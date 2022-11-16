« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 397288 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7240 on: November 16, 2022, 12:51:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 16, 2022, 12:38:39 pm
One child per family is the answer :)

:D

You need two, they keep each other entertained when you are busy
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7241 on: November 16, 2022, 04:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 15, 2022, 11:18:55 pm

People - me included - think countries are overpopulated enough. More and more green fields concreted over. Road congestion appalling. Pressure on public services overwhelming.

The solution to all this isn't to being in millions more people needing millions more houses and putting millions more cars on the road and needing millions more school places and places in the already collapsing health system (and, in 2/3 decades adding to the number of retired people)

The obvious answer is more automation of functions that can he automated (including AI)

The problem with that answer is that, under the present socio-economic system, ownership of production is in private hands, and tax dodging is too easy (especially for multinationals). So increased automation just creates greater and greater wealth inequality.

So we need to find a solution that involves automation/AI but spreads the proceeds of that production amongst everyone. Or, better, everyone who does some work in the jobs that cannot be automated - including the field of health and care.

Different experts have different views on the issue of world population (which has reached 8 billion, but is expected to peak by 2030).
Ben Chu began a 3-part exploration of Autarky on R4 yesterday. Available on BBC sounds:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/brand/m001f6rh?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile

Examines some of the issues you raise, and explores the way globalisation is now perceived by a variety of political standpoints, from Trumps America First, and Modis desire for a self-sufficient India, to utopian notions of communes.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7242 on: November 17, 2022, 07:53:14 pm »
Sky news reported that the OBU finds a 15% trade deficit with EU due to Brexit. Strangely no mention, no plan by Hunt today
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7243 on: November 17, 2022, 10:43:09 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63633479

The headline doesn't mention it . But it's a shit show Truss would be proud of!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7244 on: November 18, 2022, 10:08:17 am »
At last people talking about the Elephant in the room.
OBR directly calling it out, the mess at question time last night, the failure to even get to our pre covid gdp position
I really think the reality is biting, would like the Lib Dems to push openly for a second referendum to force people to start talking about another referendum.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7245 on: November 18, 2022, 08:31:10 pm »
Quote from: naka on November 18, 2022, 10:08:17 am
At last people talking about the Elephant in the room.
OBR directly calling it out, the mess at question time last night, the failure to even get to our pre covid gdp position
I really think the reality is biting, would like the Lib Dems to push openly for a second referendum to force people to start talking about another referendum.
With where the Lib Dems are in the polls they don't really have much to lose.

I'm a bit torn as it would undoubtedly take some votes from Labour and removing the Tories has to be the top priority.  Of all Starmer's policies though his views on Brexit make me want a polar opposite of UKIP to emerge and piss on his chips.  I wouldn't be all that surprised if, with enough time passed, the shape-shifting Tories become the party of rejoining.

In an otherwise bleak time though the growing noise about Brexit's part in our current problems is a small positive.  This all before we fully implement it as well (there will come a day when the UK can no longer kick the can on implementing import checks from the EU as it's ridiculously one sided currently).
« Last Edit: November 18, 2022, 08:35:03 pm by thaddeus »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7246 on: November 18, 2022, 09:45:00 pm »
Still waiting for the Labour leadership to grow some balls and sound Brexit out for what it is.  Much as i want the Tories out it is difficult to vote for a party that supports Brexit. Labour flushing votes down the pan.
« Last Edit: November 18, 2022, 09:48:22 pm by andy07 »
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7247 on: November 18, 2022, 09:49:48 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on November 18, 2022, 09:45:00 pm
Still waiting for the Labour leadership to grow some balls and sound Brexit out for what it is.  Much as i want the Tories out it is difficult to vote for a party that supports Brexit.
We need to know when to waste time, when to commit tactical fouls and she the keeper needs to lie on the ball.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7248 on: November 18, 2022, 10:09:52 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on November 18, 2022, 09:45:00 pm
Still waiting for the Labour leadership to grow some balls and sound Brexit out for what it is.  Much as i want the Tories out it is difficult to vote for a party that supports Brexit. Labour flushing votes down the pan.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7249 on: Yesterday at 07:25:08 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 18, 2022, 09:49:48 pm
We need to know when to waste time, when to commit tactical fouls and she the keeper needs to lie on the ball.
She the keeper ? 😃
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7250 on: Yesterday at 09:05:05 am »
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7251 on: Yesterday at 09:33:04 am »
Quote from: andy07 on November 18, 2022, 09:45:00 pm
Still waiting for the Labour leadership to grow some balls and sound Brexit out for what it is.  Much as i want the Tories out it is difficult to vote for a party that supports Brexit. Labour flushing votes down the pan.

Yeah I don't get it. They wouldn't even need to talk about brexit, just "reducing trade barriers with Europe".
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7252 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 am »
You ever have a friend who made constant bad decisions, but you couldn't say anything because they just weren't ready to hear? That's Brexit.

You're at least five years too early before people in general are ready to admit Brexit is a shitshow. Rejoiners need to leave it alone.

If calling out Brexit is your condition for voting Labour, then good luck on that. It's like wondering why the world is still a mess two years after a nuclear war. The dust hasn't even settled yet.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7253 on: Yesterday at 10:48:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:45:15 am
You ever have a friend who made constant bad decisions, but you couldn't say anything because they just weren't ready to hear? That's Brexit.

You're at least five years too early before people in general are ready to admit Brexit is a shitshow. Rejoiners need to leave it alone.

If calling out Brexit is your condition for voting Labour, then good luck on that. It's like wondering why the world is still a mess two years after a nuclear war. The dust hasn't even settled yet.

Id agree. People dont want to be reminded of their own stupidity.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7254 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:45:15 am
You ever have a friend who made constant bad decisions, but you couldn't say anything because they just weren't ready to hear? That's Brexit.

You're at least five years too early before people in general are ready to admit Brexit is a shitshow. Rejoiners need to leave it alone.

If calling out Brexit is your condition for voting Labour, then good luck on that. It's like wondering why the world is still a mess two years after a nuclear war. The dust hasn't even settled yet.
It's still a bit like intruding on private grief.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7255 on: Yesterday at 10:52:35 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:05:05 am
When

Whenever she likes. I wouldn't knock her pint over.
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7256 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:33:04 am
Yeah I don't get it. They wouldn't even need to talk about brexit, just "reducing trade barriers with Europe".

I might be being stupid here, but millions of people voted for Brexit. Most of them are denying everything and doubling down on how stupid Remoaners are.

You think that the best way for a political party to get into power is to instantly alienate 17 million people in one sentence?
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7257 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:45:15 am
You ever have a friend who made constant bad decisions, but you couldn't say anything because they just weren't ready to hear? That's Brexit.

You're at least five years too early before people in general are ready to admit Brexit is a shitshow. Rejoiners need to leave it alone.

If calling out Brexit is your condition for voting Labour, then good luck on that. It's like wondering why the world is still a mess two years after a nuclear war. The dust hasn't even settled yet.

Thinking about the Labour/EU/Brexit link, how many years were Labour in power whilst we were a member?

Also why did so many previously Labour strongholds vote Leave and then vote the Tories in to finish the job?

If Labour voters and supporters were so intrinsically linked to being in Europe they've a weird fucking way of showing it.

So yay! go ahead, use Brexit as another stick to beat the party and it's leadership but you'd best include all the dickheads that voted for it too as we wouldn't be in this mess if they'd understood the consequences. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7258 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 am »
Quote from: naka on November 18, 2022, 10:08:17 am
At last people talking about the Elephant in the room.
OBR directly calling it out, the mess at question time last night, the failure to even get to our pre covid gdp position
I really think the reality is biting, would like the Lib Dems to push openly for a second referendum to force people to start talking about another referendum.
I dont fault Labour for their stance but if the Lib Dems push the second referendum point or access to single market etc it allows it to be brought back into the conversation
Ireland doesnt expect to go into recession yet the uk is down the pan  for the next two years !
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7259 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:53:58 am
I might be being stupid here, but millions of people voted for Brexit. Most of them are denying everything and doubling down on how stupid Remoaners are.

You think that the best way for a political party to get into power is to instantly alienate 17 million people in one sentence?

Will alienate some, yes, but no longer that number.  Poll quoted in the guardian today confirmed public support for Brexit is at an all time low, including the fact that 20% of leave voters conceding Brexit was a mistake.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7260 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:17:20 am
Will alienate some, yes, but no longer that number.  Poll quoted in the guardian today confirmed public support for Brexit is at an all time low, including the fact that 20% of leave voters conceding Brexit was a mistake.

So 80% of half of those who voted for Brexit either havent changed their minds yet or arent prepared to admit it?

Thats an awful lot of people.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7261 on: Yesterday at 11:31:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 16, 2022, 12:38:39 pm
One child per family is the answer :)
The ponzi scheme that is humanity dictates exponential growth. We need an entirely new model.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7262 on: Yesterday at 12:46:38 pm »
Too many people are still in the let's give it a chance/denial stage of Brexit. The government's excuse of bad timing, with Brexit coinciding with a perfect storm of once in a lifetime events, still actually holds water with some people.

People need to feel the pain and know it's 100% down to Brexit before the mood decisively switches. Even then, some people would rather endure the pain rather than admit they were stupid to put their hand in the fire in the first place.

We're going to actually have to wait for a fair number of people to die off before rejoining ceases to be a hot potato issue.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7263 on: Yesterday at 02:15:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:19:12 am
So 80% of half of those who voted for Brexit either havent changed their minds yet or arent prepared to admit it?

Thats an awful lot of people.

Usual caveats apply re any poll but essentially yes.  However, given the vote was 52%v48% thats more than enough to show a reasonable majority in the country would vote remain. That of course only relates to those who bothered to vote at all in the referendum.  Another tomorrow would see a considerable majority vote to remain.

There will always be a core of flag wavers wholl never change views.

But the issue will need to be addressed eventually politically.  If not by the Tories then by Labour.  How this materialises remains to be seen.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7264 on: Yesterday at 02:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:53:58 am
I might be being stupid here, but millions of people voted for Brexit. Most of them are denying everything and doubling down on how stupid Remoaners are.

You think that the best way for a political party to get into power is to instantly alienate 17 million people in one sentence?

They've alienated the other 17 million that voted against. Plus the 5+ mio that weren't allowed to vote. Why is that ok?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7265 on: Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:17:23 pm
They've alienated the other 17 million that voted against. Plus the 5+ mio that weren't allowed to vote. Why is that ok?

I'm as pissed off with Labour as anyone. The last leader fucked every single remainer over Brexit. But he's gone now. I can understand why Labour aren't trying to poke the hornets nest. Remainers are angry and annoyed, but have some basic comprehension. Brexiters are as thick as pig shite and as stubborn as a mule that's been cemented to a carpark.

Remain voters will forgive. Brexit voters will need to have their own stupidity thrown in their own faces for a few years to come before the penny finally meanders it's treacly way through their thick heads.
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7266 on: Yesterday at 04:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm
I'm as pissed off with Labour as anyone. The last leader fucked every single remainer over Brexit. But he's gone now. I can understand why Labour aren't trying to poke the hornets nest. Remainers are angry and annoyed, but have some basic comprehension. Brexiters are as thick as pig shite and as stubborn as a mule that's been cemented to a carpark.

Remain voters will forgive. Brexit voters will need to have their own stupidity thrown in their own faces for a few years to come before the penny finally meanders it's treacly way through their thick heads.
I accept that the Labour Party are in a tough spot. Yes, Corbyn's line was ridiculous, and I thought Starmer's three-line whip to support the Brexit Deal was a tactical mistake (I, and others here, commented as much at the time).

I think redbyrdz's suggestion about how to pitch this is about right.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:33:04 am
Yeah I don't get it. They wouldn't even need to talk about brexit, just "reducing trade barriers with Europe".
The problem is that the UK is in a real pickle. I don't think it can afford to hang on for five, ten, or however many years it takes for the majority of Brexiteers to 'get it' (or die). Why is that it is OK for the UK leave the EU with 52% of the vote, causing absolute mayhem, but not OK for the UK to rejoin with something like 60% support? The UK cannot afford to just wait out Brexiteers, and why should we?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7267 on: Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:21:14 pm
I accept that the Labour Party are in a tough spot. Yes, Corbyn's line was ridiculous, and I thought Starmer's three-line whip to support the Brexit Deal was a tactical mistake (I, and others here, commented as much at the time).

I think redbyrdz's suggestion about how to pitch this is about right.The problem is that the UK is in a real pickle. I don't think it can afford to hang on for five, ten, or however many years it takes for the majority of Brexiteers to 'get it' (or die). Why is that it is OK for the UK leave the EU with 52% of the vote, causing absolute mayhem, but not OK for the UK to rejoin with something like 60% support? The UK cannot afford to just wait out Brexiteers, and why should we?

I hope you and RedByrdz are right.

I'd love us to actually rejoin the EU. I just can't see it or other deals happening as the UK isn't (rightly) trusted by anyone anymore.

My point is that I can see why Labour are taking the Softly, Softly line. Not that I agree with it.
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7268 on: Yesterday at 04:38:42 pm »
Fully rejoining will take too long and is politically difficult right now. However, aligning food safety standards  for example, is not and will help the economy instantely. Re-joining the customs union will solve most issues with the NI protocol. Both offer enourmous benefits to the economy, while still being "Brexit". Remember that the extend of Brexit wasn't even defined in the referendum and has been made up by the ERG afterwards.

Re-joining the single market would likely give 95% of the EU benefits back, considering that the UK wasn't part of other EU projects like Schengen or the Euro anyway. Being just in the single market would still be "Brexit".
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7269 on: Yesterday at 05:42:05 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7270 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:38:42 pm
Fully rejoining will take too long and is politically difficult right now. However, aligning food safety standards  for example, is not and will help the economy instantely. Re-joining the customs union will solve most issues with the NI protocol. Both offer enourmous benefits to the economy, while still being "Brexit". Remember that the extend of Brexit wasn't even defined in the referendum and has been made up by the ERG afterwards.

Re-joining the single market would likely give 95% of the EU benefits back, considering that the UK wasn't part of other EU projects like Schengen or the Euro anyway. Being just in the single market would still be "Brexit".
Yep. But rejoining the Customs Union is vital too. Yes, we do not need to actually rejoin the EU (just in all but name). Then, when people are fed up of being 'rule takers and not rule makers', we then hold a new referendum.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7271 on: Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm »
Labour need to actually gain power before they can begin to change the narrative. As long as EU-phobes run the government people will be reluctant to cons consider the faults of Brexit.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7272 on: Yesterday at 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm
Labour need to actually gain power before they can begin to change the narrative. As long as EU-phobes run the government people will be reluctant to cons consider the faults of Brexit.
But how degraded must the UK economy become before it is acceptable to discuss the ongoing problems caused by Brexit? At this rate, the UN will be organising airlifts of food to the UK before we consider, 'you know, maybe it was not such a good idea to leave the EU'.

Maybe now is not the right time to discuss this (publicly), but assuming there is no early GE, things surely will become more transparent to more people over the winter and this should be discussed with the electorate. 'Arranging access to the SM and CU' should be sold as a remedy to the UK's trading problems, and all that goes along with it. There has been too timidity around this, and it cannot be put off for 5-10 years (or more).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:31:28 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7273 on: Yesterday at 07:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:29:51 pm
But how degraded must the UK economy become before it is acceptable to discuss the ongoing problems caused by Brexit? At this rate, the UN will be organising airlifts of food to the UK before we consider, 'you know, maybe it was not such a good idea to leave the EU'.

Maybe now is not the right time to discuss this (publicly), but assuming there is no early GE, things surely will become more transparent to more people over the winter and this should be discussed with the electorate. 'Arranging access to the SM and CU' should be sold as a remedy to the UK's trading problems, and all that goes along with it. There has been too timidity around this, and it cannot be put off for 5-10 years (or more).

There's no timescale that I can see unfortunately. The RW media will savage any Labour leader at the best of times - should one move against Brexit it will be full on carnage.

There needs to be a decisive swing against Brexit.  And I'm not talking about 53% with a percentage of unknowns - I'm talking a hard 60-65% in favour of rejoining. And we're looking at years down the line, where the problems people are facing can be unequivocally levelled at the feet of Brexit, and no amount of extenuating circumstances can excuse.

You're probably looking at three years at least before we can even have the conversation, never mind beginning the actual process of rejoining. If and when that happens, the EU will have us over a barrel too - we'll have far less "independence" within the EU in the future than we had previously.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7274 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm »
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7275 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm »
Labour flushing votes down the pan.  How many more under 40s are they going to alienate? 
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7276 on: Today at 08:35:41 am »
