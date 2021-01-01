They both live in Liverpool Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit
But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.
Well I can't agree mate. I have three neices and one nephew and these c*nts have fucked them all - they no longer have free movement and the country they live in has been fucked over and hamstrung.
How could you be friends with or even talk to someone that did that to your own country?
Once you speak to them, if you do, and I have, then most of their ideals come from racism. Absolute fucking scum.