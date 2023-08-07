Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 474740 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8160 on: August 7, 2023, 10:35:10 am »
What EV you got Nobby?  Sounds like an impressive array of gadgetry in there.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8161 on: August 7, 2023, 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2023, 10:35:10 am
What EV you got Nobby?  Sounds like an impressive array of gadgetry in there.


Think they're pretty standard on most EV's (and a fair few non-EV's) now.

It's a Kia EV6. It won't change lanes for you or anything, or follow a route.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8162 on: August 7, 2023, 10:49:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2023, 10:35:10 am
What EV you got Nobby?  Sounds like an impressive array of gadgetry in there.

Scanias have them too, I fucking hate them. As I've already said, the collision avoidance goes off at the wrong time and the lane departure goes off too much picking up old markings on the roads or when in roadworks.

I also don't like these systems that put an amber and right light on a mirror, drivers get too reliant on them and then get complacent and don't look over their shoulders.  I do wonder how many accidents have been caused by people only looking for the light and changing lanes without seeing a car coming from an outer lane or coming up quicker than them.
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8163 on: August 7, 2023, 11:45:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  7, 2023, 10:39:22 am

Think they're pretty standard on most EV's (and a fair few non-EV's) now.

It's a Kia EV6. It won't change lanes for you or anything, or follow a route.

Kias are ace!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8164 on: August 7, 2023, 02:00:16 pm »
so driver-assist technology is a good thing coz it lets people who shouldn't be behind the wheel get behind the wheel, with no intention of actually driving?

what kind of argument is that?
Online Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8165 on: August 7, 2023, 02:17:51 pm »
I hate the lane change thing on my Golf, coming back from work earlier I'd pulled out to go round a long row of 4 parked lorries, then when I was coming back across the car detected I was drifting across lanes to tried to yank me back into the path of (now) oncoming traffic.

And a couple of months back on a dual carriageway, the entire southbound road was closed and we were diverted onto one of the northbound lanes through some laid out traffic cones. As I head through the markers it detects I'm wandering all over the road and wants to 'correct' me directly into the cones. At the angle I was at it was a seriously sharp twist of the wheel that I had to grab back before hitting them.

I sometimes turn it off, but it's one of those safety features that is always on when you restart the car and I generally forget about it until it annoys me yet again.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8166 on: August 7, 2023, 02:40:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August  7, 2023, 02:00:16 pm
so driver-assist technology is a good thing coz it lets people who shouldn't be behind the wheel get behind the wheel, with no intention of actually driving?

what kind of argument is that?

My take from it was that he was over the drink drive limit and too fucked to drive.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8167 on: August 7, 2023, 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2023, 02:40:29 pm
My take from it was that he was over the drink drive limit and too fucked to drive.


Not at all.

Only left Sunday afternoon. I was just feeling a bit ropey, head and stomach-wise. And with a throbbing ankle after crockling it.



(Jeez, the judgmentalism on here!!  ;D)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8168 on: August 7, 2023, 03:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  7, 2023, 03:20:31 pm

Not at all.

Only left Sunday afternoon. I was just feeling a bit ropey, head and stomach-wise. And with a throbbing ankle after crockling it.



(Jeez, the judgmentalism on here!!  ;D)



;D

I've driven after hardly any sleep, I've done two 15 hour days with about 5 hours kip in the wagon, so I'm no-one to judge...Your post did make me think though that people will just drive pissed and let the car take over the lane discipline and collision avoidance and think that will be OK

The big reason I will not drink if I've got to drive somewhere the following days is I got stopped for speeding on Monday, 25 or so years ago now, 7am on a Monday morning. I said to the copper I should have known, I saw you sitting there on Saturday morning. His reply was "I love Saturday mornings, I don't just get them for speeding, I get them for drink driving too".. I actually will not drive at all the day after a heavy session, did an online calculator once and it reckoned I would fail a breath test at 6pm on the Sunday  :o

Anyway Brexit, its still a clusterfuck

Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8169 on: August 7, 2023, 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2023, 03:37:05 pm
;D

I've driven after hardly any sleep, I've done two 15 hour days with about 5 hours kip in the wagon, so I'm no-one to judge...Your post did make me think though that people will just drive pissed and let the car take over the lane discipline and collision avoidance and think that will be OK


Are you Steven Seagal or something?

Also , that's a fair point, we almost need totally autonomous driving or not at all, as too many dickheads will make them think it's safe to drive when they aren't fit to be behind the wheel.
Or even worse, they'll let women behind the wheel.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8170 on: August 7, 2023, 05:52:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2023, 05:28:26 pm
Are you Steven Seagal or something?

Also , that's a fair point, we almost need totally autonomous driving or not at all, as too many dickheads will make them think it's safe to drive when they aren't fit to be behind the wheel.
Or even worse, they'll let women behind the wheel.

Nah, I've never hit a woman....
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8171 on: August 7, 2023, 06:21:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2023, 05:52:17 pm
Nah, I've never hit a woman....

Soz, first random all action hero that sprang to mind. Didn't know he'd done that. (I think he might have strong Russian links too).
No offence intended.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8172 on: August 7, 2023, 06:45:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2023, 02:40:29 pm
My take from it was that he was over the drink drive limit and too fucked to drive.
that's exactly it -- he was too pissed to be in charge of operating a car.

hung over = more likely you'll doze off.

"yeah officer I know I've still got way too much alcohol in my system, but I'm not really driving" ...... isn't a good plan is it? 
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8173 on: August 7, 2023, 07:55:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2023, 06:21:56 pm
Soz, first random all action hero that sprang to mind. Didn't know he'd done that. (I think he might have strong Russian links too).
No offence intended.

None taken mate, it's gone pretty much under the radar in the UK I think. I think he's supposed to have hit his ex wife Kelly Le Brock, Juliana Marguiles called him a sexual predator, others including Portia Rossi have accused him of sexual harrasement and he's even been accused of rape by two women, his response to that sounds so much like Trump- he's also mates with Putin.

Now if you'd said Chuck Norris ;D
Fuck the Tories

Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8174 on: August 7, 2023, 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on August  7, 2023, 02:17:51 pm
I hate the lane change thing on my Golf, coming back from work earlier I'd pulled out to go round a long row of 4 parked lorries, then when I was coming back across the car detected I was drifting across lanes to tried to yank me back into the path of (now) oncoming traffic.

And a couple of months back on a dual carriageway, the entire southbound road was closed and we were diverted onto one of the northbound lanes through some laid out traffic cones. As I head through the markers it detects I'm wandering all over the road and wants to 'correct' me directly into the cones. At the angle I was at it was a seriously sharp twist of the wheel that I had to grab back before hitting them.

I sometimes turn it off, but it's one of those safety features that is always on when you restart the car and I generally forget about it until it annoys me yet again.

Ive the same system on my Audi. You can overide it by forcing it or just using indicators. Personally, Im all for the system.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 08:06:41 am »
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 08:18:22 am »
Fuck the Tories
