But how degraded must the UK economy become before it is acceptable to discuss the ongoing problems caused by Brexit? At this rate, the UN will be organising airlifts of food to the UK before we consider, 'you know, maybe it was not such a good idea to leave the EU'.



Maybe now is not the right time to discuss this (publicly), but assuming there is no early GE, things surely will become more transparent to more people over the winter and this should be discussed with the electorate. 'Arranging access to the SM and CU' should be sold as a remedy to the UK's trading problems, and all that goes along with it. There has been too timidity around this, and it cannot be put off for 5-10 years (or more).



There's no timescale that I can see unfortunately. The RW media will savage any Labour leader at the best of times - should one move against Brexit it will be full on carnage.There needs to be a decisive swing against Brexit. And I'm not talking about 53% with a percentage of unknowns - I'm talking a hard 60-65% in favour of rejoining. And we're looking at years down the line, where the problems people are facing can be unequivocally levelled at the feet of Brexit, and no amount of extenuating circumstances can excuse.You're probably looking at three years at least before we can even have the conversation, never mind beginning the actual process of rejoining. If and when that happens, the EU will have us over a barrel too - we'll have far less "independence" within the EU in the future than we had previously.