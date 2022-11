At last people talking about the Elephant in the room.

OBR directly calling it out, the mess at question time last night, the failure to even get to our pre covid gdp position

I really think the reality is biting, would like the Lib Demís to push openly for a second referendum to force people to start talking about another referendum.



With where the Lib Dems are in the polls they don't really have much to lose.I'm a bit torn as it would undoubtedly take some votes from Labour and removing the Tories has to be the top priority. Of all Starmer's policies though his views on Brexit make me want a polar opposite of UKIP to emerge and piss on his chips. I wouldn't be all that surprised if, with enough time passed, the shape-shifting Tories become the party of rejoining.In an otherwise bleak time though the growing noise about Brexit's part in our current problems is a small positive. This all before we fully implement it as well (there will come a day when the UK can no longer kick the can on implementing import checks from the EU as it's ridiculously one sided currently).