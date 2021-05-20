@indykailaBreaking: @ChelseaFC have submitted transfer package to @SpursOfficial Timo Werner and Timmy Abraham plus £10m For in exchange for @HKane The news is exclusively from our trusted sources at #CFC #THFC board to discuss options on Monday 24th May.
Andre Silva seems likely to me.Through no kind of evidence at all.
Kane's intentions are very clear, judging from the interview he did with Neville on Sky today:
So, the Sky campaign for Kane to join Man Utd has started. It was to be expected ...
It seems that Aguero to Barcelona on a 2-year deal is done ...
Shambolic transfer policy. Should have just kept Luis Suarez who is a much better player.
Buendia to Arsenal. They could have had him for peanuts last summer, figure he'll cost a decent amount now with Norwich coming back up.
Wasn't it Koeman who wanted Suarez gone and the old President/board agreed to sell him?I can see Aguero coming in as a way to try and tempt Messi to sign a new contract.
Chelsea 'to launch £80m Jadon Sancho transfer offer' in bid to beat Man Utd to starChelsea have a key advantage over the likes of Manchester United when it comes to the signing of Jadon Sancho as he is a boyhood Blues fanhttps://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chelsea-to-launch-80m-jadon-24144085.amp?
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on two-year contracthttps://amp.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/21/sergio-aguero-agrees-to-join-barcelona-on-two-year-contract?
Chelsea are willing to offer several different players, including Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, in a player-plus-cash offer for Harry Kane but fear Tottenham will not do business with them, sources have told ESPN.[...]A transfer is not straightforward given that Kane has three years remaining on his Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy is likely to demand a fee in the region of £150 million.https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4390509/chelsea-willing-to-offer-tammy-abrahamkepa-arrizabalaga-in-exchange-for-harry-kane-sources?linkId=119298006
Agüero, Messi & Depay all number 10's.
Aguero-Messi - finally we'll see that successful Argentinian partnership that won many trophies for Argentina
Kane improves Chelsea and United but does he add much more to an already free scoring City? I think Id prefer if Kane went there. Means we would have a clear run at a more gettable target ourselves.
With Werner, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham already there (plus others returning from loan) why are they after another attacking player?
Sky claiming Madrid want to sell Hazard this summer. A disaster in the making that seemingly everyone but Real Madrid could foresee.
