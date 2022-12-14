https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration
Throughout this part of South Yorkshire, as across much of the red wall, there is disillusion with Labour as well as the Tories. Lynne Dunning has lived nearby in the former mining village of Goldthorpe, eight miles from Barnsley, for 47 years.
People feel abandoned by both parties, she says. And I voted for Brexit, but what weve got isnt what people voted for. It doesnt seem to have happened as it was promised. I think a lot of people feel like that.
Three years ago last week, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stormed to victory in an election fought by the Conservatives under the simple slogan: Get Brexit done. The morning after, the then prime minister urged everyone to find closure on the European question that had split his party and country for so long.
He called on the British people to unite, to let the healing begin and to focus on the NHS. The Tories had broken through the red wall. They seemed all-powerful. It was Labour that faced existential questions.