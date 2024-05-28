To be fair, what he's saying is not rocket science and it is what remainers have been saying all the time. Which makes it even worse that a lot of people (who should have known better) were too thick to understand it or just didn't care, because they thought Brexit would benefit them.



I agree, You didn't need to know the ins and outs of Brexit to know it was always going to end in disaster but many closed their ears to common sense.EG. A few leave supporters told me nobody knows what will happen so I cant be certain Brexit will be a disaster, it could be a big success, nobody knows.I always told them.So UK companies won't be able to guarantee a delivery date for their goods after Brexit. before Brexit a company in the EU can order something on a Monday afternoon and their UK supplier can guarantee delivery the following day, after Brexit they will be saying we will try and get it to you on Wendesday or Thursday but we can't guarentee this as it's out of our control. this is massive, companys today operate a hand to mouth system, yet nobody knows what will happen, it's obvious what will happen, those EU companies will look for more reliable suppliers.Tarrifs and import dutys will also make those same goods more expensive which will make UK companies less competitive but nobody knows what will happen when we are forced to increase the prices of all our exports. I could add more like red tape.Something most leave voters never considered, we didn't just rip our trade deal with the EU, we ripped up our trade deals all over the world but nobody knows what will happen.Investment, Come to the UK and export to the other side of the world.I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.