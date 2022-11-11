This was predicted from the day we voted to leave the EU.The Torys would be under political pressure to sign trade deals as soon as possible. this would mean we would be forced to sign bad trade deals. they would then con voters into believing those trade deals are excellent. the public would have no idea what a good trade deal is anyway.George Eustace putting the boot into Truss for undermining the UKs bargaining power by insisting on a trade deal with Australia being agreed by June 2021.Nice to see Eustice being so open, just a shame he still try's to spin the sell out as something we should learn from. there was no mistake so there's nothing to learn, they knew exactly what they were doing, they chose to put the Tory partys interests ahead of the country's interests to claim they were competent, to claim Liz Truss has got us a fantastic trade deal when it was actually a awful deal.Former environment secretary George Eustice has savaged the UK's free trade deal with Australia and criticised Liz Truss's role in negotiating it.Mr Eustice, who helped secure the agreement, told a Commons debate that it was "not actually a very good deal for the UK".It was the first post-Brexit deal negotiated from scratch.But Mr Eustice argued it gave away "too much" after the then trade secretary Ms Truss "shattered" the UK's negotiation.The UK started negotiations "with the strongest possible hand" but Mr Eustice said negotiators were put "on the back foot" by Ms Truss demanding that the terms of the deal were agreed before a meeting of the G7 in Cornwall on 11 June 2021.To meet this deadline civil servants at the Department for International Trade (DIT) allowed Australian negotiators to "shape the terms" of the agreement, Mr Eustice argued.