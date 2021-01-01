The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised.The move, based on a Security Service (MI5) intelligence assessment, follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a gun attack last month on a senior police officer.It sees the threat level raised from substantial to severe, meaning the risk of attack or attacks has gone from "likely" to "very likely".It was announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.Tuesday's announcement reverses last year's downgrade which was the first change in Northern Ireland in 12 years.The terrorism threat level remains substantial in the rest of the UK.How do terrorism threat levels work?In February Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, was shot multiple times by two gunmen while he was off-duty and coaching youth football.The attack was admitted by the main dissident group, the New IRA.MI5 is believed to review the threat level every six months.