Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Historically Left wingers like Benn thought the EU was a capitalist construct so I think it would be viewed as part of the right.
Well we live in a Capitalist world so it's silly to argue everything connected to trade, business + finance must be right wing. that's not really the way to look at it.
It's the exploitation of workers etc by Company's that's rotten rather than the Capitalist system itself. the EU brought in laws to protect us on all those things.
The far right and far left both wanted to leave the EU for the same reasons.
They both wanted total control to create the country they wanted. nobody should be able to tell us what to do.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Interestingly enough back in the 70s it was the far left (led by Benn) and the far right (led by Enoch Powell) who found themselves on the same side of the argument - but they wanted out for completely different reasons. That can happen I suppose when you boil an incredibly complex issue down into a binary choice.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 04:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 03:41:14 pm
Id describe it as right wing as **** to be honest, it was Thatcher who pretty much persuaded the EEC to adopt the single market and it was her bag carrier Francis Cockfield who basically wrote the rules of the thing.
The so called 4 freedoms (goods, people (labour), services and capital) are right out of the uber right wing Chicago School of Economics of the 50s and 60s. Implementing freedom of movement without having a pan European minimum wage in place was nothing short of a disgrace as well.
On the other side of the balance sheet the EU was fantastic in terms of environmental standards and food safety etc so you are probably right, six to one half a dozen the other is a good way to describe it.
The Single Market transformed the European Economic Community (as it was called  back then) into an economic powerhouse, capable of competing with the US, Japan (which was much stronger back then) and China now. When it comes to products and services, the EU is, effectively, a single nation. That's a massive advantage for EU-based businesses of all sizes. It also provides far greater power and leverage in trade negations, as it again acts as a single block. The UK now being entirely outside of the SM has cost and will continue to cost the UK economy and citizens dearly. I really don't think it is sensible to attempt to label the SM left or right wing. And just because Thatcher was at the centre of its creation (the Single Market already existed, but was more in concept than in practice), it does not follow that the SM is bad.

Then there are all the associated benefits to its citizens. All lost for the the UK now.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 04:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:01:50 pm
The Single Market transformed the European Economic Community (as it was called  back then) into an economic powerhouse, capable of competing with the US, Japan (which was much stronger back then) and China now. When it comes to products and services, the EU is, effectively, a single nation. That's a massive advantage for EU-based businesses of all sizes. It also provides far greater power and leverage in trade negations, as it again acts as a single block. The UK now being entirely outside of the SM has cost and will continue to cost the UK economy and citizens dearly. I really don't think it is sensible to attempt to label the SM left or right wing. And just because Thatcher was at the centre of its creation (the Single Market already existed, but was more in concept than in practice), it does not follow that the SM is bad.

Then there are all the associated benefits to its citizens. All lost for the the UK now.

The single market was and is a massive wealth creator but that wealth was not distributed evenly, the free movement of people (aka the free movement of cheap labour) was terrible for people at the bottom of the ladder who suddenly found themselves having to compete with millions of workers from Eastern Europe not just for jobs but for access to things like housing, healthcare, schools and other public services. Their lives were made worse by our membership of the EU.
Lets face it access to a huge pool of cheap labour is a bosses dream.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 04:13:03 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Historically Left wingers like Benn thought the EU was a capitalist construct so I think it would be viewed as part of the right.
I voted to remain in the EU in the first referendum back in 1975. I knew sod all about the EU except the info Fords gave us in a bulletin, how the EU will impose a 10% tariff on all our exports making them more expensive. we will become less competitive and sell less cars. the EU today is a completely different organisation to what it was back in Bens day or all the other politicians of the past, some are still stuck with those old views and it's been very damaging to us all.
The question I answered was is the single market left or right wing. I know Attlee wasn't around but I imagine the SM didn't exist when many of those politicians made those statements. the SM also evolved.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 04:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:10:24 pm
The single market was and is a massive wealth creator but that wealth was not distributed evenly, the free movement of people (aka the free movement of cheap labour) was terrible for people at the bottom of the ladder who suddenly found themselves having to compete with millions of workers from Eastern Europe not just for jobs but for access to things like housing, healthcare, schools and other public services. Their lives were made worse by our membership of the EU.
Lets face it access to a huge pool of cheap labour is a bosses dream.

There should be people queuing up for those jobs right now though?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:13:03 pm
I voted to remain in the EU in the first referendum back in 1975. I knew sod all about the EU except the info Fords gave us in a bulletin, how the EU will impose a 10% tariff on all our exports making them more expensive. we will become less competitive and sell less cars. the EU today is a completely different organisation to what it was back in Bens day or all the other politicians of the past, some are still stuck with those old views and it's been very damaging to us all.
The question I answered was is the single market left or right wing. I know Attlee wasn't around but I imagine the SM didn't exist when many of those politicians made those statements. the SM also evolved.

The likes of Benn, Castle, Shore etc were against the Common Market/EEC back then because they thought it was a club run in the interests of big business, that was when it was pretty mild before Thatcher got involved, they would have been staunchly against the single market with its insistence that countries throw open their doors to the markets and FOM etc.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 04:20:11 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:17:14 pm
There should be people queuing up for those jobs right now though?

If the money is half decent people will do the job.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 04:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:10:24 pm
The single market was and is a massive wealth creator but that wealth was not distributed evenly, the free movement of people (aka the free movement of cheap labour) was terrible for people at the bottom of the ladder who suddenly found themselves having to compete with millions of workers from Eastern Europe not just for jobs but for access to things like housing, healthcare, schools and other public services. Their lives were made worse by our membership of the EU.
Let’s face it access to a huge pool of cheap labour is a bosses dream.
So. When the UK left the EU, did the Tory Party start to enact laws and make budgetary changes which better advantage the less well off in society? The SM is not the origin of poor distribution of wealth. But if the nation is poorer (for leaving the EU), what chance then for the least well off in society to improve their situation?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 04:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:21:22 pm
So. When the UK left the EU, did the Tory Party start to enact laws and make budgetary changes which better advantage the less well off in society? The SM is not origin of poor distribution of wealth. But if the nation is poorer (for leaving the EU), what chance then for the least well off in society to improve their situation?

Thats not in the Tory Partys dna, leaving the EU has left the nation poorer but if your life is being made worse by us being a member of the EU and some one gives you the chance to vote out what do you do?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:10:24 pm
The single market was and is a massive wealth creator but that wealth was not distributed evenly, the free movement of people (aka the free movement of cheap labour) was terrible for people at the bottom of the ladder who suddenly found themselves having to compete with millions of workers from Eastern Europe not just for jobs but for access to things like housing, healthcare, schools and other public services. Their lives were made worse by our membership of the EU.
Let’s face it access to a huge pool of cheap labour is a bosses dream.

Yep, needs to be emphasised that it is only free movement of labour, and the rights of people only stretch as far as they are workers (which is a pretty right wing idea). There is no freedom to move to whereever you want in the EU, unless you work there. Countries like Spain do check that, you're given 3 months, after that you have to prove that you're working and earning (or have sufficient wealth). The UK never implemented those checks, and consequently anyone from the EU could move here and stay however long they wanted. If an argument for Brexit was the unlimited EU migration, then the EU offered all the rules to stop that, just the UK didn't want to.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:20:11 pm
If the money is half decent people will do the job.

And come from abroad to get them.

I see where you are coming from, but we as a country have only made problems for ourselves in terms of lacking training and education and further exacerbated that with the Brexit madness. Also our benefits situation needs to be reformed in a fair way - people should not be punished for wanting to work on top of what little benefits they get. I know that i have collegues who work part time but when required to work they have to take TOIL instead of getting that cash because they`d have to declare it and go through the rigmarole of reapplying for the benefits they will need when casual work is not available.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 04:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:24:56 pm
Thats not in the Tory Partys dna, leaving the EU has left the nation poorer but if your life is being made worse by us being a member of the EU and some one gives you the chance to vote out what do you do?
How, exactly, are the lives of the poorest in the UK society going to be improved by Brexit? Be specific!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:10:24 pm
The single market was and is a massive wealth creator but that wealth was not distributed evenly, the free movement of people (aka the free movement of cheap labour) was terrible for people at the bottom of the ladder who suddenly found themselves having to compete with millions of workers from Eastern Europe not just for jobs but for access to things like housing, healthcare, schools and other public services. Their lives were made worse by our membership of the EU.
Lets face it access to a huge pool of cheap labour is a bosses dream.
Distributed evenly? it's up to each country to set the minimum wage.
Companys have to make profits to pay those wages, the EU imposed tariffs on countrys with lower standards of living who could sell into Europe far cheaper.
This helped UK company's to be more competitive which created more jobs and income. we can hardly blame the EU if d/heads fall for the Trickle down bulls our government sold the country.
The EU also made our company's more efficient as they could import and export far quicker than country's outside the EU, they could guarantee delivery dates which is something very important in trade.
This is what I mean by interpreting the rules and regulations, Protectionism. I looked at this as a good thing but the far left and right both looked at it as bad.
The rest of the left of Europe have a completely different view of the EU than the UK. am moving into a area that's caused so many arguments over the last few weeks so best not going too deep.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:26:43 pm
How, exactly, are the lives of the poorest in the UK society going to be improved by Brexit? Be specific!

Well to be fair wages have gone up in areas like the construction industry and HGV drivers etc which traditionally attracted foreign labour.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 04:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:26:43 pm
How, exactly, are the lives of the poorest in the UK society going to be improved by Brexit? Be specific!

If you live on cold, value baked beans for long enough, you can save up enough money to get a passport. A nice blue one.

(It's my facetious, default response.  Right now the bottom tier probably can't save up enough to get a passport.  Tepid is very right in the Tory thread to wonder how many will pay mortgage and fuel bills)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:18:15 pm
The likes of Benn, Castle, Shore etc were against the Common Market/EEC back then because they thought it was a club run in the interests of big business, that was when it was pretty mild before Thatcher got involved, they would have been staunchly against the single market with its insistence that countries throw open their doors to the markets and FOM etc.
It all boils down to one thing for the left, the Principle of nobody being able to tell us what to do. same as the right. EU Union is perfect way to describe the EU, a Closed shop that protects European standards and standards of living.
That might sound bad but that's the realty of the world we live in, the British worker can't compete with India on a level playing field, no chance. the only way we can compete will be to drop all standards. we have chosen to take away that protection.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 04:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:33:59 pm
Well to be fair wages have gone up in area’s like the construction industry and HGV drivers etc which traditionally attracted foreign labour.
Have you heard about the cost of living crisis, inflation and interest rates? Now, it is very difficult to draw precise lines, but the UK is doing worse than its former fellow members of the EU. Although there was definite boon to the wages for HGV drivers and some in the construction industry, in the round, UK workers are struggling more than ever. I do not live in the UK anymore, but I seem to recall something about a strike or two going on! Is this indicative of a happy workforce?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6938 on: Today at 04:43:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:28:20 pm
Distributed evenly? it's up to each country to set the minimum wage.
Companys have to make profits to pay those wages, the EU imposed tariffs on countrys with lower standards of living who could sell into Europe far cheaper.
This helped UK company's to be more competitive which created more jobs and income. we can hardly blame the EU if d/heads fall for the Trickle down bulls our government sold the country.
The EU also made our company's more efficient as they could import and export far quicker than country's outside the EU, they could guarantee delivery dates which is something very important in trade.
This is what I mean by interpreting the rules and regulations, Protectionism. I looked at this as a good thing but the far left and right both looked at it as bad.
The rest of the left of Europe have a completely different view of the EU than the UK. am moving into a area that's caused so many arguments over the last few weeks so best not going too deep.

When you have freedom of movement of labour pretty much over an entire continent you cant leave it up  to individual countries to set a minimum wage, it doesnt take an economic genius to see what would happen if the minimum wage was £2 an hour in one country and £10 an hour in another.
In the 40s/50s/60s and 70s a proposal like FOM would have caused a general strike within hours, its only the fact we are all browbeaten and Thatchers children now that we put up with it for so long.
There is nothing wrong with the idea of FOM if you have a pan European minimum wage, without a pan European minimum wage though its a big boss mans dream and about as right wing an economic policy as you can get.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6939 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:43:16 pm
When you have freedom of movement of labour pretty much over an entire continent you cant leave it up  to individual countries to set a minimum wage, it doesnt take an economic genius to see what would happen if the minimum wage was £2 an hour in one country and £10 an hour in another.
In the 40s/50s/60s and 70s a proposal like FOM would have caused a general strike within hours, its only the fact we are all browbeaten and Thatchers children now that we put up with it for so long.
There is nothing wrong with the idea of FOM if you have a pan European minimum wage, without a pan European minimum wage though its a big boss mans dream and about as right wing an economic policy as you can get.
Your arguments sound like Tory arguments.

The UK can set its own minimum wage and has one - you are surely ware of this! The UK being in or outside of the EU has nothing to do with it - the minimum wage can stay or go, irrespective.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6940 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:43:16 pm
When you have freedom of movement of labour pretty much over an entire continent you cant leave it up  to individual countries to set a minimum wage, it doesnt take an economic genius to see what would happen if the minimum wage was £2 an hour in one country and £10 an hour in another.
In the 40s/50s/60s and 70s a proposal like FOM would have caused a general strike within hours, its only the fact we are all browbeaten and Thatchers children now that we put up with it for so long.
There is nothing wrong with the idea of FOM if you have a pan European minimum wage, without a pan European minimum wage though its a big boss mans dream and about as right wing an economic policy as you can get.

Is it though? I'd like to go to work in Switzerland where I can earn more, but without FOM , I can't.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6941 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:49:05 pm
Is it though? I'd like to go to work in Switzerland where I can earn more, but without FOM , I can't.

Well, yeah, thats protecting Swiss workers.
Its not really rocket science if you have a shortage of labour its firms who have to compete with each other (by offering better pay, terms and conditions to workers), when its the other way around and firms have a massive pool of labour to choose from pay etc goes down.
Philip Hammond let the cat out of the bag when he was chancellor and he told British firms to get used to not having access to cheap labour, thats what FOM was all about, access to cheap labour.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6942 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:48:18 pm
Your arguments sound like Tory arguments.

The UK can set its own minimum wage and has one - you are surely ware of this! The UK being in or outside of the EU has nothing to do with it - the minimum wage can stay or go, irrespective.

How is opposing the freedom of movement of cheap labour a conservative policy?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6943 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:33:59 pm
Well to be fair wages have gone up in areas like the construction industry and HGV drivers etc which traditionally attracted foreign labour.


HGV driver wages took an absolute hammering in the past 12 years, they aren't even back at where they were 15 or 20 years ago and they are certainly nowhere near where the media will have you believe, I'm pulling £19ph on a Saturday and £20ph Sunday with the agencies and with my employer (I do weekend work as an HGV driver) its still only around £12ph, I was getting that in 2006.

It wasn't the fault of us being in the EU though, it was the fault of the greedy bastards running the companies and the Tory Govt for not putting things in place to prevent the lowering of wages. Our kids place were taking Polish drivers on and paying them half what our kid was getting (the damage they did to the trucks meant they didn't last long as they are, in the main, fucking shite drivers), once IR35 kicked in and the foreign drivers fucked off and everyone was panicking for drivers, they offered him A £1K rise, he told his boss to fuck off, literally, and said if you wanna keep me, I'm expecting at least £5k, he got £8k

You also have to remember that us being out of the EU has stopped thousands of Brits going to work abroad
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6944 on: Today at 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:43:16 pm
When you have freedom of movement of labour pretty much over an entire continent you cant leave it up  to individual countries to set a minimum wage, it doesnt take an economic genius to see what would happen if the minimum wage was £2 an hour in one country and £10 an hour in another.
In the 40s/50s/60s and 70s a proposal like FOM would have caused a general strike within hours, its only the fact we are all browbeaten and Thatchers children now that we put up with it for so long.
There is nothing wrong with the idea of FOM if you have a pan European minimum wage, without a pan European minimum wage though its a big boss mans dream and about as right wing an economic policy as you can get.
You seem to be making a contradictory argument, we couldn't raise the Min wage as members of the EU as we wouldn't be able to compete with the EU min wages, is that right?
So when we leave the EU we will be able to get rid of FOM and wages will rise which must mean they will rise well above the min wage set in all the EU now, the effect is the same. we have made our selves less competitive as the min wage in the EU is lower.
The UK has had a long history of bringing in cheap labour to do jobs UK workers refuse. Farming. Hotels had people working for buttons from all over the world for decades so it wasn't just FOM, this became a political issue. the Torys and Labour have looked the other way for decades but then Brexit came along.
I think there are other ways to protect workers without cutting our noses off to spite our faces.
I understand why people fear FOM and I won't defend it as passionately but forming a opinion on whether we should remain or leave should be about weighing up and the pros and cons.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6945 on: Today at 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:10:10 pm
You seem to be making a contradictory argument, we couldn't raise the Min wage as members of the EU as we wouldn't be able to compete with the EU min wages, is that right?
So when we leave the EU we will be able to get rid of FOM and wages will rise which must mean they will rise well above the min wage set in all the EU now, the effect is the same. we have made our selves less competitive as the min wage in the EU is lower.
The UK has had a long history of bringing in cheap labour to do jobs UK workers refuse. Farming. Hotels had people working for buttons from all over the world for decades so it wasn't just FOM, this became a political issue. the Torys and Labour have looked the other way for decades but Brexit came along and it.
I think there are other ways to protect workers without cutting our noses off to spite our faces.
I understand why people fear FOM and I won't defend it as passionately but forming a opinion on whether we should remain or leave should be about weighing up and the pros and cons.

That fella who owns weatherspoons wanted Brexit as he thought he would be able to bring staff in from the far east and pay them £3p/h
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6946 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm »
I find it fascinating how different people view the same thing totally differently.

FOM movement works both ways. 

It gives anyone from the UK, regardless of experience, training or qualifications, the opportunity of working anywhere in the EU and vice versa.

Just because millions from the UK didn't take those opportunities wasn't the fault of the EU, FOM or the minimum wage.  They just didn't want to.

I spent 7wks working in France when I left school and my daughter spent a summer season working in Tenerife when she was 18. 

I wanted to move to France once I'd retired but that option has been taken away from me.

Until now I hadn't even considered that it was because some people felt it was a right wing, capitalist benefit so now I'm even more fucked off with twatting brexiteers 😡
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6947 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:12:05 pm
That fella who owns weatherspoons wanted Brexit as he thought he would be able to bring staff in from the far east and pay them £3p/h
Not doing well Weatherspoons so might not need all those workers, many remainers boycotting the place.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6948 on: Today at 05:57:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:30:11 pm
I find it fascinating how different people view the same thing totally differently.

FOM movement works both ways. 

It gives anyone from the UK, regardless of experience, training or qualifications, the opportunity of working anywhere in the EU and vice versa.

Just because millions from the UK didn't take those opportunities wasn't the fault of the EU, FOM or the minimum wage.  They just didn't want to.

I spent 7wks working in France when I left school and my daughter spent a summer season working in Tenerife when she was 18. 

I wanted to move to France once I'd retired but that option has been taken away from me.

Until now I hadn't even considered that it was because some people felt it was a right wing, capitalist benefit so now I'm even more fucked off with twatting brexiteers 😡


Remember your plans to move to France getting scuppered. I was saying this at the time, the Brexiteers kids will be fucking fuming when they realised they can't go and work in Ibiza/Majorca/Tenerife etc because their idiot parents took that right away. The dickheads also took from the likes of you, me and others, the option to live abroad. We'd talked about buying a place, then doing long winters in Tenerife and then coming home and flitting back and forth.

I met a bloke in a drivers waiting room in a Tesco years ago, he'd moved to a village in Spain years before with his family and loved it, they'd settled and all spoke Spanish and he was working for a Spanish company. When the recession hit, he used to fly back to the UK, tramp for 6 weeks, then fly back to Spain for two weeks, then come back again.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6949 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:58:30 pm
How is opposing the freedom of movement of cheap labour a conservative policy?
The Tories can now argue that because there is no longer cheap foreign labour available, and the UK workforce are pricing themselves out of the labour market, the UK should drop the minimum wage.

Average UK wages are already dropping (in real terms at least):

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/jun/14/uk-pay-falling-inflation-energy-bills-unemployment

I can see the Tory Government abolishing the minimum wage at some stage to protect you from yourself. ;)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6950 on: Today at 06:31:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:30:11 pm
Until now I hadn't even considered that it was because some people felt it was a right wing, capitalist benefit so now I'm even more fucked off with twatting brexiteers 😡


FOM by itself is not a rightwing, capitalist benefit. The idea that you should only have FOM as long as you provide exploitable labour is. The four freedoms are only there to serve the market, not the people.


All that doesn't mean the current EU isn't better than no EU. It's just that there are things to criticise about it, despite all the practical benefits. It's more the philosophy behind it (which was the start of this debate on here), than the practical implications. Most people need to work anyway, it doesn't matter much to them if they have the right to move because they provide labour, or simply because they exist.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6951 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:58:30 pm
How is opposing the freedom of movement of cheap labour a conservative policy?

You're coming to this from the wrong side though. There is no god given rule, that FOM sends cheap labour around Europe. The EU isn't saying, that country X has to bring in citizens from country Y and pay them way less than they're paying their own workers. The EU is saying, if you're from country X and want to work in country Y you can do so and no one can stop you from doing it. What the person earns in country Y is nothing to do with the EU, it is in the hands of country Y. If politicians in that country decide that they want cheap labour coming in not giving a fuck about their own citizens or whether the foreign workers are exploited then that's not the EU's fault. It's the fault of the government in country Y and citizens there should maybe think about getting another government in the next election to get them to change something.

Nobody in Brussels told the UK "Okay you guys, we have freedom of movement, so you have to let in everyone from the EU, let your companies pay them less than minimum wage and not build any infrastructure for those people and the people in your country." Doing that was down to the UK government and people in the UK had the power to change that all along even without Brexit.

Not saying there are no issues with FOM, but those isssues aren't because of the EU, but because national governments don't want to fix them. The EU has built a foundation with FOM, it's up to the individual member states, if they want to use that foundation to build a hospital or put a pole there, so passing dogs can use it to take a piss...
