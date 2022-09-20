We won't be reversing decimalisation of our currency. The BoE has just spent six years phasing in the use of polymer bank notes, a process that is due to conclude on September 30th. They probably have billions of £s in notes stockpiled. They are in no mood to bin them all to start printing notes of identical value with C3's mug on them - so they certainly won't want to rejig the entire bloody currency from scratch to revert back to 240 pennies in the pound.



At the very least, such a switch over would cost an arm and a leg when the country is extremely short of financial limbs. The upheaval would be like joining the Euro without joining the Euro. Everton That.