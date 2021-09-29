The EU hate the Swiss arrangements. Have been trying to get away from that kind of complexity for years.



The idea that they will go for this kind of approach to help the UK out of the mess they've got themselves into is for the birds.



It's also ridiculous to think that there'll be extended access to the internal market without the free movement of people as suggested in the article. Not going to happen. Free movement of people is one of the basic principles of the EU just like free trade between members, so you won't get one without the other. Again it's the have your cake and eat it too approach that the Tories have gone for since the referendum. Not going to happen. Add to that that there's still red tape if you want to ship goods between Switzerland and the EU. I love close to the Swiss border and on a regular basis we have long lines of trucks waiting and creating a mess in traffic, because they have to get their papers sorted to then cross the border.Also Switzerland is in a different position compared to the UK, because it's in the middle of Europe and both sides kind of profit from the agreements (and they can see that they do). We have loads of EU citizens working in Switzerland while living in the EU and we have loads of Swiss citizens going across the borders to do their shopping. Both a major factors for both parties and that's why there's enough will to make it work, but still the EU have made it clear in the past that freedom of movement of people is an essential part of the agreements and if Switzerland put up restrictions then there'd be consequences.