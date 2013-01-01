I get that we all view things with red tinted glasses but anybody that thinks Abraham is shit or even wouldn't be a good addition here if available is out of their mind.



I don't think anyone on here mentioned that he is shit did they?I agree that Abraham would be a good addition to this team. But the question is would he be a better option than other targets out there? I don't believe that we would buy Abraham and then another forward. Unless we of course sold one.And we are not the club to spend £25-35m + on a player that we didn't believe in. So Abraham would be an investment, and that would also mean we would buy him ahead of other players. And that makes me less sure of him, even with a low transfer fee to tempt us.He's absolutely good, but I feel there are better targets out there for us in the long term. But I wouldn't be too sad if we ended up with him.