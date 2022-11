The argument in the guardian article says most of Europe is struggling for labour. Germany is to allow in lots of non EU nationals to plug the gap. But sure if that is complete bs or there's a suitable counter argument. Any suggestions?



Europe has an aging population and that's been a known issue for a very long time, certainly since I was at school. Germany is probably the most extreme example as they have a real bulge in 50-64 year olds ( https://www.populationpyramid.net/united-kingdom/2021/ ). It seems like the pandemic has taken a significant chunk of that age group out of the workforce as many don't need to work anymore and so have taken early retirement or just cut back their hours. Merkel tried to redress this ongoing issue before Covid-19 with some high profile immigration schemes but didn't really make much of a dent.The UK is relatively well off demographically due to a historically higher birth rate - about 0.5 higher over many decades - but also high levels of inwards immigration ( https://www.populationpyramid.net/united-kingdom/2021/ ). I say relatively well off but it's still a demographic tower rather than a pyramid!That tower looking demographic is consistent across pretty much every western country. The other extreme is countries like Nigeria ( https://www.populationpyramid.net/nigeria/2021/ ). The shortfall of births in Western Europe has traditionally been made up by raiding working age adults from Eastern Europe but the pandemic put the brakes on and in many cases reversed that. Brexit compounds it for us as we can no longer tap into that labour pool so presumably there will be efforts to attract immigration from further afield via trade deals.The immediate issue is a lack of labour but the longer term problem is that our national insurance scheme is effectively a regulated Ponzi scheme that relies on ever more young people entering the system to support those that went before. Probably not a topic for this thread though.