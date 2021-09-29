« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 397753 times)

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,718
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7280 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:35:41 am
Government nudging away from its Brexit?

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/britain-planning-swiss-style-relationship-with-eu-post-brexit/

The EU hate the Swiss arrangements. Have been trying to get away from that kind of complexity for years.

The idea that they will go for this kind of approach to help the UK out of the mess they've got themselves into is for the birds.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7281 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:03:09 am
The EU hate the Swiss arrangements. Have been trying to get away from that kind of complexity for years.

The idea that they will go for this kind of approach to help the UK out of the mess they've got themselves into is for the birds.

I think the bigger point is that some government source briefed the press here about it, yet a government minister denied it earlier.  May be the start of another internal scrap within government.  The various sources that show the damage Brexit is doing cant be ignored head-in-the-sand like, particularly as by all accounts were now in recession.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7282 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 am »
They just want to see how the idea is received without appearing committed to it.

Would love to hear Bozo' s take on it.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7283 on: Yesterday at 10:55:45 am »
So. What's happening here is that the Tories are further ahead of the curve* than the Labour Party. Yes? Unfuckingbelievable. Except, it is believable.

* Well, not that either are ahead of the curve. Public opinion is ahead of both of them.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7284 on: Yesterday at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:47:19 am
They just want to see how the idea is received without appearing committed to it.

Would love to hear Bozo' s take on it.
I really dont think Johnson could give a flying one, hes too busy hawking his arse round the world and earning $270.000 a pop to spout shite to whoever will pay him!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7285 on: Yesterday at 12:06:41 pm »
Is bozo doing this whilst he supposed to be doing government business?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7286 on: Yesterday at 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:06:41 pm
Is bozo doing this whilst he supposed to be doing government business?
Constituency business.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7287 on: Yesterday at 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:00:36 pm
Constituency business.
Yes the same as Hancock, I know hes lost the Party whip but hes still the MP for West Suffolk and apparently the Official reason he gave for joining Im a Celebrity was to raise awareness of Autism, but he hasnt mentioned one single word about it, Autism my arse hes there for the £400.000 to feather his own nest!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,236
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7288 on: Yesterday at 04:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:03:09 am
The EU hate the Swiss arrangements. Have been trying to get away from that kind of complexity for years.

The idea that they will go for this kind of approach to help the UK out of the mess they've got themselves into is for the birds.

It's also ridiculous to think that there'll be extended access to the internal market without the free movement of people as suggested in the article. Not going to happen. Free movement of people is one of the basic principles of the EU just like free trade between members, so you won't get one without the other. Again it's the have your cake and eat it too approach that the Tories have gone for since the referendum. Not going to happen. Add to that that there's still red tape if you want to ship goods between Switzerland and the EU. I love close to the Swiss border and on a regular basis we have long lines of trucks waiting and creating a mess in traffic, because they have to get their papers sorted to then cross the border.

Also Switzerland is in a different position compared to the UK, because it's in the middle of Europe and both sides kind of profit from the agreements (and they can see that they do). We have loads of EU citizens working in Switzerland while living in the EU and we have loads of Swiss citizens going across the borders to do their shopping. Both a major factors for both parties and that's why there's enough will to make it work, but still the EU have made it clear in the past that freedom of movement of people is an essential part of the agreements and if Switzerland put up restrictions then there'd be consequences.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 03:55:21 am »
At the bottom of today's BBC news website , there's a picture of the Daily Express headline "Fury at 'Absurd idea' to go soft on Brexit".
I can't read the accompanying text, but it looks like there might be movement away from the stupid hard brexit we forced ourselves into.
As long as we get to keep our blue passports, all's good though :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 