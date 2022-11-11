Hi. I was always an avid European. In my early adulthood I was a huge fan of Benn; what eventually turned me off him, and the hard left, was their anti-EU stance. These days, Im a big fan of his son Hillary, whos talents, it seems to me, have been wasted by successive Labour leaders.
Im not blind to the issues that made membership less than perfect; the gravy train for MEPs, the excessive bureaucracy, the push for federalism. Nonetheless, overall the case for membership is overwhelming; moreover, the case for leaving was and is, deeply flawed, and based on false narratives.
Most of all, given my age, I feel for the younger generations who had become accustomed to travelling, and sometimes working, as Europeans. The nationalism that the leave campaign evoked was in my view pernicious, misleading and backward-looking. But it appealed to manys sense of identity, and sadly also to the narrative that immigration caused more problems than it solved. From NHS staff shortages to unpicked fruit, were witnessing the folly of that, and its quiet reversal by the Government, despite the rhetoric on small boats crossing the channel, and the demonisation of hapless refugees.
I grew up in the 80's (was born in 72) and it seemed that the EU were always trying to bring in positive new laws and regulations that benefited workers or the environment, and the Thatcher government was always kicking against them.
So I developed a real appreciation of the EU.
As I got older and understood it more, I realised it wasn't all that great. The ECB gained more and more influence over policy direction and was stuffed with evil c*nts who'd worked for Goldman Sachs. I remember the EU siding with manufacturers of fashion/luxury items who were seeking to keep prices of their products artificially high by blocking 'grey' imports from markets where they sold for a fraction of the EU price.
The behaviour of the EU in response to the Global Financial crisis was abominable, particularly in its treatment of countries like Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Greece. Leaving them hanging, and often their citizens destitute, and forcing the privatisation of some public services.
The EU as a political entity is not all good. and it does lean heavily toward the 'neoliberal' position on economics.
Yet I'm a very avid Remainer because the UK has become so intertwined with it, and the benefits of us being members far outweighed the negatives - not least because the alternative to the EU was just more neoliberalism (and far worse under a Tory government)
My ideal would the EU as a social democratic orgaisation, very federalised, and with an EU-wide minimum wage. It would act as a liberal, fair, economically left-of-centre bullwark against the modern fascism of China; the zealous corporate-capitalism of the USA; and the evil cuntishness of Russia.