Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2960 on: May 25, 2021, 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 25, 2021, 12:15:27 am
So, Donnarumma is going to Juventus, after all ...
What an idiot. Stuck through all the crappy years with Milan but wants to jump ship once they qualify for the CL? There's a real chance for him to achieve numerous records at his childhood club and he's going to throw it all away because of a greedy agent and a few more quid despite being the best paid keeper in the league anyway!

Maignan is a good signing though. Really good player and there won't be any significant drop off.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2961 on: May 25, 2021, 12:13:32 pm »
What is the deal with Javi Martinez? A quality player but I have seen that Bayern have let him go. Is it just injuries?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2962 on: May 25, 2021, 12:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 25, 2021, 12:13:32 pm
What is the deal with Javi Martinez? A quality player but I have seen that Bayern have let him go. Is it just injuries?
Yep, injuries and now he's mainly a backup so they'll be happy to get him off the wage bill.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2963 on: May 25, 2021, 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 25, 2021, 12:13:32 pm
What is the deal with Javi Martinez? A quality player but I have seen that Bayern have let him go. Is it just injuries?
33 this year and end of his contract. Takes some player to warrant a high contract at that age. They have Cuisance coming back in and look to be in the market for a Midfielder. He isn't anywhere near quick enough to play centre back for them anymore.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2964 on: May 25, 2021, 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 25, 2021, 10:10:21 am
Raiola really is an absolute rat. A stain on the game, agents like him.

Young players should ask - which of Raiola's players has a true legacy that will be remembered? Ibra at Milan *maybe* but he'll still mainly be remembered for doing a merry-go-round of top clubs and blowing his own trumpet, rather than a Milan icon.

What is an agent's main goal for a player?  I'd guess it's probably more to maximize their earning potential rather then worry about a player being remembered. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2965 on: May 25, 2021, 12:50:07 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2966 on: May 25, 2021, 12:52:28 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2967 on: May 25, 2021, 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 25, 2021, 12:52:28 pm
Romero will surely be leaving then.

Yeah, still bizarre they didn't let him go when Everton came knocking. Might even shift De Gea if Ole backs Henderson to be first choice, not sure it makes sense to have someone on those crazy wages sitting on the bench.

On another note, Barca really raiding that free agent market. Wijnaldum, Aguero, Depay and Garcia all likely to join for nothing (well, plus massive signing on fees and big wages).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2968 on: May 25, 2021, 02:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 25, 2021, 01:07:18 pm
On another note, Barca really raiding that free agent market. Wijnaldum, Aguero, Depay and Garcia all likely to join for nothing (well, plus massive signing on fees and big wages).
Strange transfer strategy really. Yes there's no fees, but like you say, probably signing on fees not far off reasonable transfer spend (maybe makes sense if they can spread those out over the course of the contract) and one player is 33 at the start of next season and not played more than 20 games in a season for two years. Then Gini is 30, albeit still an excellent player and Garcia is an unknown quantity.

Depay makes sense, still at his peak, good player who's recovered well from a bad injury and has a point to prove. Maybe suggests there's truth in the Griezmann to Juve/PSG rumours.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2969 on: May 25, 2021, 03:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 25, 2021, 02:05:05 pm
Strange transfer strategy really. Yes there's no fees, but like you say, probably signing on fees not far off reasonable transfer spend (maybe makes sense if they can spread those out over the course of the contract) and one player is 33 at the start of next season and not played more than 20 games in a season for two years. Then Gini is 30, albeit still an excellent player and Garcia is an unknown quantity.

Depay makes sense, still at his peak, good player who's recovered well from a bad injury and has a point to prove. Maybe suggests there's truth in the Griezmann to Juve/PSG rumours.
Juve have been doing it for years.

It makes sense to me. If you pay say £40m for a player and sign him to a 5 year deal that is £153k per week and then you have to pay their wages which will be less than the free players but not that much less.

I think signing a centre mid at 30 is fine. Alonso played for a high level until he was 36.

I think Aguero makes sense if the deal is structured right for most clubs but makes no sense for Barca who just got rid of Suarez who is arguably a better player than Aguero, is a similar age, they already knew he worked in the team and had no injury issues.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2970 on: May 25, 2021, 03:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on May 19, 2021, 04:03:21 pm
Leicester are close to signing Soumare from Lille for an initial £15m according to the Telegraph, which might turn out to be one of the deals of the summer.

Theyre after Bertrand on a free as well so Rodgers might finally get the LB hes always wanted.

rodgers signing always seem a bit off. might be a major downfall of his managerial career. seen it with us. didnt really kept track of his signings at celtic but his signings at Leicester seems to be pretty ok.

unless betrand is signed as squad player like tsimi making appearances on Leicester youtube recipe channel
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2971 on: May 25, 2021, 03:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 25, 2021, 03:05:57 pm
Juve have been doing it for years.

It makes sense to me. If you pay say £40m for a player and sign him to a 5 year deal that is £153k per week and then you have to pay their wages which will be less than the free players but not that much less.

I think signing a centre mid at 30 is fine. Alonso played for a high level until he was 36.

I think Aguero makes sense if the deal is structured right for most clubs but makes no sense for Barca who just got rid of Suarez who is arguably a better player than Aguero, is a similar age, they already knew he worked in the team and had no injury issues.
Juve are cheeky bastards with it though - you always get the feeling that the intent is there to see how they get on, with the shadow of selling for a profit looming over the player's time there. Almost as if there's no clear plan with how to use the player - see Aaron Ramsey but knowing they can probably sell for a good fee following. Can generated a very tidy profit for them and they're hawking Aaron Ramsey to anyone who's got £30m and a blind spot for injury-prone creative midfielders. Rabiot would be sold for the right money too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2972 on: May 25, 2021, 04:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 25, 2021, 03:10:03 pm
Can generated a very tidy profit for them and they're hawking Aaron Ramsey to anyone who's got £30m and a blind spot for injury-prone creative midfielders.

Injury prone midfielders that the fans can say they poached from a bigger club - that's got Everton written all over it. Even better that he's Welsh!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2973 on: May 25, 2021, 08:33:34 pm »
I wonder where Bale and Hazard will end up this summer, both on big wages...

It wouldn't surprise me if Hazard stayed, especially because not many will pay a big fee for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2974 on: May 25, 2021, 08:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on May 25, 2021, 08:33:34 pm
I wonder where Bale and Hazard will end up this summer, both on big wages...

It wouldn't surprise me if Hazard stayed, especially because not many will pay a big fee for him.

I can see Bale going to Everton, in their last desperate attempt to look relevant. As for Hazard, I think there will be a market for him. Maybe not on a permanent deal, but a loan deal is possible ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2975 on: May 25, 2021, 09:36:35 pm »
I think Bale might retire after the Euros.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2976 on: May 25, 2021, 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 25, 2021, 09:36:35 pm
I think Bale might retire after the Euros.

Reckon hell want to play for Wales in the group stages of the world cup qualifiers, it is a tough group, but its his last chance of course to try and get to a world cup, Id be surprised if he gives up that chance.

 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2977 on: May 25, 2021, 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 25, 2021, 09:57:07 pm
Reckon hell want to play for Wales in the group stages of the world cup qualifiers, it is a tough group, but its his last chance of course to try and get to a world cup, Id be surprised if he gives up that chance.

 

Spanish press reporting that he's negotiating a buyout with Madrid and will retire after the Euros.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2978 on: May 25, 2021, 10:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 25, 2021, 09:36:35 pm
I think Bale might retire after the Euros.

Wouldn't surprise me. Makes sense
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2979 on: May 25, 2021, 10:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 25, 2021, 09:57:07 pm
Reckon hell want to play for Wales in the group stages of the world cup qualifiers, it is a tough group, but its his last chance of course to try and get to a world cup, Id be surprised if he gives up that chance.

I just don't see what other decision "causes chaos". He might have been exaggerating I suppose, but I don't see any of the potential other options being chaos unless he's going to Barca or Arsenal (neither of which are happening). Interesting one to keep an eye on though. Hope he has an absolutely belting Euros first though ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2980 on: May 25, 2021, 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 25, 2021, 09:36:35 pm
I think Bale might retire after the Euros.

That was my first thought when I saw the comment he made on Sunday.

Hope he doesnt from a Welsh perspective, but he really seems to have no real love for the game beyond turning up a few times a year to play for the national team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2981 on: May 25, 2021, 10:27:49 pm »
Neil Jones reporting Everton and Spurs want Zaha. There is a belief £40m gets him. Bear in mind Everton once had a bid of £70m + Tosun and McCarthy rejected and signed  Iwobi instead
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2982 on: May 25, 2021, 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 25, 2021, 10:27:49 pm
Neil Jones reporting Everton and Spurs want Zaha. There is a belief £40m gets him. Bear in mind Everton once had a bid of £70m + Tosun and McCarthy rejected and signed  Iwobi instead

Hes an incredibly Everton signing at this point. Turning 29 this year too. From Palaces POV, tricky situation - could use the money to help with the massive rebuild they need, with half their squad out of contract. But lose Zaha, and fail to build wisely over the summer, and theyll be strongly tipped for relegation.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2983 on: May 25, 2021, 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 25, 2021, 10:07:38 pm
Spanish press reporting that he's negotiating a buyout with Madrid and will retire after the Euros.

I have a hard time imagining a player taking less money to not play when he wasn't going to play anyway.  Or paying money, whichever.

If he's had enough though, he's had enough.  I respect that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2984 on: Yesterday at 01:57:36 am »
Part of me wishes he continues stringing R Madrid along for being stupid enough to pay him that anyway. See also Juventus etc
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2985 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 am »
Zaha quietly put together a very good season this year - maybe his best or certainly his second best in his time in the Premier League. You can see his evolution towards the be all and end all for Palace - he scored more than ever this year but assisted less than ever.

He's also 29 soon, somewhat pace dependent and relies on teams allowing big spaces on the transition (typically better teams than Palace) to find gaps to attack. He may find that somewhat harder at a Spurs when teams camp, though I doubt that issue rears it's head much if playing for Everton. Everton certainly isn't the big career leap he seems to be referring to when he's talking about moving for the right opportunity. I'm not sure that Spurs is either now.

£40m isn't a terrible price, you're getting a consistent double figures 10+ G+A winger who knows the league and is undoubtedly effective. His age and changing systems might not help him, I think Spurs style wise would suit him better than Everton. He's not a player that transforms your club though, unless you're at about the same level as Palace. Like Kane, like Grealish, he took a massive contract at the wrong time in his career and has been priced out of a good career move by a club desperate to hang on to them. Unlike the above two, I'm not quite sure Zaha is the real deal, or he would have put together a couple of big, big seasons by now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2986 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 am »
Total agreement reached between Lille & Leicester City for Boubakary Soumaré - 25m deal, medical next week, 5-year contract awaits !

https://twitter.com/mohamedbouhafsi/status/1397496811556950016?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2987 on: Yesterday at 11:49:43 am »
Good signing. Interesting to see if that's to replace Tielemans or to play alongside him.

A midfield trio of Ndidi, Soumare and Tielemans is very good.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2988 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 am »
Cadena Ser have Dybala going to Atletico in a deal potentially involving Correa. Could be another swap deal between Juventus and Atletico as Simeone wants Bentancur and Juventus have an interest in Morata

https://cadenaser.com/programa/2021/05/25/el_larguero/1621975391_013952.amp.html?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2989 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 am »
Patson Daka will replace a big name CF this summer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2990 on: Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:49:43 am
Good signing. Interesting to see if that's to replace Tielemans or to play alongside him.

A midfield trio of Ndidi, Soumare and Tielemans is very good.
Soumare's a bit closer to Ndidi in skillset than Tielemans. It may signal a lack of trust in Maddison with the idea to move Tielemans further forward, or like you say, one of Tielemans or Ndidi is leaving. I though Ndidi would go last summer, but the pandemic probably put paid to that. He's 25 now though and deserves to be playing for a top club challenging for the highest honours. He might be thinking that Leicester have gone as far as they'll go.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:57:42 am
Cadena Ser have Dybala going to Atletico in a deal potentially involving Correa. Could be another swap deal between Juventus and Atletico as Simeone wants Bentancur and Juventus have an interest in Morata

https://cadenaser.com/programa/2021/05/25/el_larguero/1621975391_013952.amp.html?
More dreadful moves by Juve. Morata's done alright and Italy suits him better than elsewhere, but they seem to be the only top European side who thinks he's at that level. Bentancur being sold would be a dreadful decision - they've been trying to sell Dybala for three years now even though he's the player they should be building around. Correa is an exciting player though, that'd be a good signing as long as it's not contingent on the other two leaving.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2991 on: Yesterday at 04:29:47 pm »
Juventus make some baffling decisions. Dybala is a great player and Morata is not who has been passed around left and right.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2992 on: Yesterday at 04:50:34 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:29:47 pm
Juventus make some baffling decisions. Dybala is a great player and Morata is not who has been passed around left and right.
Agreed. Morata is less than a 1 in 3 striker despite playing for some of the best elite European clubs and has never scored more than 15 goals in a league campaign, which was 5 years ago.

He exists purely within Juve's set up as a facilitator to allow Ronaldo to pepper the goal with pot shots.

The willingness to sell Dybala I've always found strange. Maybe it's because he's one of the players who would bring in a significant fee, but he always struck me as the one they should build the team around. Perhaps there's some bad blood surrounding the image rights issue that scuppered his move to Spurs a few years back.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:57:42 am
Cadena Ser have Dybala going to Atletico in a deal potentially involving Correa. Could be another swap deal between Juventus and Atletico as Simeone wants Bentancur and Juventus have an interest in Morata

https://cadenaser.com/programa/2021/05/25/el_larguero/1621975391_013952.amp.html?

I guess Ronaldo is staying then. Luckily for them Chiesa has been a hit and probably think they don't need Dybala and can cash on him to balance the loss from COVID.

They have Rabiot, Arthur and Mckennie for MF so selling Bentancur would be fine I guess.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2994 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1397664075488837635?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2995 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
Always bound to happen.

He never should have gone back to be honest, left with perfect legacy. Think he ends up at Juve eventually once they abandon the Pirlo experiment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2996 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1397664075488837635?

Throwing his toys out of the pram because Mbappe is coming to Liverpool.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2997 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 pm »
Can see Conte going Madrid now and it's all been orchestrated today
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2998 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:41:31 pm
Can see Conte going Madrid now and it's all been orchestrated today

Power mad President with a power mad Manager. What could possibly go wrong?!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2999 on: Today at 02:10:08 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 25, 2021, 03:05:57 pm

I think Aguero makes sense if the deal is structured right for most clubs but makes no sense for Barca who just got rid of Suarez who is arguably a better player than Aguero, is a similar age, they already knew he worked in the team and had no injury issues.

It's an odd one.  Wonderful player - perhaps something to do with the baggage that Suarez comes with?
