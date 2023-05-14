just another 'they didn't do it right' whine



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html



It's that he can even feign surprise at it that is so galling. The UK was a leading contributor to almost all of the EU regulations and we often topped up the EU regulations with additional regulations within the UK. The "bonfire of regulations" was never going to happen and he must surely have known that.The UK was never held back by the EU but it's a narrative that was pushed endlessly. Maybe an ultra-capitalist government would have made more of the opportunities for slash and burn but arguably the Tories tried that with Truss and Kwarteng, and we all know how that ended.Final point, the two examples he gave around takeovers and corporation tax are largely irrelevant to Brexit. Nothing has stopped EU members Hungary (9%) or Ireland (12.5%) from setting very low corporation tax. Also I'm sure Sunak put corporation tax up to 25% from 19% in part to fill the gap in government coffers left by Brexit!