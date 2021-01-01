Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 432293 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 01:09:10 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 01:16:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710
Why, has he gone on another holiday.
If he couldn't tell the truth about his own deal then you would be a mug to believe he's telling the truth about Sunaks deal.
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7842 on: Today at 12:32:38 pm
Terrorism threat level raised in Northern Ireland


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-65096493

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised.

The move, based on a Security Service (MI5) intelligence assessment, follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a gun attack last month on a senior police officer.

It sees the threat level raised from substantial to severe, meaning the risk of attack or attacks has gone from "likely" to "very likely".

It was announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Tuesday's announcement reverses last year's downgrade which was the first change in Northern Ireland in 12 years.

The terrorism threat level remains substantial in the rest of the UK.

How do terrorism threat levels work?
In February Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, was shot multiple times by two gunmen while he was off-duty and coaching youth football.

The attack was admitted by the main dissident group, the New IRA.

MI5 is believed to review the threat level every six months.
Poor.
