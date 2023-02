Probably worth watching this to see why it might not be true.





Sources of economic performance and projected thereof is the IMF. While there may be manipulation of official reported stats by Russia it appears Russia has managed to generally withstand the intended impacts of sanctions largely as a result of the price increase of Gas. The reduction in reliance across Europe has been offset by increased demand from China, Turkey and India. Aside from that the agricultural and weapons production sectors are also helping to drive the Russian economy.