Has anyone else here got to the point where they just wanted to have a break from football? I dont know what it is but for some reason I've stopped enjoying it watching Liverpool. I can't explain why. I love Klopp and all the players but somehow I just feel a bit burnt out from it all. Does anyone else know this feeling?



This was my last post on here right at the start of the season. At the time I didn't really understand what it was, maybe a number of things. In truth, I'd began to stop enjoying a lot of things that I once enjoyed and eventually it got to the point where football (and sport in general as well) was pretty much the only thing I genuinely liked and enjoyed. I guess it was only a matter of time before that became stale as well. Probably it would might have happened earlier if Liverpool hadn't been so special in the few seasons before. It was kind of a strange thing for me because football had been a part of my life for so long that I didn't know what it would be like if it was different. I watched the Liverpool games after this because it would feel weird not to but it sort of felt more like a chore even near the start of the season when we were doing alright and I didn't really pay much attention to it outside of that. I've started to drift back in to it recently for some reason though. Maybe I really did just need a break from all the bullshit surrounding it as I've found there were only certain parts of it that I genuinely missed, rawk being one of those things. One of my favourite places to read about football, especially compared to the crap you see on social media.Anyway I don't know why I felt the need to post this but somehow I did. I'm really worried about the direction the game's going in but even still I found that I missed it all a lot more than I expected I guess.