

People - me included - think countries are overpopulated enough. More and more green fields concreted over. Road congestion appalling. Pressure on public services overwhelming.



The solution to all this isn't to being in millions more people needing millions more houses and putting millions more cars on the road and needing millions more school places and places in the already collapsing health system (and, in 2/3 decades adding to the number of retired people)



The obvious answer is more automation of functions that can he automated (including AI)



The problem with that answer is that, under the present socio-economic system, ownership of production is in private hands, and tax dodging is too easy (especially for multinationals). So increased automation just creates greater and greater wealth inequality.



So we need to find a solution that involves automation/AI but spreads the proceeds of that production amongst everyone. Or, better, everyone who does some work in the jobs that cannot be automated - including the field of health and care.



Different experts have different views on the issue of world population (which has reached 8 billion, but is expected to peak by 2030).Ben Chu began a 3-part exploration of Autarky on R4 yesterday. Available on BBC sounds:Examines some of the issues you raise, and explores the way globalisation is now perceived by a variety of political standpoints, from Trumps America First, and Modis desire for a self-sufficient India, to utopian notions of communes.