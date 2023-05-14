Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
I think this is one where we - as taxpayers - will end up paying very directly. The only way Stellantis are going to invest in the UK with the restrictive trade arrangements we've imposed on ourselves is through some heavy financial incentives from the government.
A rare good consequence of Brexit (although I'm sure we could have opted out anyway as EU members and I'm a bit sceptical, as ever, about the motives of this government).
Animal testing licences for makeup banned
The government has banned the issuing of licences for animal testing of chemicals used as ingredients in cosmetics products.
...
In 2020, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), an EU agency which oversees chemical regulation, ruled that companies needed to test some ingredients used in cosmetics on animals to ensure they were safe for workers manufacturing the ingredients.
Earlier this month, it emerged that since 2019, the government had been issuing licences for animal testing of cosmetic ingredients in line with EU chemical rules, which it retained despite leaving the EU in 2020.