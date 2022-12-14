« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 403629 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7360 on: December 14, 2022, 11:06:22 am »
EU to ban mini soaps and shampoos in hotels. 
Another brexit win for us, we can keep polluting the environment with them.  Got to say I do rather like them on the rare occasions I now stay in hotels that don't have large dispensers.

So , blue passports and mini soaps.  What next now we don't live in Nazi Germany any more?
Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7361 on: December 14, 2022, 12:22:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 14, 2022, 11:06:22 am
EU to ban mini soaps and shampoos in hotels. 
Another brexit win for us, we can keep polluting the environment with them.  Got to say I do rather like them on the rare occasions I now stay in hotels that don't have large dispensers.

So , blue passports and mini soaps.  What next now we don't live in Nazi Germany any more?

I genuinely hate those things - pissy wee soaps and tiny bottles. Much prefer the large dispensers.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7362 on: December 14, 2022, 02:59:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 14, 2022, 12:22:40 pm
I genuinely hate those things - pissy wee soaps and tiny bottles. Much prefer the large dispensers.

I always steal them.

They are creating a huge amount of plastic waste so a very sensible move. The Nazi c*nts at the Daily Heil will make it seem like they are sacrificing babies, rather than helping the environment.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7363 on: December 14, 2022, 05:47:05 pm »
It's not stealing though is it Rob. You've paid for them with your room.
(Unless you are taking them by the bucket load off of trolleys in the corridor)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7364 on: December 16, 2022, 06:44:45 am »
Enjoyable seeing Rees-Mogg get destroyed about Brexit by basically everyone on QT yesterday from the panellists to the audience including a business owner in the audience.

I guess someone in the Beeb must have forgotten that Peter Hitchens thought Brexit was a bad idea, hence the ‘Remoaner’ heavy balance.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7365 on: December 16, 2022, 08:07:48 am »
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7366 on: December 16, 2022, 09:14:08 am »
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7367 on: Today at 08:05:20 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-63946248

Bloody foreigners , coming over here and saving our childrens' lives.
Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7368 on: Today at 08:42:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:05:20 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-63946248

Bloody foreigners , coming over here and saving our childrens' lives.

Genuinely amazing, that. I have a friend who had to have 3 different heart surgeries before she was even 18 because of congenital issues. This will bring hope to many parents.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7369 on: Today at 08:58:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:49 am
Genuinely amazing, that. I have a friend who had to have 3 different heart surgeries before she was even 18 because of congenital issues. This will bring hope to many parents.


Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7370 on: Today at 09:15:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:58:02 am

Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.
Sorry to hear that, mate.  Fingers and toes crossed it works out for her and your family.
Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7371 on: Today at 10:06:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:58:02 am

Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.

Awh, best of luck to your daughter. Modern medicine is its own kind of magic.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7372 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration


Throughout this part of South Yorkshire, as across much of the red wall, there is disillusion with Labour as well as the Tories. Lynne Dunning has lived nearby in the former mining village of Goldthorpe, eight miles from Barnsley, for 47 years.

People feel abandoned by both parties, she says. And I voted for Brexit, but what weve got isnt what people voted for. It doesnt seem to have happened as it was promised. I think a lot of people feel like that.








Three years ago last week, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stormed to victory in an election fought by the Conservatives under the simple slogan: Get Brexit done. The morning after, the then prime minister urged everyone to find closure on the European question that had split his party and country for so long.

He called on the British people to unite, to let the healing begin and to focus on the NHS. The Tories had broken through the red wall. They seemed all-powerful. It was Labour that faced existential questions.




Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7373 on: Today at 11:02:56 am »
Maybe a hint that supporting Brexit wasn't a good move by labour.
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7374 on: Today at 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 11:02:56 am
Maybe a hint that supporting Brexit wasn't a good move by labour.
The Lib Dems were against Brexit but their current polling has them around the same levels as Reform UK.  There are obviously lots of reasons behind that, primarily lack of exposure being a constant problem for them.  They've also arguably watered down their niche on Brexit as well as their long, long roadmap to rejoining, whilst sensible, isn't very inspiring for people that wanted to remain within the EU and want to rejoin the EU as soon as possible.

Labour and all the other opposition parties should have been much stronger on calling out the shameful way the Tories were backed into holding the referendum and the shambolic way they've handled it since.  I know there were tactical reasons for Starmer instructed Labour to back the "oven ready deal" - presumably to take some heat out of the Brexit debate - but it would have passed without them and they would have had more credence when pointing out the negatives of Brexit.  Maybe even they didn't fully comprehend how badly it would play out and how soon it would be called out by the masses.
Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7375 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
If Labour had had a stance against Brexit, they could at least now offer a smug "told you so". And offer an out for those that feel betrayed by the tories. But because they also suppurted Brexit, the only option is "more Brexit". Which obviously isn't going to work and will just make things worse. (I used to think more Brexit wasn't possible, but I forgot about destrying any leftover EU regulations that would make re-alignment of trade easy).
