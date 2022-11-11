Fed up with all this conspiracy bollocks. It's because the Queen died - simple as that.
I'm not sure if that's a serious comment. The graphic is tracking GPD growth - or otherwise - across 11 quarters. The double BH in June, at the higher end of estimates, knocked 0.5% off GDP for the previous quarter. The "period of mourning" was idiotic at the time but for the vast majority of the economy life went on as normal, except for the single BH to mark the funeral.
We'll see on the next quarterly GDP figures if it somehow caused a 2% drop in GDP (that would make it comparable to the first Covid lockdown...). If it did we'd expect a considerable bounce.