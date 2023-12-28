Migrant workers, immigration, refugees:- all subjects that fuelled the Brexit debate and result. This is excellent from a Dutch professor and debunks some myths, but also poses some fundamental questions:



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/29/politicians-immigration-wrong-cheap-labour?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



Interesting article, a lot to think about, first reaction is migration remaining at 3% is hard to believe. it could be misleading as well, how many people who want to migrate and how many people manage to succeed are 2 different things. I would think the amount of people who want to migrate is far higher than 3%.I remember a few tv documentary's going back over 20yrs, they showed our government were quiet happy with illegal workers working in hospitality etc, hotels full of immigrants working for peanuts, reason is obvious, paying UK workers a decent wage would result in higher hotel charges and less profits.It's not really about governments recognising a problem, they knew immegration pushed down wages, they were happy to turn a blind eye to it until it became a political issue.