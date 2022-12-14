Maybe a hint that supporting Brexit wasn't a good move by labour.



The Lib Dems were against Brexit but their current polling has them around the same levels as Reform UK. There are obviously lots of reasons behind that, primarily lack of exposure being a constant problem for them. They've also arguably watered down their niche on Brexit as well as their long, long roadmap to rejoining, whilst sensible, isn't very inspiring for people that wanted to remain within the EU and want to rejoin the EU as soon as possible.Labour and all the other opposition parties should have been much stronger on calling out the shameful way the Tories were backed into holding the referendum and the shambolic way they've handled it since. I know there were tactical reasons for Starmer instructed Labour to back the "oven ready deal" - presumably to take some heat out of the Brexit debate - but it would have passed without them and they would have had more credence when pointing out the negatives of Brexit. Maybe even they didn't fully comprehend how badly it would play out and how soon it would be called out by the masses.