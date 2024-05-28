Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 560662 times)

Offline Schmidt

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8520 on: May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm »
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
Offline Anthony

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8521 on: May 28, 2024, 03:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.

That would depend if our Doctors would be exposed to the next pandemic virus wearing just Michelle Mone Ooh La La PPE again...
Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8522 on: May 28, 2024, 04:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
what a glorious(ly stupid) idea.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8523 on: May 28, 2024, 05:55:42 pm »
I was wondering a few weeks back if joining the Euro would make much difference to us (aside from the huge admin / systems savings).
 The ERM though was an utter disaster, but I don't know why, so can't apply the reasoning.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8524 on: May 28, 2024, 07:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.

I've suggested a system before where you set a fixed number, and you subtract your age from that number and your vote counts that amount of times. So let's say for example you set it to 200. If you are 20, you get 180 votes. If you are 80 you get 120 votes. I.E. the older you are the less your vote counts, reflecting you have less stake in the long terms results of elections. You could set a higher number if you want less of a range between the old and young, or a lower number for a bigger range.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8525 on: May 28, 2024, 08:05:47 pm »
Do you have to declare you plan to move overseas when you bring in the multiplier?
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8526 on: May 28, 2024, 08:06:51 pm »
What if you have a chronic illness?  Is your vote worth less if you are diagnosed with a brain tumour? What if you are diagnosed at lunchtime of the election and you voted already.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8527 on: May 28, 2024, 08:08:22 pm »
Also. How do you deal with the fact that some areas, through deprivation have a lower life expectancy.

This is sounding more hare brained than Sunak plans.
Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8528 on: May 28, 2024, 09:15:20 pm »
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8529 on: May 28, 2024, 11:00:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 09:15:20 pm
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.

Well then we are fucked because the vast majority of the public are idiots.
Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8530 on: May 28, 2024, 11:37:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 28, 2024, 11:00:37 pm
Well then we are fucked because the vast majority of the public are idiots.
good point :)
but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8531 on: May 28, 2024, 11:46:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 11:37:44 pm
good point :)
but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?

That assumes that people who have lived the life are therefore more knowledgable in politics and in fact voting Tory and Brexit is the right idea. I say look at polling and cut off the people from voting who start expressing right wing views.
Online zero zero

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8532 on: May 28, 2024, 11:48:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 11:37:44 pm
good point :)
but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?
I'm not saying I believe it, but there's a tiny clue in the title of this thread. All that life experience full of the benefits and freedoms they'd enjoyed went straight out the window by that demographic voted to take us out of the EU.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8533 on: May 29, 2024, 10:11:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8534 on: May 29, 2024, 10:18:28 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 29, 2024, 10:11:54 am
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.

No idea, but it's been entertaining at least.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8535 on: May 29, 2024, 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 29, 2024, 10:18:28 am
No idea, but it's been entertaining at least.
Well, yes, in a bizarre kind of way. ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8536 on: May 29, 2024, 01:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 29, 2024, 10:11:54 am
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.

Haha.  Have you seen the bears in the transfer thread?
The rawkerati get bored and just run with things sometimes.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8537 on: May 29, 2024, 01:12:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 09:15:20 pm
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.
Aren't IQ tests generally considered to be biased towards certain demographics?

Might be easier to go with Kh plan and just install her as supreme leader.
Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8538 on: May 29, 2024, 01:22:44 pm »
I think it's pretty well established at this point that people who have blue eyes are smarter than most and so their votes should get counted 4 times.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8539 on: May 29, 2024, 01:27:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 29, 2024, 01:22:44 pm
I think it's pretty well established at this point that people who have blue eyes are smarter than most and so their votes should get counted 4 times.

How do you know what eyes Kh has?
Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8540 on: May 29, 2024, 01:34:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 29, 2024, 01:27:46 pm
How do you know what eyes Kh has?
no idea about her eyes.  guess what colour mine are?  :)
Offline Anthony

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8541 on: May 29, 2024, 03:33:21 pm »
Getting dangerously close to Godwin's Law here...
Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8542 on: May 30, 2024, 08:09:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 28, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
Also. How do you deal with the fact that some areas, through deprivation have a lower life expectancy.

This is sounding more hare brained than Sunak plans.

Life expectancy isnt immutable. Therefore a universal 200 minus age is actually fair on this point as it doesnt bias towards or against life expectancy.

We can debate the mechanics of democracy all day but as long as we have neoliberalism at the heart of it all, nothing will change.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8543 on: May 30, 2024, 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on May 30, 2024, 08:09:18 am
Life expectancy isnt immutable. Therefore a universal 200 minus age is actually fair on this point as it doesnt bias towards or against life expectancy.

Fair point.  I was looking at it from the angle of how long you'd have to live with your choice.
Probably any tinkering of this type, will be unfair to some demographics.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8544 on: June 9, 2024, 02:58:40 pm »
Unsure if this one was widely reported re the d-day events, when UK paratroopers were met by French customs on landing the other day.  Apparently a contingent from Belgium werent as they obviously have freedom of movement.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/passports-please-british-paratroopers-met-by-french-customs-after-d-day-airdrop-2024-06-06/
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8545 on: June 9, 2024, 10:37:44 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June  9, 2024, 02:58:40 pm
Unsure if this one was widely reported re the d-day events, when UK paratroopers were met by French customs on landing the other day.  Apparently a contingent from Belgium werent as they obviously have freedom of movement.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/passports-please-british-paratroopers-met-by-french-customs-after-d-day-airdrop-2024-06-06/

The little Inglunders will be having a fit over that one going a deep shade of purple, hope their heads explode.

I was chatting to a blind fella before, he was saying how Brexit fucked up foreign travel for him as before Brexit he could take his guide dog, but now he has to fill in tons of forms to take the dog and if he makes a mistake they take the dog into kennels and its £500 a night.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8546 on: June 10, 2024, 03:13:15 pm »
Quote
VISAS

UK citizens wont need a visa for short, tourist trips to most EU countries. You may have to show details of your cruise itinerary and use separate lanes from EU citizens when clearing immigration.

Thanks a lot you w*nkers
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8547 on: June 10, 2024, 03:23:46 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c84431zk817o
Re-joining EU is our longer term objective - Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have said they want to re-join the European Union, but have stressed it is a "longer term objective".

The party's 2024 manifesto, published on Monday, says it would first embark on a four-stage roadmap focused on fixing the UK's "broken relationship" with the EU and renewing the "ties of trust and friendship".

The gradual approach contrasts to the 2019 general election, when the words "stop Brexit" appeared in capital letters on the front of their manifesto.

Speaking at the party's election manifesto launch, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said he believed that the UK needed to be "back in the heart of Europe" but acknowledged it was "going to take time".

He argued that the UK's Brexit deal with the EU had been a "disaster" and had "undermined growth".
Good for them.  If nothing else it will be a good to have a party with a degree of political coverage to point out what a disaster Brexit has been.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 04:50:12 am »
https://x.com/the_chrisshaw/status/1785435152551702852?s=46

Almost 10 years ago - and he smashes every point.

Whether you agreed with his foreign policy or not - this he entirely understood, and for me is the best argument Ive heard for why we should be keeping a close relationship with our cousins across the sea.

Literally nails where we are are with China - and the talk of picking us off one by one wow - could it be anymore accurate?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:50:12 am
https://x.com/the_chrisshaw/status/1785435152551702852?s=46

Almost 10 years ago - and he smashes every point.

Whether you agreed with his foreign policy or not - this he entirely understood, and for me is the best argument Ive heard for why we should be keeping a close relationship with our cousins across the sea.

Literally nails where we are are with China - and the talk of picking us off one by one wow - could it be anymore accurate?
5 years ago. But yes, he drives home the issue there.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:41:01 am
5 years ago. But yes, he drives home the issue there.

Yep apologies no idea where I got the 10 year time frame from. It quite literally says in the tweet 2019.

I just felt it was a message that we really havent heard on the mainstream media, presumably because of the actors involved over that period.

Does make you crave a little for labour politicians of yesteryear, whatever you may think of Blair, he was a phenomenal orator- and on issues you could agree with him on, he was a powerful force.
Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
To be fair, what he's saying is not rocket science and it is what remainers have been saying all the time. Which makes it even worse that a lot of people (who should have known better) were too thick to understand it or just didn't care, because they thought Brexit would benefit them.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:10:48 pm
To be fair, what he's saying is not rocket science and it is what remainers have been saying all the time. Which makes it even worse that a lot of people (who should have known better) were too thick to understand it or just didn't care, because they thought Brexit would benefit them.

I think also to be fair, Brexit created a lot of noise and the talent he always had was to communicate very clearly his thoughts. Sounds simple like but find a message in this thread so coherent.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8553 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:10:48 pm
To be fair, what he's saying is not rocket science and it is what remainers have been saying all the time. Which makes it even worse that a lot of people (who should have known better) were too thick to understand it or just didn't care, because they thought Brexit would benefit them.
I agree, You didn't need to know the ins and outs of Brexit to know it was always going to end in disaster but many closed their ears to common sense.
EG. A few leave supporters told me nobody knows what will happen so I cant be certain Brexit will be a disaster, it could be a big success, nobody knows.
I always told them.
So UK companies won't be able to guarantee a delivery date for their goods after Brexit. before Brexit a company in the EU can order something on a Monday afternoon and their UK supplier can guarantee delivery the following day, after Brexit they will be saying we will try and get it to you on Wendesday or Thursday but we can't guarentee this as it's out of our control. this is massive, companys today operate a hand to mouth system, yet nobody knows what will happen, it's obvious what will happen, those EU companies will look for more reliable suppliers.
Tarrifs and import dutys will also make those same goods more expensive which will make UK companies less competitive but nobody knows what will happen when we are forced to increase the prices of all our exports. I could add more like red tape.
Something most leave voters never considered, we didn't just rip our trade deal with the EU, we ripped up our trade deals all over the world but nobody knows what will happen.
Investment, Come to the UK and export to the other side of the world.    :butt :butt

I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8554 on: Today at 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:49:00 pm

I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.


I tihnk it was Andy@Allerton that made me realise, you are trying to convince people with an almost religious belief about what would happen.  That's  an impossible argument. And even now it will be remoaners to blame for not Brexiting hard enough .
Pastafarianism is a great way at looking at how impossible it is to use rational arguments to change peoples' minds on this.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8555 on: Today at 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:49:00 pm


I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.

Im not sure if were on the same page or not, however what I took from what Blair was saying - wed be moronic (self harming) by a delusion either economically or politically go it alone. He articulated perfectly the benefits economically (largest trading block) and politically (how can we possibly compete with growing states such as china etc)

The British empire evaporated after the Second World War, and we need to learn our place - the good will and soft power we have accumulated with the rest of other European nations as a collective gave us a competitive power when sat at the table negotiating. Standing alone we have less power than Indonesia.

Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8556 on: Today at 01:24:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:02 pm
I tihnk it was Andy@Allerton that made me realise, you are trying to convince people with an almost religious belief about what would happen.  That's  an impossible argument. And even now it will be remoaners to blame for not Brexiting hard enough .
Pastafarianism is a great way at looking at how impossible it is to use rational arguments to change peoples' minds on this.
Sorry Paul, I should of made myself clearer, the points you quoted were about some of our politicians. many held the same opinions they held decades earlier, theres no excuse for this, anyone who worked in a major company knew the world we traded in back in the 70s was a completely different way of trading than we have today. it's not a matter of trying to change their minds, the fact they don't know this themselves is down to being lazy and old fashioned, we should all be prepared to challenge our opinions when the evidence suggests we are wrong. spouting their mouths off trying to convince others to believe their opinions was grossly incompetent.   

I think Brexit taught us a hell of a lot about how the public form opinions on politics and politicians.
What else can we do to reach people if your basing your arguments on common sense.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8557 on: Today at 01:56:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:10:38 pm
Im not sure if were on the same page or not, however what I took from what Blair was saying - wed be moronic (self harming) by a delusion either economically or politically go it alone. He articulated perfectly the benefits economically (largest trading block) and politically (how can we possibly compete with growing states such as china etc)

The British empire evaporated after the Second World War, and we need to learn our place - the good will and soft power we have accumulated with the rest of other European nations as a collective gave us a competitive power when sat at the table negotiating. Standing alone we have less power than Indonesia.
Yeah, agree with your post I was bringing up why some of our Politicians never appreciated or fully understood Blairs point. they still held the same opinions they held 40yrs before, the world had moved on.
There were a few videos of this posted on here before Brexit going into more detail so many of us understood this before the referendum, one Liverpool professor had a PHD on EU rules and regulations posted a few videos explaining all these problems after Brexit, it was far simpler than many people imagine, who has the most clout when it comes to getting the best deal, the country with 80 million customers like the UK or a group of countrys united with 400 million customers like the EU. it's about clout. this is the point Blair is making, we would sit down with giants who can offer us 100s of millions of customers, we will be forced to give them what they want if we want a trade deal. eg India want more visas, they want us to allow more people from India to emigrate to the UK, I pointed this out to 1 leave supporter after Brexit who basically voted to stop Muslims from the middle east coming into the country, he seemed shocked when I told him those Muslims aren't in the EU so they couldn't come in anyway but we will be forced to allow more Muslims to come in from India if we want a trade deal, India has 10 times more Muslims than the whole of the EU.
Online Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8558 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:50:12 am
https://x.com/the_chrisshaw/status/1785435152551702852?s=46

What I especially enjoy about this is that in the first bit when he talks about "banding together to sit opposite the giants at the table" it could literally just be about trade unions in the workplace. No wonder this sort of viewpoint came more easily to the Labour benches.
