That's encouraging. I must admit I thought they were doing OK.
Imagine they will survive just as many other UK companies will as well but it's hardly something to brag about, I thought Brexit was about making things better rather than surviving, it's this Knighthood he's getting for Brexit, he's made trading far worse for UK companies yet the Torys make him a Sir. it's a joke.
EDIT, Only have to look at the people who campaigned for Brexit, they all want to treat their workforce like shit, getting rid of workers rights etc was a dream come true, none give a toss about the UK.