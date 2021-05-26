« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Bayern throw up on of these transfers every so often, Omar Richards on a free transfer from Reading.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.

Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:25:40 pm
Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.

Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?

Think they keep Mbappe for this season anyway and he moves to Real next summer on a free.

Juve taking Allegri back too... grass isn't always greener. Do we reckon this mad experiment top clubs had with giving unproven ex-players some of the biggest jobs in world football is over? I hope not.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Maignan to Milan is done. Good signing for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.

They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.

Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:18:27 pm
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.

They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.

Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

It would be great if they spend a fortune on Kane and Sancho ...
