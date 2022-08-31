This feels like another brexit win

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-62799594



Don't get me wrong, I am all for charity, but why does a Welsh bike club go on a ride from Santander to Lisbon? Sending their bikes there by ferry? Wouldn't it be clear that this might create problems post Brexit? I mean, go ahead and go for the international angle if you want to, but check what rules and regulations apply. Just because you do something for charity does not automatically exclude you from the usual laws. And would they have gone about it the same way if they took their ride to Asia or the US?"Believing (post-Brexit import fees) should not have been applied" is all good and well - should they not have checked with Spanish authorities beforehand? Or does this fall into the category of British people thinking it all works like pre Brexit, i.e. just take whatever goods you want in and out of EU countries? Dear bike club, this is the consequence of what the slim majority that did vote voted for. Deal with it. Though I am not sure if I want them to get the money back (I can understand having to pay it sucks)... or whether it should stand and be a learning curve for them.