Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:19:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:37 pm
They also voted in a Tory in 2019 who's been pushing the Freeport shite and another nuclear power station at the old Wylfa site.

Stenna have been quietly buying up all the spare land round the port in readiness for all those millions the government will give them.

Maybe Grayling will divvy out the contracts, at which point Stena will be empty handed, simply because they have actual ferries.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:36:50 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm
it's the people of holyhead i feel sorry for

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/anglesey-future-economy-jobs-brexit-26251557for the record the people of holyhead voted for brexit...

They knew exactly what they had voted for. I read about it and heard about it at every single step. They knew. So why would you feel sorry for people that got exactly what they wanted?
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:36:50 pm
They knew exactly what they had voted for. I read about it and heard about it at every single step. They knew. So why would you feel sorry for people that got exactly what they wanted?
sarcasm andrew!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:12:30 am
Quote from: Machae on February 25, 2023, 01:52:57 pm
I've said this a few times, these benefits (or lack of) are lost on those who voted for Brexit. They don't realise that all these changes are anything to do with them and instead blame Covid-19, Putin or any current global issue (Tory propaganda).

Id like Starmer and Labour to highlight these issues far and wide because no one besides the Guardian newspaper does

I wouldn't bank on ANYTHING Starmer or Labour has to say about anything important. He's a bought and paid for Establishment plant who's delivered what he was charged with doing, namely preventing the Labour Party from doing ANYTHING that smacks of Socialism.
