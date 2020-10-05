« previous next »
Author Topic: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament  (Read 6675 times)

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #120 on: October 5, 2020, 05:36:16 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  5, 2020, 04:56:34 PM
What shocked me today is we got properly twatted yesterday and I don't give a shit about the result. I'm pissed off a bit at so called supporters slagging the keeper like the spoilt brats from other clubs, but that is it. I think its because the monkey is off our backs, we won the title again and thats been enough for me.

Not to be too holier than thou but theres more important stuff going on. I think until everything is back to normal itll just be bonkers, and almost a different sport until theres fans back in grounds properly. Obviously its still vital that we compete and build on what weve done over the last two years, but theres going to be a lot of mental results so I dont really see any point in getting wound up over them. We certainly wont be the last night club to get battered.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline jacobs chains

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #121 on: October 5, 2020, 05:44:48 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  5, 2020, 04:56:34 PM
What shocked me today is we got properly twatted yesterday and I don't give a shit about the result. I'm pissed off a bit at so called supporters slagging the keeper like the spoilt brats from other clubs, but that is it. I think its because the monkey is off our backs, we won the title again and thats been enough for me.

The title was such a pressure release that I'm now in a state of zenned-out bliss, or I thought I was until I started reading some of the threads this morning. I love football and know you've got to take the rough with the smooth but I can't see what some are getting out of supporting us when a setback results in a witch hunt of our own players. All with the drama turned up to eleven.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #122 on: October 5, 2020, 06:08:38 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on October  5, 2020, 05:44:48 PM
The title was such a pressure release that I'm now in a state of zenned-out bliss

Strangely winning the league has made me feel more pressure as I feel we need to successfully defend it.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #123 on: October 5, 2020, 06:15:38 PM »
The days of football controlling my life are well over, and I massively regret that they ever did. I was a miserable bastard if we lost, it would ruin my life until we played again and hopefully got back to winning ways.

I would be moody in front of the Mrs if we lost, and then sometimes I would see players smiling, laughing and joking coming off the pitch. Fuck that I thought, no more of this!

Obviously you can't switch off such obsession  overnight, but gradually I distanced myself more from the game with each season. I stopped going the match a long time ago anyway, sitting is not for me, but my life revolved watching us on the box in the pub etc.

I didn't go to such lengths to watch us anymore, no time of work, no putting other things off in life etc to accommodate a match, and gradually I was a calmer, saner person. If I missed a game all together, and found out later we lost, the disappointment came and went pretty fast!

It was the 'live' experience that was getting too much for me.

I was still obviously gutted on occasion things went badly wrong, lost cup finals, near misses in the Titke race etc, but again they didn't impact on my life as much as they would have done previously.

Now days, I don't watch us much at all, I certainly won't pay Sky, BT to watch our gamess. If there's a free to air game on (domestic cup match etc) I will be quite to happy watch that in relative calmness without all the the pent up ansgst of yesteryear. Believe me, it's far more enjoyable that way, if we win, fantastic if not, never mind 'it's just a game' and I move on.

I will listen to the radio commentary some times, or follow the excellent in match thread on RAWK (which I did last night for the Villa game) But yesterday was bizarre all round, even Utd getting thrashed didn't stir up much emotion in me, I was more pissed off with the cheat who went down and got a player sent off.

I hate cheats in footy, especially the serial cheats/divers who continually get away with it, it makes a mockery of the word 'sport' so because they wind me up so much (and I sense the old me rearing its ugly head) I am best avoiding that possibility by giving all games a miss.

So on top of Utd's result then ours against villa, it showed how far I really had 'distanced' myself from the game that once had such a grip on me.I took our 7-2 pummeling exactly how I would expect to, disappointed but in my stride!

Ridiculous wages, daft new rules, VAR and the current weird situation of playing behind closed doors have all lessened my love for the game.

Winning the Title again was the one thing I was still desperate and hungry for, now that's done I am more than happy.

I have been a fan since 1965, Cup Final day to be exact! Haha, you could call me a 7 year old glory hunter, but that day I was hooked. So much so, that when we lost the CWC in 67 at Hampden Park, I cried my little eyes out!

I've cried many times since then over results, but I can safely say, I think those days are now behind me.




Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #124 on: October 5, 2020, 06:47:26 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  5, 2020, 06:15:38 PM


It was the 'live' experience that was getting too much for me.


Great post.

I think I should follow your example.
Offline Lad

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #125 on: October 5, 2020, 08:03:14 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  5, 2020, 04:56:34 PM
What shocked me today is we got properly twatted yesterday and I don't give a shit about the result. I'm pissed off a bit at so called supporters slagging the keeper like the spoilt brats from other clubs, but that is it. I think its because the monkey is off our backs, we won the title again and thats been enough for me.



With you on that one Rob. I actually laughed when the 7th one went in. Kind of went past caring and was intrigued by the novelty of it all.
Offline Only Me

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #126 on: October 5, 2020, 11:12:14 PM »
We've got our best manager and team in a generation.

We play unbelievable football.

And I still don't miss the match a single jot. Haven't been to Anfield is years, and have no wish to go again.

Its fucking shite compared to what it was. The commercialisation of what used to be a community facility has killed it stone dead. Money is everything.

Its why players dive. Why mangers never see a thing unless their player was tripped by an errant shoelace 300m away. And its why fans celebrate top 4 or not getting relegated like they've just won the league.

Farcical sport now. Owned by greedy c*nts, played by cheats, administered by fools, bled dry by agents, covered by moronic pundits, and watched by obedient sheep with more money than sense.

Don't forget to buy those 12 different Nike 2020 kits now.

Modern football - You're all very welcome to it.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #127 on: October 6, 2020, 11:06:42 AM »
Quote from: Only Me on October  5, 2020, 11:12:14 PM
We've got our best manager and team in a generation.

We play unbelievable football.

And I still don't miss the match a single jot. Haven't been to Anfield is years, and have no wish to go again.

Its fucking shite compared to what it was. The commercialisation of what used to be a community facility has killed it stone dead. Money is everything.

Its why players dive. Why mangers never see a thing unless their player was tripped by an errant shoelace 300m away. And its why fans celebrate top 4 or not getting relegated like they've just won the league.

Farcical sport now. Owned by greedy c*nts, played by cheats, administered by fools, bled dry by agents, covered by moronic pundits, and watched by obedient sheep with more money than sense.

Don't forget to buy those 12 different Nike 2020 kits now.

Modern football - You're all very welcome to it.


You only have to look at the circus and hysteria of the last 24 hours. It's cringeworthy when Sky has turned signing players into an event and some kind of competition with "winners and losers".

And then they're spunking themselves over Arsenal signing a player on £225k a week on the same day they sack their mascot after previously firing loads more club staff aswell.

Tedious.
Offline Fromola

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #128 on: October 6, 2020, 11:10:44 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  6, 2020, 11:06:42 AM
You only have to look at the circus and hysteria of the last 24 hours. It's cringeworthy when Sky has turned signing players into an event and some kind of competition with "winners and losers".

And then they're spunking themselves over Arsenal signing a player on £225k a week on the same day they sack their mascot after previously firing loads more club staff aswell.

Tedious.

Capitalism destroys all in the end.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #129 on: October 6, 2020, 11:25:29 AM »
Fromola, you seem to have changed your stance from the summer when you said you were finished with football after last season. Itd be interesting to know your reasons as you still dont seem to be getting anything but annoyance and pain out of it.
Offline Jookie

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #130 on: October 7, 2020, 05:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October  5, 2020, 11:12:14 PM
We've got our best manager and team in a generation.

We play unbelievable football.

And I still don't miss the match a single jot. Haven't been to Anfield is years, and have no wish to go again.

Its fucking shite compared to what it was. The commercialisation of what used to be a community facility has killed it stone dead. Money is everything.


I went the match regularly from the mid 80's through to the mid 00's. Hardly missed a home game over those 20 years. Went aways occasionally too. Most of my match going experience is from all seater stadium, or as a kid sitting in the stands rather than standing on the Kop. I have been standing on the Kop watching games as a kid but it was not the norm for me.

Since mid 00's my match going has been more sporadic for a variety of reasons - work commitments, family, living away. Probably get to anything from 1 game a season to 8 games a season during the last 15 years. Still enjoy it immensely and I don't think the match going experience is that much different to mid 90's or early 00's. Recent years I think the atmosphere is up there with some of those periods. All the other things that surround football have changed but the physical experience of going the game, IMO, is pretty similar to what it was over the last 25 years. The only real difference is age of the crowd is older and there's more tourists (though still massively in the minority).

Is you match going experience rated against going regularly before the 90's? I can understand it being very different then. Or are you more disgruntled with football as a whole rather and that is making you not want to go to Anfield rather than a big change in match going experience?
Offline King.Keita

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #131 on: October 7, 2020, 10:39:40 PM »
I truly enjoyed last season up until Covid19 shut everything down, but still can't deny the fact that my interest in football has been decreasing. I've not watched any of our games this season, the enthusiasm just isn't there. The Aston Villa result didn't bother me one bit. Someone wrote on an LFC Whatsapp group that they couldn't sleep that night. I appreciate that we have some passionate fans but come on, losing sleep over a football result?

Clubs handing out crazy contracts, Abu Dhabi cheating then successfully appealing off a technicality, the fact that their disgusting owners can get away with anything and clubs like Arsenal letting hard working people go then signing someone on a ridiculous wage has driven me away from the sport. Not to forget that "bantz" culture that has crept in, which gives people free license to say anything no matter how vulgur or offensive it may be.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #132 on: October 7, 2020, 11:09:48 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on October  7, 2020, 10:39:40 PM
I truly enjoyed last season up until Covid19 shut everything down, but still can't deny the fact that my interest in football has been decreasing. I've not watched any of our games this season, the enthusiasm just isn't there. The Aston Villa result didn't bother me one bit. Someone wrote on an LFC Whatsapp group that they couldn't sleep that night. I appreciate that we have some passionate fans but come on, losing sleep over a football result?

Clubs handing out crazy contracts, Abu Dhabi cheating then successfully appealing off a technicality, the fact that their disgusting owners can get away with anything and clubs like Arsenal letting hard working people go then signing someone on a ridiculous wage has driven me away from the sport. Not to forget that "bantz" culture that has crept in, which gives people free license to say anything no matter how vulgur or offensive it may be.

I'm quite level-headed when it comes to things these days, and I'd like to think my priorities are reasonably well in order, but I do admit that I lost some sleep myself after the result the other night. In the grand scheme of life, a football result is of very little importance but, on a personal level, it still mattered to me enough to sit there in my head and make some noise for a while.

That aside, the only thing that keeps me interested in the sport now is LFC and Klopp. The rest of it pretty much stinks these days and has lost all touch with reality.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #133 on: October 8, 2020, 11:29:24 AM »
Quote from: Jookie on October  7, 2020, 05:06:41 PM
I went the match regularly from the mid 80's through to the mid 00's. Hardly missed a home game over those 20 years. Went aways occasionally too. Most of my match going experience is from all seater stadium, or as a kid sitting in the stands rather than standing on the Kop. I have been standing on the Kop watching games as a kid but it was not the norm for me.

Since mid 00's my match going has been more sporadic for a variety of reasons - work commitments, family, living away. Probably get to anything from 1 game a season to 8 games a season during the last 15 years. Still enjoy it immensely and I don't think the match going experience is that much different to mid 90's or early 00's. Recent years I think the atmosphere is up there with some of those periods. All the other things that surround football have changed but the physical experience of going the game, IMO, is pretty similar to what it was over the last 25 years. The only real difference is age of the crowd is older and there's more tourists (though still massively in the minority).

Is you match going experience rated against going regularly before the 90's? I can understand it being very different then. Or are you more disgruntled with football as a whole rather and that is making you not want to go to Anfield rather than a big change in match going experience?
I'm similar to this - I get to between 2 and 5 matches games at Anfield a season now, and also always attend Arsenal away as I've a mate down there with an extra season ticket (sitting in the home end). I used to go every home game, from 1999 to around 2010. I had been to games before that period but was very young so it wasn't until I was around 6 that I started to appreciate it more and loved going to the game. So I suppose I've grown up in an era where the game was already heavily commercialised and monetised before I knew any different. I don't get to Anfield or into Liverpool as much as I used to as I've moved away now for work (still within 90 mins drive) and other commitments prevent me being a frequent attendee.

I suppose era and how you were introduced to the game makes all the difference - Sky was already big business when I started watching, the Champions league was already massive and players were already being bought for stupid fees and given stupid wages. For me, the atmosphere during the couple of games I got to last season and when I managed to get to a couple of home European ties the season before has been better than anything I ever experienced as a young lad. Don't get me wrong, the place was bouncing at times in 2000/01 but I was only there for the league and never the cup games where we truly excelled. God knows why I was morbidly opposed to giving up my seat during the Hicks and Gillette years, but even that didn't kill my love of the game.

And I suppose it comes down to the fact that amongst all the shit, amongst all the money and horrible shite that goes hand in hand with football, it can still be a communal experience that all around collectively enjoy, and every now and then you get to see players who you feel care like you do, who have that same raw emotion for it. Mane, Robertson, Stevie G in his pomp. That's what keeps me addicted and keeps me loving the game. In spite of it's massive horrid flaws.

It's not actually been a diminishing love for the game
Offline Only Me

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #134 on: October 8, 2020, 04:22:12 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on October  7, 2020, 05:06:41 PM
I went the match regularly from the mid 80's through to the mid 00's. Hardly missed a home game over those 20 years. Went aways occasionally too. Most of my match going experience is from all seater stadium, or as a kid sitting in the stands rather than standing on the Kop. I have been standing on the Kop watching games as a kid but it was not the norm for me.

Since mid 00's my match going has been more sporadic for a variety of reasons - work commitments, family, living away. Probably get to anything from 1 game a season to 8 games a season during the last 15 years. Still enjoy it immensely and I don't think the match going experience is that much different to mid 90's or early 00's. Recent years I think the atmosphere is up there with some of those periods. All the other things that surround football have changed but the physical experience of going the game, IMO, is pretty similar to what it was over the last 25 years. The only real difference is age of the crowd is older and there's more tourists (though still massively in the minority).

Is you match going experience rated against going regularly before the 90's? I can understand it being very different then. Or are you more disgruntled with football as a whole rather and that is making you not want to go to Anfield rather than a big change in match going experience?

Its loads of things mate.

I first went the match in the early 70s with my uncle. Started going with me mates late 70s. Went to virtually all the home games and loads of aways when we could afford it. Contrary to popular myth, the atmosphere wasn't always great. In fact, during the early 80s I recall our average home attendance being around the low 30 thousands.

But, you stood up on the Kop. With your mates. No fucking ticket office or online booking to contend with. Nobody laden down with mobile phones and shopping bags full of kits. No "family zones" or trite "This Means More" bollocks to be seen. No £50 tickets or corporate gobshites. Just a load of locals having a fucking laugh watching their team.

It was boss. Players actually tackled each other. Very few dived. Those that did were roundly laughed at.

And when a goal went in, no-one was filming it. Everyone just went fucking mad. And trust me, there is nothing to compare in the modern game with a full standing Kop when a big goals just gone in. The noise, the adrenaline and the sheer pandemonium. It was the most exhilarating feeling ever.

Gone forever now, mores the pity.

So I really do disagree that the match going experience hasn't changed. I think its changed beyond all recognition. And not for the better.





Offline mikeb58

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #135 on: October 8, 2020, 06:52:20 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October  8, 2020, 04:22:12 PM
Its loads of things mate.

I first went the match in the early 70s with my uncle. Started going with me mates late 70s. Went to virtually all the home games and loads of aways when we could afford it. Contrary to popular myth, the atmosphere wasn't always great. In fact, during the early 80s I recall our average home attendance being around the low 30 thousands.

But, you stood up on the Kop. With your mates. No fucking ticket office or online booking to contend with. Nobody laden down with mobile phones and shopping bags full of kits. No "family zones" or trite "This Means More" bollocks to be seen. No £50 tickets or corporate gobshites. Just a load of locals having a fucking laugh watching their team.

It was boss. Players actually tackled each other. Very few dived. Those that did were roundly laughed at.

And when a goal went in, no-one was filming it. Everyone just went fucking mad. And trust me, there is nothing to compare in the modern game with a full standing Kop when a big goals just gone in. The noise, the adrenaline and the sheer pandemonium. It was the most exhilarating feeling ever.

Gone forever now, mores the pity.

So I really do disagree that the match going experience hasn't changed. I think its changed beyond all recognition. And not for the better.







Yeah spot on, I first went in 1968 (we beat Chelsea 3-1) I was 10 and thrust in the middle of a full Kop! But it was fantastic, everybody loooked after each other, and as you know people would be falling about all the over place, and moved miles away from their spec when that pandemonium set in! But everybody just accepted that how it was in The Kop, if it wasn't for you, then fans just went to another part of the ground or stood in relative safety at the back or the sides.

The spontaneous humour was brilliant too, and give me a Kop full of red and scarves and the odd home made banner, than all the fancy, designer, sometimes smart arse, 'clever' banners we have now.

And as you say, there was no fucking about with tickets, and on line stuff, you just turned up and got in. If we where expecting a full house you just got there hours early and queued up without complaining.

If the Kop was full, everybody in the queue would leg down to the Anny Rd and hopefully get in there!

The game was played in better spirit then too, tough no nonsense tackling made by players who hardly ever got injured playing on surfaces ranging from mud baths to stone hard grass less pitches!

Footy now is so cleansed now it's sanitised itself to death. The new generation may appreciate that, or it's probably all they know....but take it from me, you missed some great times 'back in the day'!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #136 on: October 8, 2020, 07:36:52 PM »
Can't go anywhere or really do anything.  Kids sports are basically on hold and are having to do their schooling remotely. For those with young children I feel awful for and generally for all kids losing this year or longer of their lives is just not very fair.  It's all rather depressing at times.  Football and sports in general is an escape from what is otherwise a monotonous Covid existence.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:09:18 AM »
My view is very similar to those of Only Me and Mikeb58. For me, the golden years were the 1970s. I first went to Anfield in 1971 and watched from the Road End as we drew with the Mancs 2-2. I was only nine, and went with my cousin of the same age and his older sister. I was happy in the Road End because I could watch the Spion Kop from there. I loved it. You just hopped on the bus, got off at Spellow Lane, walked across the park and waited in the queues until the turnstiles opened. These days, it's like booking a holiday or something if you want a ticket to a match.

After that first match I attended many in the Anny with my cousins, then moved to the Paddock for the UEFA Cup Final against BMG in 1973 when I went with my Dad and our next door neighbour. Not too long after that, it was into the Spion Kop with mates from school and my cousin. You only needed your pocket money, and that got you to the ground, got you a programme, maybe a Mars bar thrown up from the touchline by the lads with trays of sweets and chewies. You'd still have enough to get some chips and a can on the way back to the bus, and my pocket money certainly wasn't generous back then. I think the club shop was a Portakabin at best in those days too, so no bags full of £100 footy tops on show. Maybe a new scarf or a badge, but that was about it.

I love theatre at football, so I just loved the Spion Kop. There was nothing like it, anywhere. Heaving, brooding, sweaty, funny, sometimes sinister, but pretty much always a spectacle, an experience and something I couldn't wait to do again and again. These days, far too many attend to sample the atmosphere, but back then the aim was simply to be the atmosphere. We lived in the moment, rather than being there to video the moment then watch it back later at home then post it online.

I have to say, I do love what the modern footballer can do with a football. Thing is, in order to do it they need a pitch like a snooker table and everything needs to be fine-tuned. When I first started attending football, the game was played on frozen pitches, on snow with orange footballs, in gales and torrential rain. Unless the pitch was basically underwater (1973 UEFA Cup Final first attempt) the game went ahead and usually finished. It tested players' ability, desire and mentality, and sorted the men from the boys. I sort of enjoyed that.

Of course, football also had its problems back then too. By the 80s hooliganism was at horrific levels and pretty much put paid to football being family occasion. A lot of people gave the game a swerve right across the country for that reason. Also, after Thatcher got in back in '79 the country was in a dreadful state. By the 80s the Yuppies might have been living it up in parts of London, but the rest of the country was in major decline. That and hooliganism saw attendances throughout the country crash, and Anfield was no different. In fact, the Tories' policy of 'managed decline' of our city hit us all hard. The city suffered, its people suffered, and football attendances suffered accordingly.

Despite the depression hanging over the country and the stench of hooliganism that was killing the game, those that did still get to attend had some wonderful Liverpool sides to enjoy and trophy triumphs to savour. Times were tough, but we had each other and we had our club and its wonderful teams. Also, we and our neighbours also had each others backs, and in a country where we are all bred to hate each other and revel in division, that was something special. It's just a shame that these days too many Blues have fallen for the Tory divide and conquer routine and weakened the city as a result.

We all know what's wrong and cancerous about the modern game so no point in going over that firmly trodden ground here, but yes, the match-going experience is far removed from what it used to be. It's clinical and sanitised compared to what it was. No one can go on their pocket money these days. A one-off visit might cost you best part of a weeks wages all-in. You need a mortgage for a season ticket and a willingness to wait years for your chance of one to come up, if it ever does before you die. You are financially squeezed from all angles too. That's the way of the modern world itself, so not necessarily the fault of football alone, of course.

Football followers born into this era won't have enough years under their belts to see just how much everything to do with football has changed, but changed it has, and the majority of it for much the worse. Football was once a working class game followed by working class people, but it was hijacked by moneymen, repackaged and sold back to us very expensively. Again, the way of the modern world I suppose.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:53:20 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 12, 2020, 02:13:36 AM
I skim-read this the other night on my phone, and have just read it properly tonight. I'm an expert in nothing, and I just go with what I see and what my gut tells me, but I can't see much to argue against in that piece.


Always nice to see someone capture your own emotions and opinions so well, thank you. I think you probably have to be of a certain age to appreciate that perspective and I certainly am.

The only thing that I would add to that (and again, if you are under 40 you will probably have to look this up) in the 1980s there were battles going on which we can see the long term impacts of now, for example


1982 The Falkands, Thatcher went from 33% in the polls to 51% in 2 months, we also saw a national newspaper (no guesses which, celebrating the deaths of 323 humans with the headline 'Gotcha', still something that defines a  massive shift in taste and decency)
1983 Thatcher defeats Michael Foot (and the SDP), ring any bells?
1983 The invasion of Grenada, whatever the Reagan/Thatcher relationship, this was the USA putting the UK into the does not matter basket
1984-5 The miners strike, the end of the british working class as we knew it, at least the significant moment during that process

Computers, McNasty's, Personal Debt and credit cards, Ethiopia, Madonna instead of David Bowie, Sky TV, Murdoch.....all things that don't look too different to now but were seismic at the time in this country.

All I remember is how much of a pit Liverpool was in (aside from football), watch Boys from the Blackstuff and see the Liverpool and Albert Dock as it was and how desperation had taken hold.

30-40 years on and what we have is a far more accessible and convenient world (at least before March) except for a significant minority who have been left far behind.

We now accept average footballers as yearly lottery winners, billionaires who make no contribution because of international cash flows and tax rules, people who still have no hope and poverty around the world which is no further advanced than then.

Football is symptomatic of these shifts but has become a new opioid and one I gladly admit to injecting when available, especially with the quality of drug available to LFC fans. Just think how this two week international break feels without a fix, how March to June felt. I still feel the same about LFC, despite the Souness and Hodgson blips and But I also recognise that (salary) apart, players like Milner and Salah are probably more aware and in touch than the players of the 1980s of their own luck.

The world we live in is full of contradictions that are magnified when we use football as the measure, it's just that we've travelled so far from the world we were in that we cannot go back, we don't really have a model for an alternative world available or advocated so we take now take individual decisions that accord with our moral compass and hope that a world that sees Trump, Johnson and unjustified wealth as acceptable and aspirational will somehow come to it's senses. I think the markets and forces that were set in motion through technology and politics in the 1980s are moving ahead with little resistance though, at least in the USA and UK.

Oh and by the way, the 70s, I still think Shankly, the boys pen, Wolves in 1976, Kevin Keegan, smokey Anfield is still the special time.

Offline Red Being

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:56:45 AM »
I think it can be agreed upon that the extremely passionate relationship with football is on the decline. Every football fan, deep inside knows that the business aspect of the game has more influence than it should - and that the ideal situation where money has little influence and long term planning and strategy yield success - is far away. This is the case even with fans whose clubs have been the beneficiaries of this 'change' - such as city, knowingly or unknowingly people understand this. But still, the fact is there are no better options out there. In my opinion, there are few things out there that match football in beauty and worthiness. It is definitely way above most things that are available as entertainment or following purposes.
Online WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:50:19 AM »
Some great posts in here and agree on so much

Im nearly 45 so feel lucky enough to have watched football pre Sky era

Going to West Ham from 1981

I think one thing that is killing the game is Hope

In fact  No Hope 

If you have no hope then gradually it dies and the game has turned to the few haves and the majority have nots on a financial level

98% of clubs now have no chance of winning a trophy let alone the league. Of course you may get the odd anomaly.

The only reason most of us still check results watch games and this is very hard to put into words but the team you support for so many years is in your blood its part of you . It can define you , its sometimes how people know or remember you . It can be a family tradition or your home Town, city or area

Its hard to let go but as you get older you release that worry of a defeat or sold player . Does it really matter

I think the average paying fan going to premier league games is probably 45-55 years old those that have disposable income or remember how it used to be 25-45 years ago and like a drug want to feel that high injection of something special might just happen

Another 15-20 years will youngsters be going I dont know but it doesnt feel know like it did when I was a teenager with mates going to games in the late 80s or early 90s . Waking up on the day no ticket issues or big cost phoning your mates saying  shall we go see West Ham today 

Its so sanitised now and uneven in opportunity and hope its loosing its grip and they know it

