Not at all.
Only left Sunday afternoon. I was just feeling a bit ropey, head and stomach-wise. And with a throbbing ankle after crockling it.
(Jeez, the judgmentalism on here!! )
I've driven after hardly any sleep, I've done two 15 hour days with about 5 hours kip in the wagon, so I'm no-one to judge...Your post did make me think though that people will just drive pissed and let the car take over the lane discipline and collision avoidance and think that will be OK
The big reason I will not drink if I've got to drive somewhere the following days is I got stopped for speeding on Monday, 25 or so years ago now, 7am on a Monday morning. I said to the copper I should have known, I saw you sitting there on Saturday morning. His reply was "I love Saturday mornings, I don't just get them for speeding, I get them for drink driving too".. I actually will not drive at all the day after a heavy session, did an online calculator once and it reckoned I would fail a breath test at 6pm on the Sunday
Anyway Brexit, its still a clusterfuck