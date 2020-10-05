I skim-read this the other night on my phone, and have just read it properly tonight. I'm an expert in nothing, and I just go with what I see and what my gut tells me, but I can't see much to argue against in that piece.
Always nice to see someone capture your own emotions and opinions so well, thank you. I think you probably have to be of a certain age to appreciate that perspective and I certainly am.
The only thing that I would add to that (and again, if you are under 40 you will probably have to look this up) in the 1980s there were battles going on which we can see the long term impacts of now, for example
1982 The Falkands, Thatcher went from 33% in the polls to 51% in 2 months, we also saw a national newspaper (no guesses which, celebrating the deaths of 323 humans with the headline 'Gotcha', still something that defines a massive shift in taste and decency)
1983 Thatcher defeats Michael Foot (and the SDP), ring any bells?
1983 The invasion of Grenada, whatever the Reagan/Thatcher relationship, this was the USA putting the UK into the does not matter basket
1984-5 The miners strike, the end of the british working class as we knew it, at least the significant moment during that process
Computers, McNasty's, Personal Debt and credit cards, Ethiopia, Madonna instead of David Bowie, Sky TV, Murdoch.....all things that don't look too different to now but were seismic at the time in this country.
All I remember is how much of a pit Liverpool was in (aside from football), watch Boys from the Blackstuff and see the Liverpool and Albert Dock as it was and how desperation had taken hold.
30-40 years on and what we have is a far more accessible and convenient world (at least before March) except for a significant minority who have been left far behind.
We now accept average footballers as yearly lottery winners, billionaires who make no contribution because of international cash flows and tax rules, people who still have no hope and poverty around the world which is no further advanced than then.
Football is symptomatic of these shifts but has become a new opioid and one I gladly admit to injecting when available, especially with the quality of drug available to LFC fans. Just think how this two week international break feels without a fix, how March to June felt. I still feel the same about LFC, despite the Souness and Hodgson blips and But I also recognise that (salary) apart, players like Milner and Salah are probably more aware and in touch than the players of the 1980s of their own luck.
The world we live in is full of contradictions that are magnified when we use football as the measure, it's just that we've travelled so far from the world we were in that we cannot go back, we don't really have a model for an alternative world available or advocated so we take now take individual decisions that accord with our moral compass and hope that a world that sees Trump, Johnson and unjustified wealth as acceptable and aspirational will somehow come to it's senses. I think the markets and forces that were set in motion through technology and politics in the 1980s are moving ahead with little resistance though, at least in the USA and UK.
Oh and by the way, the 70s, I still think Shankly, the boys pen, Wolves in 1976, Kevin Keegan, smokey Anfield is still the special time.