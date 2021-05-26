Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.



Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?



Think they keep Mbappe for this season anyway and he moves to Real next summer on a free.Juve taking Allegri back too... grass isn't always greener. Do we reckon this mad experiment top clubs had with giving unproven ex-players some of the biggest jobs in world football is over? I hope not.