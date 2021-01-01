Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Offline Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8600 on: Yesterday at 02:57:16 pm »
I don't know about peace, but I do know that people like me who voted Remain need to accept that Brexit happened and that we're going to have to deal with the fallout for the foreseeable future.

It's a toxic subject and will remain so for quite some time; people losing their shit because Labour won't address the issue need to tone it down. Labour has enough to deal with without creating trouble; the right wing media are torching Starmer over gifted clobber - imagine how they'd react if he said he hoped we could rejoin the single market?

Yeah, it sucks that this is the way it is - but it IS the way it is. Dealing with it doesn't mean we've surrendered the cause. Like UKIP in the 90s we will just have to bide our time. They waited 20-30 years to get what they wanted. Without an massive, indisputable and undeniable groundswell of public support that will batter the media and the lies into submission, it's an issue that's best left alone for me.

Moan about it certainly. Shake our heads, facepalm, head in hands by all means. But otherwise it's just a waste of emotional energy getting wound up about it.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8601 on: Yesterday at 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:49:06 pm
I doubt there is anyone on here unsure about what I thought of Brexit and what I think of people that voted for it. Equally I don't like Reform as they seem like a mini-me fascist party that is likely to push the country ever-rightward.

So. We know that. But the reason I bring it up is - is it time to broker some peace? Do people know people that voted Brexit or Reform and still get on with them? Am I overreacting at the danger I see coming? Should we just forgive and forget and get on with it?
It used to be the case that some people were simply ill-informed and you stood a chance to arguing them round. But now they're actively wound up - I assume by social media - and it can be nigh on impossible to have any sensible debate or reason with them. It's not just Brexit either. We've seen it over vaccinations, 15 minute cities etc and even if you point out the harm they're doing to themselves, they still won't budge on their opinions. It's almost cult-like behaviour.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8602 on: Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:57:16 pm
It's a toxic subject and will remain so for quite some time; people losing their shit because Labour won't address the issue need to tone it down. Labour has enough to deal with without creating trouble; the right wing media are torching Starmer over gifted clobber - imagine how they'd react if he said he hoped we could rejoin the single market?
Most of the polls suggest that the public are in favour of reversing elements of Brexit and I think that rejoining the Customs Unions would be accepted, especially if the benefits were clearly explained. Every prime-minister since the referendum has said that they are going to "make Brexit work" and every one has failed. It's possible that it cannot be made to work and that until we do start reversing elements of Brexit, the economy will continue to tank. What''s worse is that every day we fail to reverse elements of Brexit, the harder it will be to do so - as our standards continue to nose-dive and policies such as the SEZs gain traction.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8603 on: Yesterday at 05:04:19 pm »
Agree absolutely.

We need a drip-feed back to a halfway-house.

By 2030, mind, the majority of the over-70's at the time of the Referendum will be dead, so reducing the anti-EU vote.

Offline Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8604 on: Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm
Most of the polls suggest that the public are in favour of reversing elements of Brexit and I think that rejoining the Customs Unions would be accepted, especially if the benefits were clearly explained. Every prime-minister since the referendum has said that they are going to "make Brexit work" and every one has failed. It's possible that it cannot be made to work and that until we do start reversing elements of Brexit, the economy will continue to tank. What''s worse is that every day we fail to reverse elements of Brexit, the harder it will be to do so - as our standards continue to nose-dive and policies such as the SEZs gain traction.

I believe that the polls reflect "soft" support for such things. I reckon if Labour made it policy, the media would quickly get to work on these people and the support would melt away.

And let's not forget, "every PM since the referendum" has been a Tory up until now. And it was in none of their interests to actually make Brexit work. They were leading a dysfunctional party that clung to the ideology of Brexit, not the practicality of it.

Plus, Britain lost all its hard won deals and compromises when it left the EU; if we ever want to go back in, we will be over a barrel. Once people realise what the price of rejoining would be, I think many will cool on the idea.

Basically it has to get worse before it gets better. Which sucks, because a solid 40% of the population would welcome closer ties tomorrow. We're basically waiting for 15-20% of people to feel enough pain for long enough before even talking about the subject becomes a no brainer.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8605 on: Yesterday at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:04:19 pm
Agree absolutely.

We need a drip-feed back to a halfway-house.

By 2030, mind, the majority of the over-70's at the time of the Referendum will be dead, so reducing the anti-EU vote.

If only it were that simple. The support for Reform unfortunately suggests there are plenty of people under 70 who can be exploited on this matter. That's the whole point of Reform - it's all about Frottage working these knuckle draggers to keep the UK outside the EU permanently. He knows the referendum voters will die off, so by focussing on immigration he's looking to replace them with a younger generation of disgruntled idiots who feel disenfranchised. It's all about the long game.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8606 on: Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:22:14 pm
If only it were that simple. The support for Reform unfortunately suggests there are plenty of people under 70 who can be exploited on this matter. That's the whole point of Reform - it's all about Frottage working these knuckle draggers to keep the UK outside the EU permanently. He knows the referendum voters will die off, so by focussing on immigration he's looking to replace them with a younger generation of disgruntled idiots who feel disenfranchised. It's all about the long game.


Reform got 14% of the vote. Let's not over-egg their importance.

The most recent poll (https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-poll-vote-rejoin-eu-brexit-new-referendum-pm-keir-starmer/) in August found that 59% would vote to rejoin (41% against).

To me, the fist step needs to be rejoining the Customs Union.

Barely anyone would notice a difference. It wouldn't open the immigration floodgates or anything like that. It just brings regulatory alignment, which makes trading with the EU much more simple, fast and straightforward. It also has the benefit of allowing us to piggyback onto the EU's trade deal (negotiated from a far stronger position than washed-up Blightly could ever hope to achieve)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8607 on: Yesterday at 05:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm

Reform got 14% of the vote. Let's not over-egg their importance.

The most recent poll (https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-poll-vote-rejoin-eu-brexit-new-referendum-pm-keir-starmer/) in August found that 59% would vote to rejoin (41% against).

To me, the fist step needs to be rejoining the Customs Union.

Barely anyone would notice a difference. It wouldn't open the immigration floodgates or anything like that. It just brings regulatory alignment, which makes trading with the EU much more simple, fast and straightforward. It also has the benefit of allowing us to piggyback onto the EU's trade deal (negotiated from a far stronger position than washed-up Blightly could ever hope to achieve)

They still got over 4 million votes, and this is an issue that Frottage can count on the backing of the Daily Heil and other papers and social media over. Like I said, it's a long game issue, and the purpose of Reform is to continue to cultivate hostility towards all things not-British.

And as I said to Rita, I don't think the support reflected in the polls is firm enough not to be swayed by pressure from the media and Reform if issues like rejoining the Customs Union became Labour policy. Whether people feel a direct impact from them would be irrelevant - the media tells these people how to feel.

This was the mistake we all made with the referendum in the first place. We all assumed nobody would be that thick. We were wrong. Like it or not, it's just not a topic that's open for discussion right now, and it probably won't be for at least another five years.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8608 on: Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm

To me, the fist step needs to be rejoining the Customs Union.

Barely anyone would notice a difference. It wouldn't open the immigration floodgates or anything like that. It just brings regulatory alignment, which makes trading with the EU much more simple, fast and straightforward. It also has the benefit of allowing us to piggyback onto the EU's trade deal (negotiated from a far stronger position than washed-up Blightly could ever hope to achieve)
I agree 100 percent. It's blindingly obvious and could be key to achieving the growth that Labour desire. Even if it's one for the future, Labour need to tread carefully to ensure that any current plans don't make rejoining the CU too difficult. For example, Starmer et al appear keen SEZs but if they offer overly generous financial incentives and tax exemptions then that will not wash with the EU who operate similar zones within a strict code of conduct.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8609 on: Yesterday at 06:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:47:51 pm
And as I said to Rita, I don't think the support reflected in the polls is firm enough not to be swayed by pressure from the media and Reform if issues like rejoining the Customs Union became Labour policy. Whether people feel a direct impact from them would be irrelevant - the media tells these people how to feel.
This is why - even if it's not an openly stated policy - tackling the media ought to be one of Labour's top priorities. The BBC is awash with Tory apologists and it's about time the UK started tightening up on who can and cannot own newspapers.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8610 on: Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:20:12 pm
This is why - even if it's not an openly stated policy - tackling the media ought to be one of Labour's top priorities. The BBC is awash with Tory apologists and it's about time the UK started tightening up on who can and cannot own newspapers.

The BBC can be brought to heel. Sadly the same cannot be said for other sections of the media. It becomes even more difficult when you factor in outright lies and premeditated disinformation. You only have to look at the riots to see what kind of a hold this nonsense has over people. ("They're eating the DAWGS!!")
Offline Lusty

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 09:59:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:49:06 pm
A week or so ago I went off on a bit of (drunken) rant about pretty much half the country.

This came about because I had returned from the pub and watched a political video involving Brexiters that have now moved onto Remain. Suffice to say their views were pretty appalling. Racist. Xenophobic and bigoted. But. Worse of all, totally misinformed - perhaps wilfully so.

When I've had a few I do find I kick off a bit and RAWK is a place I tend to do it in as there are seemingly quite a few people that are as upset and disgusted as I am.

Rather than admitting it was a con and a lie and has wrecked the country, I find out that it's people like ME that voted Remain that are THE issue. Without people like ME, Brexit would have been a complete success and WE would have been able to TAKE. BACK. CONTROL.

They then went on to say how marvellous it would be to see everyones human rights taken off them (Including theirs) as they are seeking to leave the ECHR.

They then went on to say that Reform was the 'Party of the People' and that those that are 'inferior' should be deported. The rest read out like something off 'The World at War'. Depressing stuff.


I doubt there is anyone on here unsure about what I thought of Brexit and what I think of people that voted for it. Equally I don't like Reform as they seem like a mini-me fascist party that is likely to push the country ever-rightward.



So. We know that. But the reason I bring it up is - is it time to broker some peace? Do people know people that voted Brexit or Reform and still get on with them? Am I overreacting at the danger I see coming? Should we just forgive and forget and get on with it?
I know lots of people who voted for Brexit that I still get on with.  It's fine, people are allowed to have different opinions and being misinformed is not a crime.  If you had a time machine though and showed them what would happen with Cameron resigning and the inmates taking over the asylum that followed I don't think any of them would vote leave again.

I will admit that before the vote I wasn't convinced either way, my general feeling was it was a complicated political and economic decision which I was completely unqualified to make (which is why I voted for the status quo).  After the vote it seemed such an obvious mistake though.
