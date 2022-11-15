« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 396058 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,434
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7240 on: Yesterday at 12:51:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:38:39 pm
One child per family is the answer :)

:D

You need two, they keep each other entertained when you are busy
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,076
  • Red since '64
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7241 on: Yesterday at 04:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 15, 2022, 11:18:55 pm

People - me included - think countries are overpopulated enough. More and more green fields concreted over. Road congestion appalling. Pressure on public services overwhelming.

The solution to all this isn't to being in millions more people needing millions more houses and putting millions more cars on the road and needing millions more school places and places in the already collapsing health system (and, in 2/3 decades adding to the number of retired people)

The obvious answer is more automation of functions that can he automated (including AI)

The problem with that answer is that, under the present socio-economic system, ownership of production is in private hands, and tax dodging is too easy (especially for multinationals). So increased automation just creates greater and greater wealth inequality.

So we need to find a solution that involves automation/AI but spreads the proceeds of that production amongst everyone. Or, better, everyone who does some work in the jobs that cannot be automated - including the field of health and care.

Different experts have different views on the issue of world population (which has reached 8 billion, but is expected to peak by 2030).
Ben Chu began a 3-part exploration of Autarky on R4 yesterday. Available on BBC sounds:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/brand/m001f6rh?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile

Examines some of the issues you raise, and explores the way globalisation is now perceived by a variety of political standpoints, from Trumps America First, and Modis desire for a self-sufficient India, to utopian notions of communes.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
Sky news reported that the OBU finds a 15% trade deficit with EU due to Brexit. Strangely no mention, no plan by Hunt today
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 