I've said this a few times, these benefits (or lack of) are lost on those who voted for Brexit. They don't realise that all these changes are anything to do with them and instead blame Covid-19, Putin or any current global issue (Tory propaganda).
Id like Starmer and Labour to highlight these issues far and wide because no one besides the Guardian newspaper does
I wouldn't bank on ANYTHING Starmer or Labour has to say about anything important. He's a bought and paid for Establishment plant who's delivered what he was charged with doing, namely preventing the Labour Party from doing ANYTHING that smacks of Socialism.
