemic though on Grealish and Kane though..

Curtains for Sterling surely if Grealish does go.
