Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:25:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:17:22 am
They've all died?

Or fck'd off to their maison in the South of France or their villa in Spain.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:41:15 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:21:51 am
I did know some, but everyone I know has binned them off. Not seen or heard of any of them since and good riddance.

I don't know anyone in Liverpool that admits to it though.

How can you be friends with such fuckwits though? Or are they family?

They both live in Liverpool  ;D Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit  ;D

But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:06:07 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 10:41:15 am
They both live in Liverpool  ;D Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit  ;D

But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.

And how far, exactly , would you help him out?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:15:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:06:07 am
And how far, exactly , would you help him out?

Well lately it's been financially and a bit of advice money handling etc. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:31:01 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:15:22 am
Well lately it's been financially and a bit of advice money handling etc. 
Sorry, was just being crude :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:38:20 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 10:41:15 am
They both live in Liverpool  ;D Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit  ;D

But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.

Well I can't agree mate. I have three neices and one nephew and these c*nts have fucked them all - they no longer have free movement and the country they live in has been fucked over and hamstrung.

How could you be friends with or even talk to someone that did that to your own country?

Once you speak to them, if you do, and I have, then most of their ideals come from racism. Absolute fucking scum.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:40:16 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:01 am
Sorry, was just being crude :)

I see, Well I wouldn't be any use in that dept as he still likes women  ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:56:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZ8Zk2j8NT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZ8Zk2j8NT0</a>


