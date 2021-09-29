How is opposing the freedom of movement of cheap labour a conservative policy?



You're coming to this from the wrong side though. There is no god given rule, that FOM sends cheap labour around Europe. The EU isn't saying, that country X has to bring in citizens from country Y and pay them way less than they're paying their own workers. The EU is saying, if you're from country X and want to work in country Y you can do so and no one can stop you from doing it. What the person earns in country Y is nothing to do with the EU, it is in the hands of country Y. If politicians in that country decide that they want cheap labour coming in not giving a fuck about their own citizens or whether the foreign workers are exploited then that's not the EU's fault. It's the fault of the government in country Y and citizens there should maybe think about getting another government in the next election to get them to change something.Nobody in Brussels told the UK "Okay you guys, we have freedom of movement, so you have to let in everyone from the EU, let your companies pay them less than minimum wage and not build any infrastructure for those people and the people in your country." Doing that was down to the UK government and people in the UK had the power to change that all along even without Brexit.Not saying there are no issues with FOM, but those isssues aren't because of the EU, but because national governments don't want to fix them. The EU has built a foundation with FOM, it's up to the individual member states, if they want to use that foundation to build a hospital or put a pole there, so passing dogs can use it to take a piss...