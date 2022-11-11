« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63596773





#BREXITWINNINGYOUTHICKBASTARDS
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
The elephant is actually bigger than the room.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 11, 2022, 05:34:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63596773





#BREXITWINNINGYOUTHICKBASTARDS

So clear that the bbc have some editorial policy in action, brexit almost not mentioned in that article and yet the writer was more than happy to bring it up in a twitter thread based on it.  ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 11, 2022, 05:34:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63596773





#BREXITWINNINGYOUTHICKBASTARDS
To have our economy being outperformed right now by Germany is quite the achievement of incompetence.  Their engagements with Russia were the definition of putting all your eggs in one basket.

Considering all the noise from Truss/Sunak about having policies to get an extra 2% growth just think how much better placed we'd be if our economy had tracked Italy's; an additional 2.2% of GDP.  No disrespect to Italy - we're in no position to disrespect anybody - but that shouldn't be a high bar for a Tory party who apparently value the economy over all else.

Once the Beeb grow a spine and call out Brexit in an article it will open the floodgates.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm by thaddeus »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
The Inland Border checkpoint at Warrington is being closed permanently on Monday, I assume due to lack of use.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:12:30 am
So clear that the bbc have some editorial policy in action, brexit almost not mentioned in that article and yet the writer was more than happy to bring it up in a twitter thread based on it.  ::)
Fed up with all this conspiracy bollocks. It's because the Queen died - simple as that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:13:12 am
To have our economy being outperformed right now by Germany is quite the achievement of incompetence.  They're engagements with Russia were the definition of putting all your eggs in one basket.

Considering all the noise from Truss/Sunak about having policies to get an extra 2% growth just think how much better placed we'd be if our economy had tracked Italy's; an additional 2.2% of GDP.  No disrespect to Italy - we're in no position to disrespect anybody - but that shouldn't be a high bar for a Tory party who apparently value the economy over all else.

Once the Beeb grow a spine and call out Brexit in an article it will open the floodgates.

Quite unbelievable that they(tories/bbc/daily fail) are still trying to pull the wool over people's eyes and blame everything else but brexit!  :wanker :butt :no

Do people actually still think that there's any benefit to Brexit??!! 😱🤯
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:38:39 am
Fed up with all this conspiracy bollocks. It's because the Queen died - simple as that.
I'm not sure if that's a serious comment.  The graphic is tracking GPD growth - or otherwise - across 11 quarters.  The double BH in June, at the higher end of estimates, knocked 0.5% off GDP for the previous quarter.  The "period of mourning" was idiotic at the time but for the vast majority of the economy life went on as normal, except for the single BH to mark the funeral.

We'll see on the next quarterly GDP figures if it somehow caused a 2% drop in GDP (that would make it comparable to the first Covid lockdown...). If it did we'd expect a considerable bounce.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm
I'm not sure if that's a serious comment.  The graphic is tracking GPD growth - or otherwise - across 11 quarters.  The double BH in June, at the higher end of estimates, knocked 0.5% off GDP for the previous quarter.  The "period of mourning" was idiotic at the time but for the vast majority of the economy life went on as normal, except for the single BH to mark the funeral.

We'll see on the next quarterly GDP figures if it somehow caused a 2% drop in GDP (that would make it comparable to the first Covid lockdown...). If it did we'd expect a considerable bounce.
Just to clarify - not serious, the BBC were though.
