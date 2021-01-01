« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 258199 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 09:54:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:47:30 am
Literally and statistically he does - a lot more. It's just that those statistics are bullshit and predicated on the bent refs in the Premier League.

Salah is one of the most manhandled footballers on the planet.

In other news, bastion of journalistic precision MEN reporting that City have decided that Grealish and Andre Silva are top targets this summer, with Lautaro and Declan Rice also under consideration. They're also reported to be considering exercising their option to bring Douglas Luiz back from Villa (their last opportunity to do so) or alternatively look at Sassuolo's Locatelli.

Manuel Locatelli is an interesting one, Man City aren't massive for dipping into Serie A, but he's one of the best deep lying midfielders in Serie A not at one of the top sides. Very tidy passer and sturdy defensive numbers. He is another Rodri though in my book and won't tear up any trees. I'd rather they did go for him than exercised their option to bring back the much more dynamic Douglas Luiz.

City in the transfer market are always curious to me. They don't actually tend to go for the very obvious superstar signings. They spend a fortune, obviously, and think nothing of adding several £50m players at one time, but they've yet to really push the boat out on a huge individual fee under Guardiola. They absolutely have the financial muscle to get Haaland this summer, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look elsewhere.

So something like Locatelli, Grealish and Silva, while very good, isn't utterly terrifying either. Don't get me wrong, it'll make an already brilliant squad that much stronger, but you feel it could be a lot worse for rivals.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,733
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:54:08 am
City in the transfer market are always curious to me. They don't actually tend to go for the very obvious superstar signings. They spend a fortune, obviously, and think nothing of adding several £50m players at one time, but they've yet to really push the boat out on a huge individual fee under Guardiola. They absolutely have the financial muscle to get Haaland this summer, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look elsewhere.

So something like Locatelli, Grealish and Silva, while very good, isn't utterly terrifying either. Don't get me wrong, it'll make an already brilliant squad that much stronger, but you feel it could be a lot worse for rivals.
Maybe they think what they're doing is less obvious if they don't attract the attention that comes with purchasing players in that price bracket. And it gets idiots cooing about the fees for VVD and so and ignoring City's wider spending cheating. They did still spend £65m on Ruben Dias, £60m on De Bruyne, £61m on Mahrez, £58m on Cancelo and £58m on Aymeric Laporte as their top 5 all time signings. They then have another 8 signings who cost between £45m and £55m.

In contrast, we have only ever spent more than £50m on an individual player twice - VVD and Alisson, then we have Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jota all hovering between £40m and £45m, before a big drop off to Carroll, Benteke, Salah, Sadio and Bobby, the latter two of which weren't even quite £30m.

In fact, the combined value of our top 10 signings, all time, is £400m. Our top 20 combined is £570m and includes the likes of Robbie Keane, Stewart Downing and Lazar Markovic.

Their top 10 is £620m. Their top 20 is £1bn, and no player was less than £33m (Edin Dzeko).

Good fun.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:06:15 am
Maybe they think what they're doing is less obvious if they don't attract the attention that comes with purchasing players in that price bracket. And it gets idiots cooing about the fees for VVD and so and ignoring City's wider spending cheating. They did still spend £65m on Ruben Dias, £60m on De Bruyne, £61m on Mahrez, £58m on Cancelo and £58m on Aymeric Laporte as their top 5 all time signings. They then have another 8 signings who cost between £45m and £55m.

In contrast, we have only ever spent more than £50m on an individual player twice - VVD and Alisson, then we have Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jota all hovering between £40m and £45m, before a big drop off to Carroll, Benteke, Salah, Sadio and Bobby, the latter two of which weren't even quite £30m.

In fact, the combined value of our top 10 signings, all time, is £400m. Our top 20 combined is £570m and includes the likes of Robbie Keane, Stewart Downing and Lazar Markovic.

Their top 10 is £620m. Their top 20 is £1bn, and no player was less than £33m (Edin Dzeko).

Good fun.

Oh absolutely, they spend a fortune. And have the ability to sign multiple £40-60m players every summer - more importantly, they can take the hit if the player doesn't work and just sign someone else the next summer. And of course they don't sell well, because they don't really need to. That's the difference.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,733
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:13:41 am
Oh absolutely, they spend a fortune. And have the ability to sign multiple £40-60m players every summer - more importantly, they can take the hit if the player doesn't work and just sign someone else the next summer. And of course they don't sell well, because they don't really need to. That's the difference.
Which again begs the question, how exactly are they manoeuvring around FFP? Oh yeah, of course, all the cheating. Silly me.

They could easily afford Haaland, like you say, but instead you could see them going Silva, Rice and whatever new defender Pep fancies for the same total price.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 am »
As others have said they seem to accumulate several very good quality £40-65m players per window every window without ever going for the most expensive star types,no doubt a deliberate strategy to deflect from the fact they dwarf everyone else in spending.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 06:27:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 06:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 11:14:06 am
As others have said they seem to accumulate several very good quality £40-65m players per window every window without ever going for the most expensive star types,no doubt a deliberate strategy to deflect from the fact they dwarf everyone else in spending.

Its Guardiola too though isnt he. Hes all about the machine. The super star player doesnt really fit that necessarily.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:47:30 am
Literally and statistically he does - a lot more. It's just that those statistics are bullshit and predicated on the bent refs in the Premier League.

Salah is one of the most manhandled footballers on the planet.

In other news, bastion of journalistic precision MEN reporting that City have decided that Grealish and Andre Silva are top targets this summer, with Lautaro and Declan Rice also under consideration. They're also reported to be considering exercising their option to bring Douglas Luiz back from Villa (their last opportunity to do so) or alternatively look at Sassuolo's Locatelli.

Manuel Locatelli is an interesting one, Man City aren't massive for dipping into Serie A, but he's one of the best deep lying midfielders in Serie A not at one of the top sides. Very tidy passer and sturdy defensive numbers. He is another Rodri though in my book and won't tear up any trees. I'd rather they did go for him than exercised their option to bring back the much more dynamic Douglas Luiz.


Hope they don't get Lautaro, he will be a perfect Aguero replacement. Better he moves to Barca.

On Locatelli, he is better than Rodri who I think is a bit of a liability. They will want to replace Fernandino, so Locatelli makes sense. Its weird that AC Milan did not instill a buyback clause as it was clear he was highly talented (they apparently pushed him out and got Bakayoko, just shows the mismanagement at the club).
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,733
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm

Hope they don't get Lautaro, he will be a perfect Aguero replacement. Better he moves to Barca.

On Locatelli, he is better than Rodri who I think is a bit of a liability. They will want to replace Fernandino, so Locatelli makes sense. Its weird that AC Milan did not instill a buyback clause as it was clear he was highly talented (they apparently pushed him out and got Bakayoko, just shows the mismanagement at the club).
I didnt know that, dreadful from Milan as you say. Yeah I like Locatelli more than Rodri, I just think hes a similar quality level. Perhaps a bit more dynamic a passer, Rodri is a sideways and safe merchant.

Leeds being linked to a move for Stuttgarts Borna Sosa, the Croatian left back who has 9 assists in only 1890 minutes this season, so roughly 21 matches. Ive really liked the look of him and have seen a decent bit of Stuttgart in wanting to watch Silas and Gonzalez. He would be a clever pick up by Leeds. 23, good stats in a good league, versatile and looks comfortable in midfield too. Genuinely left footed and good progressives. Havent seen him really have to defend so I cant say on that side of things.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 05:07:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:39:32 pm
I didnt know that, dreadful from Milan as you say. Yeah I like Locatelli more than Rodri, I just think hes a similar quality level. Perhaps a bit more dynamic a passer, Rodri is a sideways and safe merchant.

Leeds being linked to a move for Stuttgarts Borna Sosa, the Croatian left back who has 9 assists in only 1890 minutes this season, so roughly 21 matches. Ive really liked the look of him and have seen a decent bit of Stuttgart in wanting to watch Silas and Gonzalez. He would be a clever pick up by Leeds. 23, good stats in a good league, versatile and looks comfortable in midfield too. Genuinely left footed and good progressives. Havent seen him really have to defend so I cant say on that side of things.

If Leeds are looking to sign you youre probably not a good defender :D
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,853
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 05:10:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:07:54 am
If Leeds are looking to sign you youre probably not a good defender :D
Give them my number, mate, I'd sign up for them. Though I'd be 55 and I'm not sure I'd be that useful...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 