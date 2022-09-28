An economist and economics professor - Mariana Mazzucato- on the radio now made the point that the withdrawn rise in NI wasn't really for Health/Social Care but was the "project fear" Brexit tax that Osborne talked about. She said that's how it was seen by financial analysts and meant that the ongoing costs of Brexit were covered, at least in the short-term.



More than anything else announced in the mini-budget she thinks that was the one that landed most badly with the markets as it suggested the UK wasn't willing to make the financial sacrifices that came from leaving a large free-trade bloc. As she put it "it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation of the UK since 2020" - or something along those lines.



She also said the markets have little interest in pandemic or pandemic spending as it was all put on the never-never, as long as that long-term debt was serviceable. Also, the UK has little exposure to the Russian invasion beyond the rise in commodity prices that are being experienced by most countries. Neither of those would have rocked the UK were it not for deep seated structural problems. She wouldn't commit when asked if those structural problems included a reliance on City of London for handling Russian money.



It seems like the UK pension funds were a target for investors making money from short positions. The BoE intervention effectively turned the table on those and cost them a lot of money. Some good news at least.