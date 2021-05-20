« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 264915 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2920 on: May 20, 2021, 05:17:27 pm »
Swap deals like that are nonsense because there's no way Werner would move. Abraham probably would but as soon as Werner says, 'I'm fine with my contract actually' the deal is dead. Which is also why Kane may think it's up to him but it's really not. Not unless he has a binding release clause in that 6 year contract.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2921 on: May 20, 2021, 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on May 20, 2021, 04:31:28 pm
@indykaila
Breaking:
@ChelseaFC have submitted transfer package to @SpursOfficial
 
Timo Werner and Timmy Abraham plus £10m

For in exchange for
@HKane
 
The news is exclusively from our trusted sources at #CFC

#THFC board to discuss options on Monday 24th May.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Joker!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2922 on: May 20, 2021, 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 20, 2021, 08:02:21 am
Andre Silva seems likely to me.

Through no kind of evidence at all.

Good shout. I could see it happen ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2923 on: May 20, 2021, 05:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 20, 2021, 12:41:29 pm
Kane's intentions are very clear, judging from the interview he did with Neville on Sky today:

So, the Sky campaign for Kane to join Man Utd has started. It was to be expected ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2924 on: May 20, 2021, 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 20, 2021, 05:29:38 pm
So, the Sky campaign for Kane to join Man Utd has started. It was to be expected ...

Someone's going to be upset out of him and Fernandes when they're winning penalties for the other guy to score.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2925 on: May 20, 2021, 06:33:51 pm »
It seems that Aguero to Barcelona on a 2-year deal is done ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2926 on: May 20, 2021, 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 20, 2021, 06:33:51 pm
It seems that Aguero to Barcelona on a 2-year deal is done ...

Barca continue their abysmal transfer run. An ageing and increasingly injury prone Aguero is not how to add to their wage bill.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2927 on: May 20, 2021, 08:24:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 20, 2021, 06:33:51 pm
It seems that Aguero to Barcelona on a 2-year deal is done ...

Shambolic transfer policy. Should have just kept Luis Suarez who is a much better player.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2928 on: May 20, 2021, 08:51:07 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 20, 2021, 08:24:48 pm
Shambolic transfer policy. Should have just kept Luis Suarez who is a much better player.

Yep they told Suarez he was too old last season and are on the verge of signing Aguero who is the same age as Suarez was last year !!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2929 on: May 20, 2021, 09:13:42 pm »
Buendia to Arsenal.  They could have had him for peanuts last summer, figure he'll cost a decent amount now with Norwich coming back up.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2930 on: May 20, 2021, 09:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 20, 2021, 09:13:42 pm
Buendia to Arsenal.  They could have had him for peanuts last summer, figure he'll cost a decent amount now with Norwich coming back up.

Could rumble on for a while unless they finalize it pre-Copa America/ South American qualifiers
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2931 on: May 20, 2021, 09:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 20, 2021, 09:13:42 pm
Buendia to Arsenal.  They could have had him for peanuts last summer, figure he'll cost a decent amount now with Norwich coming back up.

Great move for all parties, I think. Probably not quite good enough for a top four side, which Arsenal very clearly aren't anymore. But certainly better than going to Everton or Southampton. Apparently it would be as an alternative to Odegaard.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2932 on: May 21, 2021, 12:42:44 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 20, 2021, 08:24:48 pm
Shambolic transfer policy. Should have just kept Luis Suarez who is a much better player.

Wasn't it Koeman who wanted Suarez gone and the old President/board agreed to sell him?

I can see Aguero coming in as a way to try and tempt Messi to sign a new contract. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2933 on: May 21, 2021, 01:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 20, 2021, 09:13:42 pm
Buendia to Arsenal.  They could have had him for peanuts last summer, figure he'll cost a decent amount now with Norwich coming back up.

Very good signing if true.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2934 on: May 21, 2021, 01:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 20, 2021, 09:13:42 pm
Buendia to Arsenal.  They could have had him for peanuts last summer, figure he'll cost a decent amount now with Norwich coming back up.

Good signing for Arsenal to help pass the ball around more, they never do enough of that
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2935 on: May 21, 2021, 05:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 21, 2021, 12:42:44 pm
Wasn't it Koeman who wanted Suarez gone and the old President/board agreed to sell him?

I can see Aguero coming in as a way to try and tempt Messi to sign a new contract.

Thought they were going for Depay on a free,Aguero is Messi's roommate on internationals and they're friends i've read so makes sense i guess.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2936 on: May 21, 2021, 05:10:23 pm »
Chelsea 'to launch £80m Jadon Sancho transfer offer' in bid to beat Man Utd to star

Chelsea have a key advantage over the likes of Manchester United when it comes to the signing of Jadon Sancho as he is a boyhood Blues fan

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chelsea-to-launch-80m-jadon-24144085.amp?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2937 on: May 21, 2021, 06:32:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 21, 2021, 05:10:23 pm
Chelsea 'to launch £80m Jadon Sancho transfer offer' in bid to beat Man Utd to star

Chelsea have a key advantage over the likes of Manchester United when it comes to the signing of Jadon Sancho as he is a boyhood Blues fan

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chelsea-to-launch-80m-jadon-24144085.amp?

Good, we can go for Hudson Odoi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2938 on: May 21, 2021, 08:28:53 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2939 on: May 21, 2021, 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 21, 2021, 08:28:53 pm
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on two-year contract

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/21/sergio-aguero-agrees-to-join-barcelona-on-two-year-contract?

Quote from article His performance when he fit was fit was incredible, Guardiola said.

Proof readers day off
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2940 on: May 21, 2021, 10:27:35 pm »
I actually think a cash + Abraham deal on paper (disregarding rivalries) would work well for Spurs. Maybe toss Hudson-Odoi in there too. But Kepa :lmao and £150m :lmao

Quote
Chelsea are willing to offer several different players, including Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, in a player-plus-cash offer for Harry Kane but fear Tottenham will not do business with them, sources have told ESPN.

[...]

A transfer is not straightforward given that Kane has three years remaining on his Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy is likely to demand a fee in the region of £150 million.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4390509/chelsea-willing-to-offer-tammy-abrahamkepa-arrizabalaga-in-exchange-for-harry-kane-sources?linkId=119298006
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2941 on: May 22, 2021, 01:00:31 am »
ESPN getting transfer news from the kfc fella.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2942 on: May 22, 2021, 01:49:27 am »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2943 on: May 22, 2021, 03:14:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 22, 2021, 01:49:27 am
Agüero, Messi & Depay all number 10's.
You put them together and they are in the land of 1000 islands.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2944 on: May 22, 2021, 08:26:17 pm »
So, the latest reports suggest Ronaldo returning to Man Utd, being replaced by Griezmann at Juventus, who will send Dybala to Barcelona in return ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 03:37:56 pm »
Aguero-Messi - finally we'll see that successful Argentinian partnership that won many trophies for Argentina
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 03:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:37:56 pm
Aguero-Messi - finally we'll see that successful Argentinian partnership that won many trophies for Argentina

To be honest, Aguero is still a better option than Braithwaite ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 07:16:06 pm »
Kane improves Chelsea and United but does he add much more to an already free scoring City? I think Id prefer if Kane went there. Means we would have a clear run at a more gettable target ourselves.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 09:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 07:16:06 pm
Kane improves Chelsea and United but does he add much more to an already free scoring City? I think Id prefer if Kane went there. Means we would have a clear run at a more gettable target ourselves.

He can go wherever he wants. With our injured players back, and with 3 good signings in the summer, we will win the title next season ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
Some good players that seem to be available this summer:

Bade
Botman
Carmo
Lacroix
Sosa
Baku
Nkunku
Buendia
Cunha
Nico Gonzalez
Darwin Nunez
Malen

Be interested where all of these end up, all stood out this season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 21, 2021, 05:10:23 pm
Chelsea 'to launch £80m Jadon Sancho transfer offer' in bid to beat Man Utd to star

Chelsea have a key advantage over the likes of Manchester United when it comes to the signing of Jadon Sancho as he is a boyhood Blues fan

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chelsea-to-launch-80m-jadon-24144085.amp?


With Werner, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham already there (plus others returning from loan) why are they after another attacking player?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 02:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:14:55 pm

With Werner, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham already there (plus others returning from loan) why are they after another attacking player?

New manager gets new toys.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
They've spent ridiculous amounts of money on players for forward positions. Wouldn't surprise me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 02:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:14:55 pm

With Werner, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham already there (plus others returning from loan) why are they after another attacking player?

They have an embarrassment of riches in attack but they're planning on selling Abraham while Giroud is out of contract, so it's not unreasonable for them to be after a CF.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2954 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm »
Sky claiming Madrid want to sell Hazard this summer. A disaster in the making that seemingly everyone but Real Madrid could foresee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 02:48:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Sky claiming Madrid want to sell Hazard this summer. A disaster in the making that seemingly everyone but Real Madrid could foresee.

Yep, Chelsea rinsed them just as we did with Coutinho to Barca.

Has PSG/Juve written all over it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2956 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Sky claiming Madrid want to sell Hazard this summer. A disaster in the making that seemingly everyone but Real Madrid could foresee.

Has been a truly disastrous signing for them,reminiscent of Alexis Sanchez to United bad but with a bigger fee.

