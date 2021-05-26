Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres
