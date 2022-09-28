« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 385407 times)

Quote from: PaulF on September 28, 2022, 08:14:04 am
Presumably the EU would have no problem with a state owned renewable energy company?  I believe France have nationalised EDF so can't see there being a problem.  Ah well 4 years on and something but blue passports seem still seem to be the only benefit.

Theres a distinct difference over the application of state aid to a failing private company that is against EU regs, although I think there are likely examples where same is allowed in exceptional circumstances ie bank bail outs post 2008 etc which in effect nationalised or part nationalised said banks.

Nationalising a failing company/industry sits outside the application of state aid generally I think.
LNER was nationalised while we were still in the EU (post vote, but pre actually leaving). It is not against any EU regs.
An economist and economics professor - Mariana Mazzucato- on the radio now made the point that the withdrawn rise in NI wasn't really for Health/Social Care but was the "project fear" Brexit tax that Osborne talked about.  She said that's how it was seen by financial analysts and meant that the ongoing costs of Brexit were covered, at least in the short-term.

More than anything else announced in the mini-budget she thinks that was the one that landed most badly with the markets as it suggested the UK wasn't willing to make the financial sacrifices that came from leaving a large free-trade bloc.  As she put it "it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation of the UK since 2020" - or something along those lines.

She also said the markets have little interest in pandemic or pandemic spending as it was all put on the never-never, as long as that long-term debt was serviceable.  Also, the UK has little exposure to the Russian invasion beyond the rise in commodity prices that are being experienced by most countries.  Neither of those would have rocked the UK were it not for deep seated structural problems.  She wouldn't commit when asked if those structural problems included a reliance on City of London for handling Russian money.

It seems like the UK pension funds were a target for investors making money from short positions.  The BoE intervention effectively turned the table on those and cost them a lot of money.  Some good news at least.
Won't link the article as its The Fail, however Brexit loving c*nt Tim Martin is forced to close 32 of his pubs due to the harsh economic climate

JD Wetherspoon announced it will sell off 32 pubs across UK due to rising costs. Owner Tim Martin built his empire with cheap cost and clever marketing tactics, however the pub giant made the announcement after earlier warning it faced £30m loss
Quote from: Machae on September 30, 2022, 10:49:19 pm
Won't link the article as its The Fail, however Brexit loving c*nt Tim Martin is forced to close 32 of his pubs due to the harsh economic climate

JD Wetherspoon announced it will sell off 32 pubs across UK due to rising costs. Owner Tim Martin built his empire with cheap cost and clever marketing tactics, however the pub giant made the announcement after earlier warning it faced £30m loss

Same story in the Indy.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/wetherspoons-pub-closure-2022-tim-martin-b2177057.html
Quote from: Machae on September 30, 2022, 10:49:19 pm
Won't link the article as its The Fail, however Brexit loving c*nt Tim Martin is forced to close 32 of his pubs due to the harsh economic climate

JD Wetherspoon announced it will sell off 32 pubs across UK due to rising costs. Owner Tim Martin built his empire with cheap cost and clever marketing tactics, however the pub giant made the announcement after earlier warning it faced £30m loss
Shame. 
My heart weeps but only for the staff.
The giga factory built on Germany instead of the UK due to brexit has had a huge fire. Locals calling for it to be closed while investigations take place.  See there are brexit wins!
Quote from: TSC on October  2, 2022, 09:13:19 pm
Brexit hard man Baker apologised to EU and Ireland over Brexit

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/tory-minister-steve-baker-apologises-to-eu-for-his-behaviour-during-brexit/ar-AA12vIt8

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-63111685

https://m.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/i-am-really-sorry-relations-with-ireland-are-not-where-they-should-be-ni-minister-apologises-to-ireland-and-eu-over-brexit-42034100.html
All well and good but I'm not sure how Baker showing some "humility" is going to resolve the issue that a permanent border is needed either between Republic and Northern Ireland or between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Realistically if the UK was outside the EU in 1998 there wouldn't have been a Good Friday Agreement.  Baker and his fellow Brexit blowhards sabotaged it.

Still, at least Baker and his supporters can claim that he tried to be reasonable but the bad men didn't want to negotiate with him.
Quote from: thaddeus on October  3, 2022, 04:19:01 pm
All well and good but I'm not sure how Baker showing some "humility" is going to resolve the issue that a permanent border is needed either between Republic and Northern Ireland or between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Realistically if the UK was outside the EU in 1998 there wouldn't have been a Good Friday Agreement.  Baker and his fellow Brexit blowhards sabotaged it.

Still, at least Baker and his supporters can claim that he tried to be reasonable but the bad men didn't want to negotiate with him.

Reading between the lines the DUP may be nervous.  Well theyve been chucked under the Brexit bus a couple of times so whats another time between friends.  The Brexit punchbag = DUP.
Quote from: TSC on October  3, 2022, 05:32:11 pm
Reading between the lines the DUP may be nervous.  Well theyve been chucked under the Brexit bus a couple of times so whats another time between friends.  The Brexit punchbag = DUP.

The DUP knew exactly what Brexit would mean and campaigned (probably illegally) for it.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm
The DUP knew exactly what Brexit would mean and campaigned (probably illegally) for it.
I suspect they thought it would force a hard border between the two Irelands and therefore weaken the Republican argument.  Never trust a Tory though and they've learnt that by the border effectively being made between N.Ireland and GB, therefore strengthening the Republican argument.
David Davis, who campaigned for Brexit on the £350m lie, is now saying the only way to save the nhs is a privatisation/insurance model. Theyre really breaking cover now. 
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:15:41 am
I suspect they thought it would force a hard border between the two Irelands and therefore weaken the Republican argument.  Never trust a Tory though and they've learnt that by the border effectively being made between N.Ireland and GB, therefore strengthening the Republican argument.

The DUP are utterly laughable. Their backing of Brexit will have to go down as one of the biggest own goals of any political party in British history. Up there with David Cameron putting himself in the position of calling the referendum in the first place to appease a minority of backbench MPs (c*nt!!).
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:41:04 am
David Davis, who campaigned for Brexit on the £350m lie, is now saying the only way to save the nhs is a privatisation/insurance model. Theyre really breaking cover now. 
I kind of assumed the theory was a bit foul hat stuff, but I'm getting quite scared now .
