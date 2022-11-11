« previous next »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7200 on: November 11, 2022, 05:34:18 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63596773





#BREXITWINNINGYOUTHICKBASTARDS
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7201 on: November 11, 2022, 06:06:58 pm »
The elephant is actually bigger than the room.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7202 on: November 12, 2022, 04:12:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 11, 2022, 05:34:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63596773





#BREXITWINNINGYOUTHICKBASTARDS

So clear that the bbc have some editorial policy in action, brexit almost not mentioned in that article and yet the writer was more than happy to bring it up in a twitter thread based on it.  ::)
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7203 on: November 12, 2022, 06:13:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 11, 2022, 05:34:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63596773





#BREXITWINNINGYOUTHICKBASTARDS
To have our economy being outperformed right now by Germany is quite the achievement of incompetence.  Their engagements with Russia were the definition of putting all your eggs in one basket.

Considering all the noise from Truss/Sunak about having policies to get an extra 2% growth just think how much better placed we'd be if our economy had tracked Italy's; an additional 2.2% of GDP.  No disrespect to Italy - we're in no position to disrespect anybody - but that shouldn't be a high bar for a Tory party who apparently value the economy over all else.

Once the Beeb grow a spine and call out Brexit in an article it will open the floodgates.
Online TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7204 on: November 12, 2022, 06:18:05 am »
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7205 on: November 12, 2022, 06:51:24 am »
The Inland Border checkpoint at Warrington is being closed permanently on Monday, I assume due to lack of use.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7206 on: November 12, 2022, 10:38:39 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on November 12, 2022, 04:12:30 am
So clear that the bbc have some editorial policy in action, brexit almost not mentioned in that article and yet the writer was more than happy to bring it up in a twitter thread based on it.  ::)
Fed up with all this conspiracy bollocks. It's because the Queen died - simple as that.
Offline nayia2002

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7207 on: November 12, 2022, 12:52:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 12, 2022, 06:13:12 am
To have our economy being outperformed right now by Germany is quite the achievement of incompetence.  They're engagements with Russia were the definition of putting all your eggs in one basket.

Considering all the noise from Truss/Sunak about having policies to get an extra 2% growth just think how much better placed we'd be if our economy had tracked Italy's; an additional 2.2% of GDP.  No disrespect to Italy - we're in no position to disrespect anybody - but that shouldn't be a high bar for a Tory party who apparently value the economy over all else.

Once the Beeb grow a spine and call out Brexit in an article it will open the floodgates.

Quite unbelievable that they(tories/bbc/daily fail) are still trying to pull the wool over people's eyes and blame everything else but brexit!  :wanker :butt :no

Do people actually still think that there's any benefit to Brexit??!! 😱🤯
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7208 on: November 12, 2022, 09:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 12, 2022, 10:38:39 am
Fed up with all this conspiracy bollocks. It's because the Queen died - simple as that.
I'm not sure if that's a serious comment.  The graphic is tracking GPD growth - or otherwise - across 11 quarters.  The double BH in June, at the higher end of estimates, knocked 0.5% off GDP for the previous quarter.  The "period of mourning" was idiotic at the time but for the vast majority of the economy life went on as normal, except for the single BH to mark the funeral.

We'll see on the next quarterly GDP figures if it somehow caused a 2% drop in GDP (that would make it comparable to the first Covid lockdown...). If it did we'd expect a considerable bounce.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7209 on: Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 12, 2022, 09:27:38 pm
I'm not sure if that's a serious comment.  The graphic is tracking GPD growth - or otherwise - across 11 quarters.  The double BH in June, at the higher end of estimates, knocked 0.5% off GDP for the previous quarter.  The "period of mourning" was idiotic at the time but for the vast majority of the economy life went on as normal, except for the single BH to mark the funeral.

We'll see on the next quarterly GDP figures if it somehow caused a 2% drop in GDP (that would make it comparable to the first Covid lockdown...). If it did we'd expect a considerable bounce.
Just to clarify - not serious, the BBC were though.
Offline Robinred

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7210 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Did anyone else read this from the Guardians Economics editor, Larry Elliot?

I think its worthy of attention, if only because it offers a different view to the one we all appear to share, and because of who Elliot is:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/06/brexit-blame-uk-economy-opportunity-eu?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Online TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7211 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm
Did anyone else read this from the Guardians Economics editor, Larry Elliot?

I think its worthy of attention, if only because it offers a different view to the one we all appear to share, and because of who Elliot is:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/06/brexit-blame-uk-economy-opportunity-eu?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I read that last week and thought content was poor generally, because the gist of the article is the worse (he terms it Armageddon) hasnt (yet) happened.  Makes no reference for example to the fact that some post Brexit grace periods are yet to end.  Also trots out false equivalence (and wrong) arguments re other EU economies are struggling, ie same argument peddled by Tory Brexit (cheerleaders) deniers.

I thought it was a strange article for the Observer and so googled him (wasnt familiar with him) and note his wiki page has him author of publications including Europe isnt working (2016) and Europe didnt work (2017).  Nothing apparently published since. 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Elliott

Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7212 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
I read that last week and thought content was poor generally, because the gist of the article is the worse (he terms it Armageddon) hasnt (yet) happened.  Makes no reference for example to the fact that some post Brexit grace periods are yet to end.  Also trots out false equivalence (and wrong) arguments re other EU economies are struggling, ie same argument peddled by Tory Brexit (cheerleaders) deniers.

I thought it was a strange article for the Observer and so googled him (wasnt familiar with him) and note his wiki page has him author of publications including Europe isnt working (2016) and Europe didnt work (2017).  Nothing apparently published since. 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Elliott



It was always the danger with making too dark predictions about Brexit, that someone would come up afterwards and say "Nothing like that has happened, so Brexit is fine". The problem with the article is that he's picking out the most extreme example and is arguing against it. That's like saying, there were Brexiteers saying the UK could make up all it's own rules, business would be going up and there'd be all kinds of new business with Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Antarctica. None of the has happened so far, so Brexit is shite.

There are massive issues directly connected to Brexit like in the fishing industry or with smaller companies who used to export into the EU. To say, everything is fine and it's just the pandemic, Russia and whatever, because everyone else has similar issues as well, is just dishonest. Yes, those things are having a huge impact on all economies, but they are made worse in the UK, because in addition there are negative effects of Brexit. If you want to do an analysis of Brexit than that's what you have to look at...
Offline Robinred

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 12:40:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
I read that last week and thought content was poor generally, because the gist of the article is the worse (he terms it Armageddon) hasnt (yet) happened.  Makes no reference for example to the fact that some post Brexit grace periods are yet to end.  Also trots out false equivalence (and wrong) arguments re other EU economies are struggling, ie same argument peddled by Tory Brexit (cheerleaders) deniers.

I thought it was a strange article for the Observer and so googled him (wasnt familiar with him) and note his wiki page has him author of publications including Europe isnt working (2016) and Europe didnt work (2017).  Nothing apparently published since. 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Elliott


Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm
It was always the danger with making too dark predictions about Brexit, that someone would come up afterwards and say "Nothing like that has happened, so Brexit is fine". The problem with the article is that he's picking out the most extreme example and is arguing against it. That's like saying, there were Brexiteers saying the UK could make up all it's own rules, business would be going up and there'd be all kinds of new business with Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Antarctica. None of the has happened so far, so Brexit is shite.

There are massive issues directly connected to Brexit like in the fishing industry or with smaller companies who used to export into the EU. To say, everything is fine and it's just the pandemic, Russia and whatever, because everyone else has similar issues as well, is just dishonest. Yes, those things are having a huge impact on all economies, but they are made worse in the UK, because in addition there are negative effects of Brexit. If you want to do an analysis of Brexit than that's what you have to look at...

Yes, Elliot is a lifelong opponent of the EU. I still think its important to read such accounts, despite the suspicion that doubling down results in extremely selective evidence being sought and compiled.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 02:46:33 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:40:47 am
Yes, Elliot is a lifelong opponent of the EU. I still think its important to read such accounts, despite the suspicion that doubling down results in extremely selective evidence being sought and compiled.
Evening sir now given your recent revelations as to the death of King George VI...What was your general feeling at the time, in regards to joining the Common Market and how do you view the metamorphosis into what became the EU ? 
Online Jshooters

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 07:04:15 am »
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 09:38:50 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:04:15 am
https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/11/14/jeremy-hunt-doesnt-accept-the-premise-that-brexit-is-bad-for-the-economy/
To quote one of the people responding to his nonsense: "The problem with denying reality is that reality will always win.".  We saw what happened to May when she tried to work within the confines of reality, the cliff edge just got closer and closer.  Johnson was never constrained by such things and hit the accelerator to whooping cheers as we careered over the edge.  Hunt portrays himself as a realist not afraid to make tough choices, just so long as those tough choices don't involve speaking out against the sacred Brexit (or upsetting the Tory backers).
Offline Robinred

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 12:52:12 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:46:33 am
Evening sir now given your recent revelations as to the death of King George VI...What was your general feeling at the time, in regards to joining the Common Market and how do you view the metamorphosis into what became the EU ? 

Hi. I was always an avid European. In my early adulthood I was a huge fan of Benn; what eventually turned me off him, and the hard left, was their anti-EU stance. These days, Im a big fan of his son Hillary, whos talents, it seems to me, have been wasted by successive Labour leaders.

Im not blind to the issues that made membership less than perfect; the gravy train for MEPs, the excessive bureaucracy, the push for federalism. Nonetheless, overall the case for membership is overwhelming; moreover, the case for leaving was and is, deeply flawed, and based on false narratives.

Most of all, given my age, I feel for the younger generations who had become accustomed to travelling, and sometimes working, as Europeans. The nationalism that the leave campaign evoked was in my view pernicious, misleading and backward-looking. But it appealed to manys sense of identity, and sadly also to the narrative that immigration caused more problems than it solved. From NHS staff shortages to unpicked fruit, were witnessing the folly of that, and its quiet reversal by the Government, despite the rhetoric on small boats crossing the channel, and the demonisation of hapless refugees.
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm
Just to clarify - not serious, the BBC were though.
Thanks for the clarity and apologies for going off the deep end.  I thought from your other posts it wasn't serious but I find myself getting increasingly tetchy on the subject - and I was tetchy to begin with!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7219 on: Today at 02:24:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:20 pm
Thanks for the clarity and apologies for going off the deep end.  I thought from your other posts it wasn't serious but I find myself getting increasingly tetchy on the subject - and I was tetchy to begin with!
Certainly no offence taken at all.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:20 pm
Thanks for the clarity and apologies for going off the deep end.  I thought from your other posts it wasn't serious but I find myself getting increasingly tetchy on the subject - and I was tetchy to begin with!

The day we aren't tetchy about fucking Brexit is the day we might as all well give up
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 03:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:52:12 pm
Hi. I was always an avid European. In my early adulthood I was a huge fan of Benn; what eventually turned me off him, and the hard left, was their anti-EU stance. These days, Im a big fan of his son Hillary, whos talents, it seems to me, have been wasted by successive Labour leaders.

Im not blind to the issues that made membership less than perfect; the gravy train for MEPs, the excessive bureaucracy, the push for federalism. Nonetheless, overall the case for membership is overwhelming; moreover, the case for leaving was and is, deeply flawed, and based on false narratives.

Most of all, given my age, I feel for the younger generations who had become accustomed to travelling, and sometimes working, as Europeans. The nationalism that the leave campaign evoked was in my view pernicious, misleading and backward-looking. But it appealed to manys sense of identity, and sadly also to the narrative that immigration caused more problems than it solved. From NHS staff shortages to unpicked fruit, were witnessing the folly of that, and its quiet reversal by the Government, despite the rhetoric on small boats crossing the channel, and the demonisation of hapless refugees.


I grew up in the 80's (was born in 72) and it seemed that the EU were always trying to bring in positive new laws and regulations that benefited workers or the environment, and the Thatcher government was always kicking against them.

So I developed a real appreciation of the EU.

As I got older and understood it more, I realised it wasn't all that great. The ECB gained more and more influence over policy direction and was stuffed with evil c*nts who'd worked for Goldman Sachs. I remember the EU siding with manufacturers of fashion/luxury items who were seeking to keep prices of their products artificially high by blocking 'grey' imports from markets where they sold for a fraction of the EU price.

The behaviour of the EU in response to the Global Financial crisis was abominable, particularly in its treatment of countries like Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Greece. Leaving them hanging, and often their citizens destitute, and forcing the privatisation of some public services.

The EU as a political entity is not all good. and it does lean heavily toward the 'neoliberal' position on economics.

Yet I'm a very avid Remainer because the UK has become so intertwined with it, and the benefits of us being members far outweighed the negatives - not least because the alternative to the EU was just more neoliberalism (and far worse under a Tory government)

My ideal would the EU as a social democratic orgaisation, very federalised, and with an EU-wide minimum wage. It would act as a liberal, fair, economically left-of-centre bullwark against the modern fascism of China; the zealous corporate-capitalism of the USA; and the evil cuntishness of Russia.
Offline Robinred

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:42:59 pm

I grew up in the 80's (was born in 72) and it seemed that the EU were always trying to bring in positive new laws and regulations that benefited workers or the environment, and the Thatcher government was always kicking against them.

So I developed a real appreciation of the EU.

As I got older and understood it more, I realised it wasn't all that great. The ECB gained more and more influence over policy direction and was stuffed with evil c*nts who'd worked for Goldman Sachs. I remember the EU siding with manufacturers of fashion/luxury items who were seeking to keep prices of their products artificially high by blocking 'grey' imports from markets where they sold for a fraction of the EU price.

The behaviour of the EU in response to the Global Financial crisis was abominable, particularly in its treatment of countries like Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Greece. Leaving them hanging, and often their citizens destitute, and forcing the privatisation of some public services.

The EU as a political entity is not all good. and it does lean heavily toward the 'neoliberal' position on economics.

Yet I'm a very avid Remainer because the UK has become so intertwined with it, and the benefits of us being members far outweighed the negatives - not least because the alternative to the EU was just more neoliberalism (and far worse under a Tory government)

My ideal would the EU as a social democratic orgaisation, very federalised, and with an EU-wide minimum wage. It would act as a liberal, fair, economically left-of-centre bullwark against the modern fascism of China; the zealous corporate-capitalism of the USA; and the evil cuntishness of Russia.

Thanks for that. We might differ on some details, but as a broad brush, aspirational idealisation of how the E.U could look, particularly given the dangers inherent in the models displayed increasingly by the rest of the globe, I cannot disagree.

It remains to be seen what transpires on the home front politically. The volatility will likely continue, but assuming sufficient numbers of disaffected ex-Tory voters continue to want a change, and Starmer is the next P.M, what changes can we expect, specifically re. the E.U?

I remain unconvinced that Starmers apparent acceptance of Brexit is anything other than a shrewd bit of catchee monkey politics - we shall see.
(ditto, incidentally, other apparent Blairite characteristics; again, lets wait and see).

First, catch your monkey.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7223 on: Today at 04:49:37 pm »
More of dem dividends:

London loses position as most valuable European stock market

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63623502


Of course, the BBC article is very careful not to attribute any blame to Brexit

I guess that's the 'balance' that the three Tory senior appointments hanker after.

(just a brief reference to Brexit making it "more difficult for small businesses to trade with Europe, with British firms having more limited access to pools of European workers")
Offline Robinred

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7224 on: Today at 07:18:36 pm »
Offline Machae

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7225 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm »
Well they're all saying what we already know. Not sure what Labours plans are besides, 'let's make Brexit work'
Online thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7226 on: Today at 09:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:49:37 pm
More of dem dividends:

London loses position as most valuable European stock market

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63623502


Of course, the BBC article is very careful not to attribute any blame to Brexit

I guess that's the 'balance' that the three Tory senior appointments hanker after.

(just a brief reference to Brexit making it "more difficult for small businesses to trade with Europe, with British firms having more limited access to pools of European workers")
They pretty much called out Brexit without actually using the word: "It marks a huge reversal of fortunes for the London Stock Exchange, which was worth about $1.4 trillion more than its Parisian rival back in 2016."

I think most people can probably recall what happened in 2016.

It would be interesting to know if that's how Faarea Masud wrote it or if the editorial team have cleansed it.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7227 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm »
Nah, the BBC would have pinned it on the Queen.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7228 on: Today at 09:53:25 pm »
This was predicted from the day we voted to leave the EU.
The Torys would be under political pressure to sign trade deals as soon as possible. this would mean we would be forced to sign bad trade deals. they would then con voters into believing those trade deals are excellent. the public would have no idea what a good trade deal is anyway.


George Eustace putting the boot into Truss for undermining the UKs bargaining power by insisting on a trade deal with Australia being agreed by June 2021.
Nice to see Eustice being so open, just a shame he still try's to spin the sell out as  something we should learn from. there was no mistake so there's nothing to learn, they knew exactly what they were doing, they chose to put the Tory partys interests ahead of the country's interests to claim they were competent, to claim Liz Truss has got us a fantastic trade deal when it was actually a awful deal.

Australia free trade deal a failure for UK, says George Eustice

Former environment secretary George Eustice has savaged the UK's free trade deal with Australia and criticised Liz Truss's role in negotiating it.

Mr Eustice, who helped secure the agreement, told a Commons debate that it was "not actually a very good deal for the UK".

It was the first post-Brexit deal negotiated from scratch.

But Mr Eustice argued it gave away "too much" after the then trade secretary Ms Truss "shattered" the UK's negotiation.

The UK started negotiations "with the strongest possible hand" but Mr Eustice said negotiators were put "on the back foot" by Ms Truss demanding that the terms of the deal were agreed before a meeting of the G7 in Cornwall on 11 June 2021.

To meet this deadline civil servants at the Department for International Trade (DIT) allowed Australian negotiators to "shape the terms" of the agreement, Mr Eustice argued.

He said the UK needed to learn from these "failures" and move responsibility for negotiations on agriculture and food to Defra.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63627801
