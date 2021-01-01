I don't know about peace, but I do know that people like me who voted Remain need to accept that Brexit happened and that we're going to have to deal with the fallout for the foreseeable future.



It's a toxic subject and will remain so for quite some time; people losing their shit because Labour won't address the issue need to tone it down. Labour has enough to deal with without creating trouble; the right wing media are torching Starmer over gifted clobber - imagine how they'd react if he said he hoped we could rejoin the single market?



Yeah, it sucks that this is the way it is - but it IS the way it is. Dealing with it doesn't mean we've surrendered the cause. Like UKIP in the 90s we will just have to bide our time. They waited 20-30 years to get what they wanted. Without an massive, indisputable and undeniable groundswell of public support that will batter the media and the lies into submission, it's an issue that's best left alone for me.



Moan about it certainly. Shake our heads, facepalm, head in hands by all means. But otherwise it's just a waste of emotional energy getting wound up about it.