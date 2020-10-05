My view is very similar to those of Only Me and Mikeb58. For me, the golden years were the 1970s. I first went to Anfield in 1971 and watched from the Road End as we drew with the Mancs 2-2. I was only nine, and went with my cousin of the same age and his older sister. I was happy in the Road End because I could watch the Spion Kop from there. I loved it. You just hopped on the bus, got off at Spellow Lane, walked across the park and waited in the queues until the turnstiles opened. These days, it's like booking a holiday or something if you want a ticket to a match.



After that first match I attended many in the Anny with my cousins, then moved to the Paddock for the UEFA Cup Final against BMG in 1973 when I went with my Dad and our next door neighbour. Not too long after that, it was into the Spion Kop with mates from school and my cousin. You only needed your pocket money, and that got you to the ground, got you a programme, maybe a Mars bar thrown up from the touchline by the lads with trays of sweets and chewies. You'd still have enough to get some chips and a can on the way back to the bus, and my pocket money certainly wasn't generous back then. I think the club shop was a Portakabin at best in those days too, so no bags full of £100 footy tops on show. Maybe a new scarf or a badge, but that was about it.



I love theatre at football, so I just loved the Spion Kop. There was nothing like it, anywhere. Heaving, brooding, sweaty, funny, sometimes sinister, but pretty much always a spectacle, an experience and something I couldn't wait to do again and again. These days, far too many attend to sample the atmosphere, but back then the aim was simply to be the atmosphere. We lived in the moment, rather than being there to video the moment then watch it back later at home then post it online.



I have to say, I do love what the modern footballer can do with a football. Thing is, in order to do it they need a pitch like a snooker table and everything needs to be fine-tuned. When I first started attending football, the game was played on frozen pitches, on snow with orange footballs, in gales and torrential rain. Unless the pitch was basically underwater (1973 UEFA Cup Final first attempt) the game went ahead and usually finished. It tested players' ability, desire and mentality, and sorted the men from the boys. I sort of enjoyed that.



Of course, football also had its problems back then too. By the 80s hooliganism was at horrific levels and pretty much put paid to football being family occasion. A lot of people gave the game a swerve right across the country for that reason. Also, after Thatcher got in back in '79 the country was in a dreadful state. By the 80s the Yuppies might have been living it up in parts of London, but the rest of the country was in major decline. That and hooliganism saw attendances throughout the country crash, and Anfield was no different. In fact, the Tories' policy of 'managed decline' of our city hit us all hard. The city suffered, its people suffered, and football attendances suffered accordingly.



Despite the depression hanging over the country and the stench of hooliganism that was killing the game, those that did still get to attend had some wonderful Liverpool sides to enjoy and trophy triumphs to savour. Times were tough, but we had each other and we had our club and its wonderful teams. Also, we and our neighbours also had each others backs, and in a country where we are all bred to hate each other and revel in division, that was something special. It's just a shame that these days too many Blues have fallen for the Tory divide and conquer routine and weakened the city as a result.



We all know what's wrong and cancerous about the modern game so no point in going over that firmly trodden ground here, but yes, the match-going experience is far removed from what it used to be. It's clinical and sanitised compared to what it was. No one can go on their pocket money these days. A one-off visit might cost you best part of a weeks wages all-in. You need a mortgage for a season ticket and a willingness to wait years for your chance of one to come up, if it ever does before you die. You are financially squeezed from all angles too. That's the way of the modern world itself, so not necessarily the fault of football alone, of course.



Football followers born into this era won't have enough years under their belts to see just how much everything to do with football has changed, but changed it has, and the majority of it for much the worse. Football was once a working class game followed by working class people, but it was hijacked by moneymen, repackaged and sold back to us very expensively. Again, the way of the modern world I suppose.

