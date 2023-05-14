Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 444648 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8000 on: May 14, 2023, 02:09:16 pm »
More Brexit mess due to lack of planning/funding incoming

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-65582154
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8001 on: May 16, 2023, 11:37:12 am »

just another 'they didn't do it right' whine  ::)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html

Quote
Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Frottage has admitted that leaving the EU has failed as he sought to blame the government for what he described as its inability to take advantage of being outside the trading bloc.

I dont think that for a moment, Mr Frottage replied when he was asked if the UK would have been better off staying in the EU, the worlds largest single market area. But what I do think is we havent actually benefitted from Brexit economically, what we could have done.

I mean, what Brexits proved, Im afraid, is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were, he added. Weve mismanaged this totally, and if you look at simple thingssuch as takeovers, such as corporation tax, we are driving business away from our country.

Arguably, now were back in control, were regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members. Brexit has failed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8002 on: May 16, 2023, 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 16, 2023, 11:37:12 am
just another 'they didn't do it right' whine  ::)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html


That was always the case. Brexit was a pipedream for c*nts like this and what they wanted were never realistic. They were always going to blame someone else
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8003 on: May 16, 2023, 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 16, 2023, 11:37:12 am
just another 'they didn't do it right' whine  ::)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html
It's that he can even feign surprise at it that is so galling.  The UK was a leading contributor to almost all of the EU regulations and we often topped up the EU regulations with additional regulations within the UK.  The "bonfire of regulations" was never going to happen and he must surely have known that.

The UK was never held back by the EU but it's a narrative that was pushed endlessly.  Maybe an ultra-capitalist government would have made more of the opportunities for slash and burn but arguably the Tories tried that with Truss and Kwarteng, and we all know how that ended.

Final point, the two examples he gave around takeovers and corporation tax are largely irrelevant to Brexit.  Nothing has stopped EU members Hungary (9%) or Ireland (12.5%) from setting very low corporation tax.  Also I'm sure Sunak put corporation tax up to 25% from 19% in part to fill the gap in government coffers left by Brexit!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8004 on: May 17, 2023, 07:02:28 am »
Vauxhall pushing against the Brexit mess

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65612295
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8005 on: May 17, 2023, 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: TSC on May 17, 2023, 07:02:28 am
Vauxhall pushing against the Brexit mess

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65612295

Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8006 on: May 17, 2023, 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2023, 08:48:48 am
Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
I think this is one where we - as taxpayers - will end up paying very directly.  The only way Stellantis are going to invest in the UK with the restrictive trade arrangements we've imposed on ourselves is through some heavy financial incentives from the government.

A rare good consequence of Brexit (although I'm sure we could have opted out anyway as EU members and I'm a bit sceptical, as ever, about the motives of this government).

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65623580
Animal testing licences for makeup banned

The government has banned the issuing of licences for animal testing of chemicals used as ingredients in cosmetics products.

...

In 2020, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), an EU agency which oversees chemical regulation, ruled that companies needed to test some ingredients used in cosmetics on animals to ensure they were safe for workers manufacturing the ingredients.

Earlier this month, it emerged that since 2019, the government had been issuing licences for animal testing of cosmetic ingredients in line with EU chemical rules, which it retained despite leaving the EU in 2020.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8007 on: May 17, 2023, 10:40:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2023, 08:48:48 am
Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
Ive got a good mate who works in the car industry and he told me he was voting Brexit back before the vote. I told him he was absolutely fuckin mad but he wouldnt listen. Hes not a little englander type brexiteer, just reckoned things needed shaking up a bit. I dont think he thought it would happen! He regrets it now like.  I think loads do. At least he admits it, but its not much consolation to the rest of us. Its madness.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8008 on: Yesterday at 05:14:50 pm »
What impacts has he felt , and directly attributed to brexit? Most of the shit happening is being blamed on COVID and Russia.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 12:20:14 pm »
Jaguar Land Rover offered £500m in subsidies to build battery plant in UK

Incentive from Jeremy C*nt comes only days after three carmakers issued Brexit rules warning
Quote
The government has offered Jaguar Land Rover £500m in subsidies in an effort to persuade the carmaker to build a new electric battery plant in the UK.

The chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, has offered a package of incentives to entice JLR, days after three global carmakers warned that Brexit rules on where parts were sourced threatened the future of the British automotive industry.

The Indian conglomerate Tata, the parent company of JLR, is in the process of deciding whether to build the new electric battery production facility in the UK or Spain.

The Treasury package includes a mixture of a cash grant and reductions in energy costs as well as covering the cost of upgrading the power network around the site JLR has identified in Somerset, according to the Times.

The government has also offered its parent company, Tata, which also owns UK businesses including Tetley Tea, a £300m package to help upgrade and decarbonise its Port Talbot steelworks facility in south Wales.

Last year, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chair of Tata, said that if the group could not negotiate significant subsidies from the government to help transition the plants blastfurnaces to greener production methods it would have to look at closures of sites.

The Port Talbot site employs about 3,500 people and is one of only two plants in Britain capable of turning iron ore and coal into molten iron and steel. Overall, the subsidiary Tata Steel UK employs about 8,000 people.

The £500m offer to JLR represents a major commitment from the UK government, with the total budget for its automotive transformation fund, which aims to support the British car industrys shift to electric vehicles, currently only at £1bn.

Post-Brexit rules require 40% of an electric vehicles parts by value to be sourced in the UK or EU if it is to be sold on the other side of the Channel without a 10% trade tariff.

This proportion is due to rise to 45% next year, while for battery packs the threshold will be 60%.

Because most electric vehicle batteries are still imported from Asia, and batteries make up a large part of the cost of building a car, vehicles made in the UK and the EU are likely to fall foul of the rules.

On Wednesday, Stellantis, which owns the Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën brands, said it could be forced to shut some of its UK operations if the Brexit deal was not renegotiated.

Ford, which makes electric cars in Germany and parts in the UK, said the requirement would add pointless cost to customers wanting to go green.

JLR, the UKs largest automotive employer, called on the UK and EU to quickly agree a better implementation solution to avoid destabilising the industrys transition to clean mobility.


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/19/jaguar-land-rover-offered-500m-in-subsidies-to-build-battery-plant-in-uk
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 12:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:20:14 pm
Jaguar Land Rover offered £500m in subsidies to build battery plant in UK

Incentive from Jeremy C*nt comes only days after three carmakers issued Brexit rules warning

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/19/jaguar-land-rover-offered-500m-in-subsidies-to-build-battery-plant-in-uk
Would there be potential implications for EU import duties arising from that because it would be considered an unfair competitive advantage?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 01:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:43:08 pm
Would there be potential implications for EU import duties arising from that because it would be considered an unfair competitive advantage?

Free from that sort of thing now were out.  Unfortunately were not free from the downside.  Lack of investment from other vehicle manufacturers.  Maybe a load more bungs will be offered to others? Who knows.  I hear Hancocks landlord is interested
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:14:50 pm
What impacts has he felt , and directly attributed to brexit? Most of the shit happening is being blamed on COVID and Russia.
Covid, Russia AND Brexit.

Hes worried about the factory where he works closing. Looking at relocating to Europe to avoid the new export tariffs. Exactly what was in the news this week and exactly what was entirely predictable if anyone had listened before the vote.
