Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 528677 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: KillieRed on March 19, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
Im beginning to think the Tories know the world is fucked and have built Silos or colony transports to Mars for the super rich.
I hope so.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 20, 2024, 09:58:46 am
I hope so.

Ben Elton nailed it back in 1989. It's about cabal of billionaires secretly building a spaceship to escape earth because they've polluted the shit out of it.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 20, 2024, 10:25:57 am
Ben Elton nailed it back in 1989. It's about cabal of billionaires secretly building a spaceship to escape earth because they've polluted the shit out of it.



The good news is that they realised being in space in orbit was shite and the lead dickhead topped himself at the end.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yet another Brexit win...

Food price fears as Brexit import charges revealed

The government has revealed how much companies will have to pay to import foods from the EU due to Brexit.

Small imports of products such as fish, salami, sausage, cheese and yoghurt will be subject to fees of up to £145 from 30 April, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Cold Chain Federation said the new charges would hit food prices.

The government said the fees would pay for "world-class border facilities".

The fee, known as the "common user charge", will apply to animal products, plants and plant products entering the UK from the EU through the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel at Folkestone.

It will be charged per type of good imported - the "commodity line" - and capped at £145 for mixed consignments. Individual products will face charges of up to £29. It will apply to goods deemed low, medium and high risk.

The Cold Chain Federation's chief executive Phil Pluck said the fee would have to be passed on to "either the EU importer, the smaller UK retailer, or the UK consumer".

"Ultimately, this will increase business costs and food prices and potentially lower choices for the shopper," he said.

He added that the government had "announced the charges at the last minute, leaving affected businesses little time to revise their commercial arrangements".

The fee has been introduced to pay for border inspections and fund new facilities in Kent to protect biosecurity - preventing the import of plant and animal disease.

But the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) said the policy felt like it was "constructed on the back of an envelope at best" and would "undoubtedly increase costs, potentially reduce consumer choice, and increase the likelihood of empty shelves".

"Our sector typically has multiple commodity lines per consignment, meaning, in reality, businesses in our sector will be paying the £145 maximum charge," said James Barnes, the HTA chairman.

Horticultural consignments can include plants, seeds, bulbs and cut flowers, he said.

The government has delayed implementing the changes five times, partly to give business time to prepare and to reduce disruption to supply chains.

The new border checks will be phased in gradually over the next 12 months but physical checks have been flagged as starting on 30 April for some time. However, the cost associated with those checks had not been revealed until now.

Prior to Brexit, trade between the EU and the UK was free flowing and frictionless.

But following the UK's departure from the trading bloc, this changed as a result of the relatively distant approach to EU relations adopted by the UK government.

In a statement the government said the flat-rate charge was at the "bottom end of the range which we consulted with industry on".

It said the charge was designed to "recover the costs of operating our world-class border facilities where essential biosecurity checks will protect our food supply, farmers and environment against costly disease outbreaks entering the UK through the short straits".

A spokesperson said: "The charges follow extensive consultation with industry and a cap has been set specifically to help smaller businesses. We are committed to supporting businesses of all sizes and across all sectors as they adapt to new border checks and maintaining the smooth flow of imported goods."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68726852

Who wants to eat that foreign muck anyway   ::) ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:43:48 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:24 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.

That's a somewhat simplistic look at the whole thing though. There might be food that's not available in sufficient numbers in the UK, so it has to come from abroad. If that gets more expensive, there'll either be shortages (or no supply at all) or it will become more expensive. At the same time, it also gives UK producers the possibility of increasing their prices and therefore making more money as long as they stay below the prices for imported products of the same category. Rising food prices aren't an issue, if you can afford it, but if you already have a big number of people who can't afford the old prices the whole thing gets even worse.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:24 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.

This will push up prices of things the UK cant or doesnt supply. Instead youll see more non-European produce in supermarkets.
