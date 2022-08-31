« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 377788 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7000 on: August 31, 2022, 07:40:29 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7001 on: September 1, 2022, 11:29:57 am »
Pound sinks below $1.16; factory growth falls; UK faces deepest living standards squeeze in a century  business live

--

Pound drops below $1.16

Sterling has fallen to its lowest level against the US dollar since the pandemic crash in March 2020, as anxiety over the UK economy rises.

The pound has dropped as low as $1.1565 this morning, as the energy crisis hammers businesses and consumers, hurting Britains economic outlook.

The selloff comes after the pound racked up its worst month against the dollar since October 2016.

Fears that the UK is heading into recession pushed sterling down by 4.5% against the dollar during August; the dollar continues to strengthen as Americas central bank vows to keep raising interest rates.

Naeem Aslam of Avatrade says sterling is getting absolutely battered against the dollar, led by concerns over the cost of living crisis.

Consumers in the UK are squeezed to such a level that we have not seen in nearly a century, and the hope is that the new Prime Minister will deliver some sort of relief package, which should be in billions, to ease off the current crisis.

Liz Truss, the most favorite among bookies as the next Prime Minister, has already ruled out any tax hikes for this year or rationing of energy in the coming winter. Her second promise look shaky because the energy crisis is pretty much unavoidable, and it would be highly difficult to avoid energy rationing.

Nonetheless, the most important thing which matters for consumers is not energy rationing but, in fact, a support package that can ease off their living standards.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7002 on: September 1, 2022, 11:44:33 am »
Does that suggest an arms race of interest rate rises?

I wonder how much the loss of demand for sterling from Russia has impacted on the value of the pound.  I always had the impression the UK was seen as a safe place to wash money but hard to know if, in the grand scheme of things, that ever really amounted to much.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7003 on: September 1, 2022, 02:37:51 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7004 on: September 3, 2022, 11:34:52 am »
Brexival of Brexit aka Unboxed. Projection was 66M visitors, they got +200K. £120 million down to Tory pockets.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/02/festival-of-brexit-unboxed-disaster


View counts are amazing  ;)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj7f7C8aGC6Lj6iv5On7shQ/videos
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7005 on: September 3, 2022, 06:26:22 pm »
Quote from: stara on September  3, 2022, 11:34:52 am
Brexival of Brexit aka Unboxed. Projection was 66M visitors, they got +200K. £120 million down to Tory pockets.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/02/festival-of-brexit-unboxed-disaster
I think the linked Politics Home article was better - more informative anyway.

https://festival-of-brexit.politicshome.com/

(Not sure why they made that article a subdomain - I digress).
Quote
View counts are amazing  ;)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj7f7C8aGC6Lj6iv5On7shQ/videos
Aren't they just. I took a look at a couple of them - you can see why they have not gone viral. ::) 120 million on this stuff, and virtually no one has seen or heard of it. :-X
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7006 on: September 3, 2022, 07:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  3, 2022, 06:26:22 pm
I think the linked Politics Home article was better - more informative anyway.

https://festival-of-brexit.politicshome.com/

(Not sure why they made that article a subdomain - I digress).Aren't they just. I took a look at a couple of them - you can see why they have not gone viral. ::) 120 million on this stuff, and virtually no one has seen or heard of it. :-X

I haven't a clue what it's on about 🤷

I'm guessing that the government spent £120m to seemingly try to convince the public that brexit is a winner?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7007 on: September 3, 2022, 07:53:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  3, 2022, 07:43:01 pm
I haven't a clue what it's on about

I'm guessing that the government spent £120m to seemingly try to convince the public that brexit is a winner?
It seems that neither the Government nor the organisers know what 'Unboxed' was/is about either. So lord knows how the rest of us are supposed to know. Yes, the original idea was for a Brexit celebration of some kind, but they decided that was bad idea sometime along the way. Instead of cancelling it, they attempted rebranding and went ahead with it anyway. It has been going on since March, there are two months to go, and so far it has worked out at 500 quid per attendee. That's not likely to improve much by the close of the 'festival'.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7008 on: September 3, 2022, 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  3, 2022, 07:53:53 pm
It seems that neither the Government nor the organisers know what 'Unboxed' was/is about either. So lord knows how the rest of us are supposed to know. Yes, the original idea was for a Brexit celebration of some kind, but they decided that was bad idea sometime along the way. Instead of cancelling it, they attempted rebranding and went ahead with it anyway. It has been going on since March, there are two months to go, and so far it has worked out at 500 quid per attendee. That's not likely to improve much by the close of the 'festival'.

More money wasting winning from the Tory's 😡
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7009 on: September 3, 2022, 10:20:41 pm »
« Reply #7010 on: September 4, 2022, 06:15:13 am »
Remember how it was Frances fault that there were massive customs queues at Dover earlier in summer? So who is to blame for the ones in Calais now?

Calais: Ferry companies apologise for long waits https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62783358
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7011 on: September 4, 2022, 07:44:38 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  4, 2022, 06:15:13 am
Remember how it was Frances fault that there were massive customs queues at Dover earlier in summer? So who is to blame for the ones in Calais now?

Calais: Ferry companies apologise for long waits https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62783358

At a guess this will generally be totally ignored by Tory politicians.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7012 on: September 4, 2022, 09:52:04 am »
Stacking up the Brexit wins in the sunlit uplands:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/sep/04/it-was-a-brexit-export-champion-now-kent-brewery-has-one-eu-customer-left

Quote
The Old Dairy Brewery in Kent  a Department for International Trade export champion for the south-east  appeared in a government video last year promoting the potential to boost Brexit export sales. However its exports of bottled and keg Kent ale to countries including Italy, Germany and Sweden have slumped since the UK left the EU because of the onerous paperwork.

The brewery now has one European customer, a Berlin pub operator who travels to England by van to pick up the beer. The value of the Kent brewerys annual beer exports have fallen from £600,000 to £2,000.

Does't say in the article whether the owner voted Leave or Remain.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7013 on: September 4, 2022, 12:20:11 pm »
He should move everything to France (if able under our new freedoms), continue to produce Kent Ale & dare someone to sue him.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7014 on: September 4, 2022, 12:24:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  4, 2022, 12:20:11 pm
He should move everything to France (if able under our new freedoms), continue to produce Kent Ale & dare someone to sue him.
He will when the passport office issue him a blue passport
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7015 on: September 4, 2022, 09:08:40 pm »
He?
Did you bother to read the article?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7016 on: September 4, 2022, 09:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on September  4, 2022, 09:08:40 pm
He?
Did you bother to read the article?
Nope
« Reply #7017 on: September 5, 2022, 12:02:54 am »
Kent brewery hailed as Brexit export champion has one EU customer left

The Old Dairy Brewery, named in a government video, has seen sales slump because of excessive paperwork

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/sep/04/it-was-a-brexit-export-champion-now-kent-brewery-has-one-eu-customer-left
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7018 on: September 5, 2022, 10:12:23 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7019 on: Yesterday at 04:55:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on September  4, 2022, 07:44:38 am
At a guess this will generally be totally ignored by Tory politicians.

Not generally - 100% TOTALLY!! "We have a new PM who's going to mend everything doncha know?"

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7020 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 am »
This feels like another brexit win
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-62799594
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7021 on: Yesterday at 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:24:13 am
This feels like another brexit win
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-62799594
Don't get me wrong, I am all for charity, but why does a Welsh bike club go on a ride from Santander to Lisbon? Sending their bikes there by ferry? Wouldn't it be clear that this might create problems post Brexit? I mean, go ahead and go for the international angle if you want to, but check what rules and regulations apply. Just because you do something for charity does not automatically exclude you from the usual laws. And would they have gone about it the same way if they took their ride to Asia or the US?
"Believing (post-Brexit import fees) should not have been applied" is all good and well - should they not have checked with Spanish authorities beforehand? Or does this fall into the category of British people thinking it all works like pre Brexit, i.e. just take whatever goods you want in and out of EU countries? Dear bike club, this is the consequence of what the slim majority that did vote voted for. Deal with it. Though I am not sure if I want them to get the money back (I can understand having to pay it sucks)... or whether it should stand and be a learning curve for them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 06:35:08 am »
I know where you are coming from there lamad, but if they are clearly intending to bring back the bikes then import taxes seem crazy. What about clothes or jewelry, could they be taxed when you go on holiday?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 08:15:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:35:08 am
I know where you are coming from there lamad, but if they are clearly intending to bring back the bikes then import taxes seem crazy. What about clothes or jewelry, could they be taxed when you go on holiday?

I'm no expert on customs, but there are regulations on stuff you can bring with you. I would imagine jewelry and clothes are fine as long as it's reasonable, i.e. You bringing your 5k Rolex you're wearing. However, you having 10 5k Rolexes in your suitcase might raise suspicion, if you get checked at customs. So, then bringing in bikes worth thousands of Pounds (judging by how much they had to pay) will also raise suspicion. There are ways around that I imagine, but that's paperwork you need to sort before you try and cross the border with that amount of stuff I would imagine. It sounds very much like they just shipped the bikes without informing themselves about the regulations and doing the necessary paperwork relying on the fact that that's how it was always done and that they're doing a charity ride. Except that's not how it works if you're from a third country. Welcome to the Brexit, Sir.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 08:21:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:35:08 am
I know where you are coming from there lamad, but if they are clearly intending to bring back the bikes then import taxes seem crazy. What about clothes or jewelry, could they be taxed when you go on holiday?
Definitely! With clothes, it would be better - I suggest - with the tags removed and for them to be apparently worn before coming back through customs. ;) I am not sure about jewellery - but probably best worn, and not too much of it. I suppose keeping the receipts will be a double-edge sword: a dead give away if customs decide to have a close look at you, but handy if customs are going to overcharge you.

Would it be prudent to take copies of receipts of jewellery bought at home when going abroad to demonstrate that they were not foreign purchases?

https://www.gov.uk/bringing-goods-into-uk-personal-use/declaring-goods

In my quick search, I can't find anything for the UK. But I expect that the rules for Netherlands is similar with regard to goods you already own:

https://www.belastingdienst.nl/wps/wcm/connect/bldcontenten/belastingdienst/individuals/abroad_and_customs/luggage/from_a_non_eu_country/pay_no_tax/for_which_goods_am_i_not_liable_for_the_payment_of_tax
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 08:21:49 am »
Best let tepid know about the Rolex problem!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 08:23:21 am »
@jiminey. But presumably the bikes were 'clearly' in used condition?
Does seem a bit overzealous by the Spanish,, yet they are totally within the rules to do this .
I wonder if someone on the tour pissed them off.
