Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 495219 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8280 on: December 28, 2023, 06:19:29 pm »
Prices shoot up. Margin stays the same. More cash in multi millionaire pockets though.......
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8281 on: December 28, 2023, 07:00:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 28, 2023, 06:19:29 pm
Prices shoot up. Margin stays the same. More cash in multi millionaire pockets though.......
Weatherspoon's profits have plummeted since we left the EU, down 91% this year .
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8282 on: December 28, 2023, 07:09:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2023, 07:00:40 pm
Weatherspoon's profits have plummeted since we left the EU, down 91% this year .

Mates son works in the local one to us while he is at Uni, its £1.89 for a pint of bitter, something like £3.20 for a Guinness, under £4 for a brekkie, dunno how they make money with prices like that.

His American girlfriend came over from Seattle for Christmas, c*nts basically forced extra shifts on him as they cannot get staff. I assume across the country its lack of staff that is killing footfall?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8283 on: December 28, 2023, 08:01:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2023, 07:00:40 pm
Weatherspoon's profits have plummeted since we left the EU, down 91% this year .
That's encouraging. I must admit I thought they were doing OK.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8284 on: December 28, 2023, 08:32:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 28, 2023, 08:01:41 pm
That's encouraging. I must admit I thought they were doing OK.
Imagine they will survive just as many other UK companies will as well but it's hardly something to brag about, I thought Brexit was about making things better rather than surviving, it's this Knighthood he's getting for Brexit, he's made trading far worse for UK companies yet the Torys make him a Sir. it's a joke.
EDIT, Only have to look at the people who campaigned for Brexit, they all want to treat their workforce like shit, getting rid of workers rights etc was a dream come true,  none give a toss about the UK.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8285 on: December 28, 2023, 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2023, 08:32:01 pm
Imagine they will survive just as many other UK companies will as well but it's hardly something to brag about, I thought Brexit was about making things better rather than surviving, it's this Knighthood he's getting for Brexit, he's made trading far worse for UK companies yet the Torys make him a Sir. it's a joke.
EDIT, Only have to look at the people who campaigned for Brexit, they all want to treat their workforce like shit, getting rid of workers rights etc was a dream come true,  none give a toss about the UK.

He thought he could bring in workers and pay them £3 an hour IIRC
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8286 on: December 28, 2023, 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 09:22:36 pm
He thought he could bring in workers and pay them £3 an hour IIRC
Yep, they kept banging on about the glorious opportunity's brexit brought, problem is leave supporters assumed they were good for them and never questioned what those glorious opportunity's were.
2 loudest mouths for Brexit, Dyson and Martin both screwed their workforce big time.
I still think making Brexit a issue now is playing into the Torys hands though, get the election won and it's a different ball game, the Torys can make Brexit a issue then if they want.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8287 on: December 29, 2023, 11:27:38 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 09:22:36 pm
He thought he could bring in workers and pay them £3 an hour IIRC

Migrant workers, immigration, refugees:- all subjects that fuelled the Brexit debate and result. This is excellent from a Dutch professor and debunks some myths, but also poses some fundamental questions:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/29/politicians-immigration-wrong-cheap-labour?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8288 on: December 29, 2023, 11:59:32 am »
Quote from: Robinred on December 29, 2023, 11:27:38 am
Migrant workers, immigration, refugees:- all subjects that fuelled the Brexit debate and result. This is excellent from a Dutch professor and debunks some myths, but also poses some fundamental questions:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/29/politicians-immigration-wrong-cheap-labour?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Interesting article, a lot to think about, first reaction is migration  remaining at 3% is hard to believe. it could be misleading as well, how many people who want to migrate and how many people manage to succeed are 2 different things. I would think the amount of people who want to migrate is far higher than 3%.

I remember a few tv documentary's going back over 20yrs, they showed our government were quiet happy with illegal workers working in hospitality etc, hotels full of immigrants working for peanuts, reason is obvious, paying UK workers a decent wage would result in higher hotel charges and less profits.
It's not really about governments recognising a problem, they knew immegration pushed down wages, they were happy to turn a blind eye to it until it became a political issue.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8289 on: Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2023, 07:00:40 pm
Weatherspoon's profits have plummeted since we left the EU, down 91% this year .

Out of interest I looked and they look back on the way to being healthy, sales of £1.9bn, profits of £42million after tax, in 2014 it was £37m.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8290 on: Yesterday at 07:43:19 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm
Out of interest I looked and they look back on the way to being healthy, sales of £1.9bn, profits of £42million after tax, in 2014 it was £37m.
Yeah but I don't think that proves he did his company any favours fighting for Brexit. he created a lot of resentment towards his company which lost them thousands if not 10s thousands of customers. ok his company was strong enough to survive this loss. many others couldn't.

It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 07:40:35 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2023, 11:34:21 pm
Yep, they kept banging on about the glorious opportunity's brexit brought, problem is leave supporters assumed they were good for them and never questioned what those glorious opportunity's were.
2 loudest mouths for Brexit, Dyson and Martin both screwed their workforce big time.
I still think making Brexit a issue now is playing into the Torys hands though, get the election won and it's a different ball game, the Torys can make Brexit a issue then if they want.
Saddest bit is incoming, we get a carefully cultivated wet blanket Establishment plant whose father was a toolmaker doncha know?? Oh and Abstarmer always forgets when eulogising his dad to clearly state his dad OWNED the bloody factory.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
