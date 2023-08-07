I hate the lane change thing on my Golf, coming back from work earlier I'd pulled out to go round a long row of 4 parked lorries, then when I was coming back across the car detected I was drifting across lanes to tried to yank me back into the path of (now) oncoming traffic.



And a couple of months back on a dual carriageway, the entire southbound road was closed and we were diverted onto one of the northbound lanes through some laid out traffic cones. As I head through the markers it detects I'm wandering all over the road and wants to 'correct' me directly into the cones. At the angle I was at it was a seriously sharp twist of the wheel that I had to grab back before hitting them.



I sometimes turn it off, but it's one of those safety features that is always on when you restart the car and I generally forget about it until it annoys me yet again.