Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2023, 07:13:53 pm
Quote from: stoa on January 31, 2023, 07:01:48 pm
Nope. A driving licence isn't enough. You need either a passport or a national ID card, even within the Schengen area. Not fully sure about the reasons, but I think it could be because driving licences don't have the nationality of the holder in them (and could also be very old as they don't need to be renewed like passports). There are (normally) no border checks, but in certain cases they can still "close" the border to have checks. We had them at the Austrian-German border when there was the G7 meeting in Bavaria. They also had checks at the  border when the Covid restrictions were in place. And a lot of countries have spot checks way after the border.

Having said that, if there's nothing special going on like the G7-thing or Covid restrictions you can move freely and there's very little chance your passport is getting checked. I used to work in Liechtenstein for about two years about a decade ago and had to cross the border almost every day. I think I had my passport checked once or twice.

The photocard licences do, they have to be renewed every 10 years and they do have the country of issue and either city or country of birth on them
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2023, 07:25:38 pm
Quote from: kavah on January 31, 2023, 01:31:14 pm
Top Tories now telling it like it is. NHS going, free education will go, workers regulations will also go.

The British population was never going to accept a state in which the NHS would be demolished, where free education would be severely limited, where regulation with regard to employment would be thrown apart. It was just complete and total absolute lies.

The only sector that is booming is the finance sector and the profits from that are squirreled away in Singapore, Panama and Monaco where all the top brexiters like Rees-Mogg,  James Dyson and Jim Ratcliffe hide their billions.
And the express, Mail, Telegraph and Sun turn a blind eye.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jan/31/brexit-lies-tory-billionaire-guy-hands-uk-eu-economy

Can you paste the full article here?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2023, 08:12:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 31, 2023, 07:13:53 pm
The photocard licences do, they have to be renewed every 10 years and they do have the country of issue and either city or country of birth on them

The EU ones don't and there's no obligation to get your old paper licence exchanged until 2033 and I don't know whether there even are plans to ever include nationality on them. In the EU only a passport or a national ID card are valid as travel documents (and I think ID cards aren't acceptable in some countries).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 31, 2023, 10:00:30 pm
Quote from: stoa on January 31, 2023, 08:12:20 pm
The EU ones don't and there's no obligation to get your old paper licence exchanged until 2033 and I don't know whether there even are plans to ever include nationality on them. In the EU only a passport or a national ID card are valid as travel documents (and I think ID cards aren't acceptable in some countries).

Isn't that just Schengen countries?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 09:50:23 am
Hopefully bullshit, but hearing rumours that the EU has caved in to the Tories and made concessions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, including allowing Northern Ireland courts supremacy over the ECJ, and a huge reduction of checks between NI and rUK.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 10:00:15 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 09:50:23 am
Hopefully bullshit, but hearing rumours that the EU has caved in to the Tories and made concessions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, including allowing Northern Ireland courts supremacy over the ECJ, and a huge reduction of checks between NI and rUK.



For the EU, its like standing by and watching someone commit suicide and not lifting a finger to help.

The day Frottage, Rees Mogg et al die I'm throwing a fucking party and shitting on the c*nts graves.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 10:19:47 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 31, 2023, 07:25:38 pm
Can you paste the full article here?

On a phone mate. So cant snip round the adverts. This is the gist of it from the first paragraph: 


Speaking on the third anniversary of the UKs departure from the EU, Hands, the founder, chair and chief investment officer of the private equity firm Terra Firma, said: Its been a complete disaster. The reality is its been a lose-lose situation for us and Europe. Europe has lost more [in financial services] but weve lost as well. And the reality of Brexit was, it was just was a bunch of complete and total lies.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 10:35:59 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 31, 2023, 07:25:38 pm
Can you paste the full article here?
Quote from: kavah on February  1, 2023, 10:19:47 am
On a phone mate. So cant snip round the adverts. This is the gist of it from the first paragraph: 

Speaking on the third anniversary of the UKs departure from the EU, Hands, the founder, chair and chief investment officer of the private equity firm Terra Firma, said: Its been a complete disaster. The reality is its been a lose-lose situation for us and Europe. Europe has lost more [in financial services] but weve lost as well. And the reality of Brexit was, it was just was a bunch of complete and total lies.
In the spoiler:

Spoiler
Brexit is a complete disaster and total lies, says former Tory donor

Private equity veteran Guy Hands says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson threw the country and the NHS under the bus

Guy Hands, a leading City figure, has called Brexit a complete disaster and a bunch of total lies that has harmed large parts of the economy.

Speaking on the third anniversary of the UKs departure from the EU, Hands, the founder, chair and chief investment officer of the private equity firm Terra Firma, said: Its been a complete disaster. The reality is its been a lose-lose situation for us and Europe. Europe has lost more [in financial services] but weve lost as well. And the reality of Brexit was, it was just was a bunch of complete and total lies.

The only way that the Brexit put forward by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was going to work was if there was a complete deregulation of the UK and we moved to a sort of Liz Truss utopia of a Singapore state and that was just never going to happen, Hands, a former donor to the Conservative party, told BBC Radio 4s Today programme.

The British population was never going to accept a state in which the NHS would be demolished, where free education would be severely limited, where regulation with regard to employment would be thrown apart. It was just complete and total absolute lies.

He added: The biggest issue about it, and you can take the Brexit bus as a good example, is the lies that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Conservative party told about the NHS. In fact what they did was throw the country and the NHS under the bus.

According to the polling expert John Curtice, on average polls now suggest that 57% people in the UK would vote to rejoin the EU.

Eddie Truell, a City veteran and strong Brexit supporter who set up the private equity firm Duke Street Capital and is co-founder of the Pension Insurance Corporation, expressed disappointment at the speed of deregulation in the UKs financial services sector.

I hoped we would see faster deregulation than has been the case, he said, also speaking on Today. We saw an enormous positive explosion in the City after big bang in the 1980s: I was hoping we would see the same thing.

He said Britain had the largest trade surplus in financial services in the world, of $87bn, up 10% from 2020. The UKs trade surplus in financial services is gargantuanly important for the UK. All the rest of the economy benefits as a result of financial services, he said.

Leaving the EU did mean that financial services found it much easier to trade with other countries outside of the EU. It was lose-lose in my opinion, Truell said. The EU probably lost rather more from failing to reach proper agreements on financial services, but the UK clearly didnt benefit either. But overall the City managed to pivot its exports to other parts of the world, particularly the US, Singapore, Switzerland, etc.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 03:00:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 09:50:23 am
Hopefully bullshit, but hearing rumours that the EU has caved in to the Tories and made concessions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, including allowing Northern Ireland courts supremacy over the ECJ, and a huge reduction of checks between NI and rUK.



EU denies deal struck with UK on NI Protocol

EU sources have denied a report that the EU and UK have struck a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol which included "significant" concessions by Brussels on customs checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, and on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

One EU source said: "It's not true."

Full article: https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2023/0201/1353107-ni-protocol/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 03:06:21 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on February  1, 2023, 03:00:37 pm
EU denies deal struck with UK on NI Protocol

EU sources have denied a report that the EU and UK have struck a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol which included "significant" concessions by Brussels on customs checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, and on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

One EU source said: "It's not true."

Full article: https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2023/0201/1353107-ni-protocol/
RTE may have checked with sources at the EU, but did they check with Nobby? :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 05:22:31 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  1, 2023, 03:06:21 pm
RTE may have checked with sources at the EU, but did they check with Nobby? :)


Don't shoot the messenger, especially when he heavily-caveats his post!

 :D

Blame the Times, which was reporting it this morning

I'm delighted it's not true. Just disappointed that, given the lack of news of drug busts at NI ports, the evil 'loyalist' terrorists-cum-organised crime gangs seem to have found a different way to get their gear into NI (or have bought/threatened enough Customs officers)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 05:47:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 05:22:31 pm
Don't shoot the messenger, especially when he heavily-caveats his post!

 :D

Blame the Times, which was reporting it this morning

I'm delighted it's not true. Just disappointed that, given the lack of news of drug busts at NI ports, the evil 'loyalist' terrorists-cum-organised crime gangs seem to have found a different way to get their gear into NI (or have bought/threatened enough Customs officers)
Ah - just yanking your chain, Nobby. :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 06:15:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 05:22:31 pm

Don't shoot the messenger, especially when he heavily-caveats his post!

 :D

Blame the Times, which was reporting it this morning

I'm delighted it's not true. Just disappointed that, given the lack of news of drug busts at NI ports, the evil 'loyalist' terrorists-cum-organised crime gangs seem to have found a different way to get their gear into NI (or have bought/threatened enough Customs officers)



Given the publication its probably the usual nonsense fired out from some Tory to test the water and/or lay groundwork again to blame the EU in the absence of a deal.

In reality likely no deal as apparently confirmed by the EU
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 1, 2023, 10:50:58 pm
NI rioters have drug debts cleared by paramilitaries, MPs told https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-64483914

The loyalist drug dealers really dont like the protocol. This is so fucked up. Forgiving young peoples drug debts in return for them going out and rioting in protest at the protocol/sea border.

And then, you have our own government using those riots as an example of how unhappy NI is with the protocol.

I hope the EU stand firm. As fucked as this part of the country is, it is far from as fucked as it could be.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 2, 2023, 10:54:55 am
Quote from: thejbs on February  1, 2023, 10:50:58 pm
NI rioters have drug debts cleared by paramilitaries, MPs told https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-64483914

The loyalist drug dealers really dont like the protocol. This is so fucked up. Forgiving young peoples drug debts in return for them going out and rioting in protest at the protocol/sea border.

And then, you have our own government using those riots as an example of how unhappy NI is with the protocol.

I hope the EU stand firm. As fucked as this part of the country is, it is far from as fucked as it could be.


It's long been known that 'loyalist' terrorist groups had years ago diversified into being just organised crime gangs, and controlled most of the NI drugs trade.

TI posted months ago how the increased border checks between the UK mainland and NI had contributed to a big increase in drug smuggling busts at NI ports. All this just before the anti-NIP riots. There were some reports at the time of the little shits doing the rioting being orchestrated and paid by the organised crime gangs.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 2, 2023, 02:29:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  1, 2023, 10:35:59 am
In the spoiler:

Spoiler
Brexit is a complete disaster and total lies, says former Tory donor

Private equity veteran Guy Hands says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson threw the country and the NHS under the bus

Guy Hands, a leading City figure, has called Brexit a complete disaster and a bunch of total lies that has harmed large parts of the economy.

Speaking on the third anniversary of the UKs departure from the EU, Hands, the founder, chair and chief investment officer of the private equity firm Terra Firma, said: Its been a complete disaster. The reality is its been a lose-lose situation for us and Europe. Europe has lost more [in financial services] but weve lost as well. And the reality of Brexit was, it was just was a bunch of complete and total lies.

The only way that the Brexit put forward by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was going to work was if there was a complete deregulation of the UK and we moved to a sort of Liz Truss utopia of a Singapore state and that was just never going to happen, Hands, a former donor to the Conservative party, told BBC Radio 4s Today programme.

The British population was never going to accept a state in which the NHS would be demolished, where free education would be severely limited, where regulation with regard to employment would be thrown apart. It was just complete and total absolute lies.

He added: The biggest issue about it, and you can take the Brexit bus as a good example, is the lies that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Conservative party told about the NHS. In fact what they did was throw the country and the NHS under the bus.

According to the polling expert John Curtice, on average polls now suggest that 57% people in the UK would vote to rejoin the EU.

Eddie Truell, a City veteran and strong Brexit supporter who set up the private equity firm Duke Street Capital and is co-founder of the Pension Insurance Corporation, expressed disappointment at the speed of deregulation in the UKs financial services sector.

I hoped we would see faster deregulation than has been the case, he said, also speaking on Today. We saw an enormous positive explosion in the City after big bang in the 1980s: I was hoping we would see the same thing.

He said Britain had the largest trade surplus in financial services in the world, of $87bn, up 10% from 2020. The UKs trade surplus in financial services is gargantuanly important for the UK. All the rest of the economy benefits as a result of financial services, he said.

Leaving the EU did mean that financial services found it much easier to trade with other countries outside of the EU. It was lose-lose in my opinion, Truell said. The EU probably lost rather more from failing to reach proper agreements on financial services, but the UK clearly didnt benefit either. But overall the City managed to pivot its exports to other parts of the world, particularly the US, Singapore, Switzerland, etc.
[close]

Nice one both
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 4, 2023, 07:47:26 pm
Brexit has Made Britain a More Expensive and Poorer Country, Say Voters

EXCLUSIVE: Seven-in-ten voters say Brexit has hurt the economy and made living costs higher, with even Leave voters saying Britain is now worse off

https://www.bylinesupplement.com/p/brexit-has-made-britain-a-more-expensive
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 4, 2023, 08:54:15 pm
Quote from: Machae on February  4, 2023, 07:47:26 pm
Brexit has Made Britain a More Expensive and Poorer Country, Say Voters

EXCLUSIVE: Seven-in-ten voters say Brexit has hurt the economy and made living costs higher, with even Leave voters saying Britain is now worse off

https://www.bylinesupplement.com/p/brexit-has-made-britain-a-more-expensive
Who'd have thought ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 4, 2023, 09:05:24 pm
Quote from: Machae on February  4, 2023, 07:47:26 pm
Brexit has Made Britain a More Expensive and Poorer Country, Say Voters

EXCLUSIVE: Seven-in-ten voters say Brexit has hurt the economy and made living costs higher, with even Leave voters saying Britain is now worse off

https://www.bylinesupplement.com/p/brexit-has-made-britain-a-more-expensive

But at least to make that decision for themselves.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
February 8, 2023, 10:23:02 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:36:01 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  2, 2023, 10:54:55 am

It's long been known that 'loyalist' terrorist groups had years ago diversified into being just organised crime gangs, and controlled most of the NI drugs trade.

TI posted months ago how the increased border checks between the UK mainland and NI had contributed to a big increase in drug smuggling busts at NI ports. All this just before the anti-NIP riots. There were some reports at the time of the little shits doing the rioting being orchestrated and paid by the organised crime gangs.

Some reports of the little shits!!!??? Really? The British gov i.e. the NIO (NI Office) met with the LCC (loyalist drug gang community) even before the the DUP thought it was possible. Straight after that the anti-NIP graffiti started and then after that, when no gave a shit, the kids on the shankill start to "riot" (the grown ups apparently where too stressed by the covid lockdown) - they got lucky that the queenies fella kicked the bucket to bring it to a halt. It is truly one of the most manufactured "protests" ever seen or heard, truly pathetic and all manufactured by westminsiter - again.
